 

Campbell Named One of America’s Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
14.10.2020, 16:45  |  54   |   |   

Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) today was named one of America’s Most JUST Companies by Forbes and JUST Capital. The annual Forbes JUST 100 highlights the companies doing right by all their stakeholders, including workers, customers, communities, the environment and shareholders. Campbell performed particularly well in the areas of transparent consumer communications (tied for first overall) and community support (fifth overall).

“We are honored to be named one of America’s most JUST companies,” said Mark Clouse, Campbell’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “Being a good corporate citizen is part of Campbell’s DNA. This recognition is a testament to our more than 14,000 employees and everything they do to make Campbell integral to our customers, consumers and the communities we call home across North America.”

The Forbes JUST 100 evaluates and celebrates U.S. corporations that outperform on the issues that matter most to the American public—like paying a fair wage, upholding human rights across the supply chain, investing in worker training, acting ethically and with integrity, cultivating a diverse and inclusive workplace, protecting worker health and safety, providing good benefits and work-life balance and more.

The annual Rankings evaluate the 1,000 largest public U.S. companies across 19 issues, identified through the most comprehensive surveys ever conducted on public attitudes toward responsible corporate behavior, engaging 4,469 American respondents in 2020 and over 110,000 total participants over the past seven years.

JUST Capital expanded this year’s methodology to capture 38 COVID-19 specific data points from their COVID-19 Corporate Response Tracker. The new analysis includes hourly wages increases, paid sick leave, and healthcare benefits for furloughed employees; payment deferrals, price cuts, and services for vulnerable groups; and cash or in-kind donations to support community relief.

Since the outset of the pandemic, Campbell has focused on three clear priorities: taking care of employees; producing and distributing products as safely and as quickly as possible for customers, consumers and communities across North America; and anticipating and planning for the future. In addition to strong safety protocols, Campbell introduced increased temporary compensation through the end of fiscal 2020 to more than 11,000 of our front-line employees to reward their enormous contributions. Campbell has also contributed $6 million to date in food and financial support across North America, with a focus on supporting community food banks and hunger programs in the 33 communities where the company has operations.

Both the Forbes JUST 100 and the Industry Leader list will be featured in the November issue of Forbes, with additional stories at www.forbes.com/just100 and a comprehensive interactive ranking and benchmarking platform at www.justcapital.com.

About Campbell Soup Company

Campbell (NYSE:CPB) is driven and inspired by our purpose, “Real food that matters for life’s moments.” For generations, people have trusted Campbell to provide authentic, flavorful and affordable snacks, soups and simple meals, and beverages. Founded in 1869, Campbell has a heritage of giving back and acting as a good steward of the planet’s natural resources. The company is a member of the Standard and Poor’s 500 and the FTSE4Good Index. For more information, visit www.campbellsoupcompany.com or follow company news on Twitter via @CampbellSoupCo.

Campbell Soup Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Apple introduces iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max with 5G
Apple introduces HomePod mini: A powerful smart speaker with amazing sound
Apple announces iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini: A new era for iPhone with 5G
Lost Money in Loop Industries, Inc.?
College Students Explore the Final Steps of Making a T-shirt Responsibly in Episode 6 of “Crop to ...
Allscripts to sell CarePort Health business to WellSky
Ford Motor Company Announces Details for Q3 2020 Earnings Conference Call
Hyatt and Genting Americas Announce Plans for Hyatt Regency JFK at Resorts World New York
Ocular Therapeutix Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Square, Inc. Invests $50 Million in Bitcoin
Carbios Acquires Limagrain Ingredients’ Entire Stake in the Capital of Carbiolice
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Coty Announces the Expansion of Kylie Skin in the UK, France, Germany and Australia
ACB INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bernstein Liebhard is Investigating Aurora Cannabis Inc. For Violations of the Securities Laws
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.10.20
2 Coronavirus-Trends, die anfangen zu verschwinden
27.09.20
3 Dividendenaktien, die du mit Rabatt kaufen kannst
23.09.20
Campbell Declares Quarterly Dividend
17.09.20
Campbell Appoints Camille Pierce as Chief Culture Officer

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
17.03.20
23
Campbell Soup