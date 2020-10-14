LSB Industries, Inc. Schedules 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results Release for Thursday, November 5th and Conference Call for Friday, November 6th

LSB Industries, Inc. (“LSB”), (NYSE: LXU), today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020 on Thursday, November 5, 2020, after the close of the stock market.

LSB’s management will host a conference call on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 10:00 am ET / 9:00 am CT to discuss these results. Participating in the call will be President & Chief Executive Officer, Mark Behrman, and Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Cheryl Maguire. Interested parties may participate in the call by dialing (201) 493-6739. Please call in 10 minutes before the conference is scheduled to begin and ask for the LSB Industries conference call. To coincide with the conference call, LSB will post a slide presentation at www.lsbindustries.com on the webcast section of the Investor Info tab. Following the prepared remarks, there will be a question and answer session.