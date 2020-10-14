Campbell Named One of America’s Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital

“We are honored to be named one of America’s most JUST companies,” said Mark Clouse, Campbell’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Being a good corporate citizen is part of Campbell’s DNA. This recognition is a testament to our more than 14,000 employees and everything they do to make Campbell integral to our customers, consumers and the communities we call home across North America.”

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) today was named one of America’s Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital. The annual Forbes JUST 100 highlights the companies doing right by all their stakeholders, including workers, customers, communities, the environment and shareholders. Campbell performed particularly well in the areas of transparent consumer communications (tied for first overall) and community support (fifth overall).

The Forbes JUST 100 evaluates and celebrates U.S. corporations that outperform on the issues that matter most to the American public—like paying a fair wage, upholding human rights across the supply chain, investing in worker training, acting ethically and with integrity, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace, protecting worker health and safety, providing good benefits and work-life balance and more.

The annual Rankings evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 19 issues, identified through the most comprehensive surveys ever conducted on public attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior, engaging 4,469 American respondents in 2020 and over 110,000 total participants over the past seven years.

JUST Capital expanded this year’s methodology to capture 38 COVID-19 specific data points from their COVID-19 Corporate Response Tracker. The new analysis includes hourly wages increases, paid sick leave, and healthcare benefits for furloughed employees; payment deferrals, price cuts, and services for vulnerable groups; and cash or in-kind donations to support community relief.

Since the outset of the pandemic, Campbell has focused on three clear priorities: taking care of employees; producing and distributing products as safely and as quickly as possible for customers, consumers and communities across North America; and anticipating and planning for the future. In addition to strong safety protocols, Campbell introduced increased temporary compensation through the end of fiscal 2020 to more than 11,000 of our front-line employees to reward their enormous contributions. Campbell has also contributed $6 million to date in food and financial support across North America, with a focus on supporting community food banks and hunger programs in the 33 communities where the company has operations.

Both the Forbes JUST 100 and the Industry Leader list will be featured in the November issue of Forbes, with additional stories at www.forbes.com/just100 and a comprehensive interactive ranking and benchmarking platform at www.justcapital.com.

About Campbell Soup Company

Campbell (NYSE:CPB) is driven and inspired by our purpose, “Real food that matters for life’s moments.” For generations, people have trusted Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and affordable snacks, soups and simple meals, and beverages. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet’s natural resources. The company is a member of the Standard and Poor’s 500 and the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo.

