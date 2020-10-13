 

URBN Announces Management Changes

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richard A. Hayne, Chief Executive Officer of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of the Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, Free People Movement, Terrain, Urban Outfitters, Nuuly and Menus & Venues brands, today announced the following changes to the Company’s management structure to better support URBN’s future growth and strategic initiatives.

  • Meg Hayne has been promoted to Co-President and will remain Chief Creative Officer. Meg will continue to manage the creative functions she currently oversees. In addition, our three large Brands and Sourcing will now report to Meg.
  • Frank Conforti has been promoted to Co-President and Chief Operating Officer. Frank will assume additional responsibility for URBN’s Fulfillment & Logistics, Development, Legal, Talent and Human Resources Departments. Frank will continue to operate as Chief Financial Officer while the Company begins a search for his successor.
  • Sheila Harrington has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer of the Free People Group.
  • Hillary Super has been promoted to Chief Executive Officer, Anthropologie Group.
  • Azeez Hayne has been promoted to Chief Administrative Officer and will remain General Counsel. Azeez will assume responsibility for URBN’s Talent and Human Resources departments.
  • Dave Hayne has been promoted to Chief Technology Officer and will remain the President of Nuuly. Dave will assume the additional responsibilities for URBN’s IT department.
  • Calvin Hollinger, Chief Operating Officer URBN, will be leaving the Company at the end of the month to pursue other opportunities.

“We thank Calvin for his 16 years of dedicated service to the Company. During his tenure, he made significant contributions to our success and directed numerous improvements in the areas and functions that reported to him. Calvin is leaving behind a strong team of very capable leaders,” said Richard A. Hayne, Chief Executive Officer URBN. “I congratulate our six executives on their well-deserved promotions. I look forward to working closely with our entire executive team to support URBN’s future growth and strategic initiatives,” finished Mr. Hayne.

