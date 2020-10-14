 

Lattice Semiconductor Wins Two Medals at 2020 LEAP Awards

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: LSCC), the low power programmable leader, announced that both the Lattice Propel design environment and the Lattice CrossLink-NX FPGA family won medals at the 2020 Leadership in Engineering Achievement Program (LEAP) Awards. Propel received a gold medal in the Software category and CrossLink-NX won a bronze medal in the Embedded Computing category.

Presented by WTWH Media, the LEAP Awards honor outstanding products for use in industrial application design. This year’s winners were chosen by an independent judging panel of 14 industrial engineering and academic professionals. In selecting Lattice Propel for the gold medal, the judges commented: “Lattice structures create enormous potential in the area of design for additive manufacturing.”

Roger Do, Senior Product Line Manager at Lattice, said: “The Lattice Propel design environment lets developers leverage the low-power performance of Lattice FPGAs in their industrial applications, regardless of their familiarity with FPGA design. Our CrossLink-NX FPGAs enable smart and embedded vision applications with class-leading low power consumption and performance. Receiving LEAP Awards for these products is particularly meaningful as the judging committee consists of leaders in industrial academia and engineering, and we thank them for recognizing Lattice’s hard work and innovation.”

Industrial developers building embedded vision, artificial intelligence, and security applications need design solutions that are flexible, easy-to-use, and integrate all required design software and IP. The Lattice Propel design environment is a compelling, intuitive, and powerful tool that accelerates development of Lattice FPGA-based designs. With Lattice Propel, developers can quickly and easily build, compile, analyze, and debug application systems. By combining system hardware integration and software design into one tool framework, Lattice Propel enables developers to write system software before hardware is available and get their products to market faster.

CrossLink-NX FPGAs deliver the best-in-class low power consumption, small form factor, reliability, and performance that developers need to create innovative embedded vision and AI solutions for compute, industrial, automotive, and consumer applications. The CrossLink-NX family was designed using the Lattice Nexus FPGA platform, the industry’s only low power FPGA platform using a 28 nm FD-SOI manufacturing process. The LEAP Award is the second industry award that the CrossLink-NX family has received since its launch less than a year ago.

