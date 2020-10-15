 

Toggled Introduces Second-Generation Smart Connected LED Lamps

New internal light sensor will reduce maintenance requirements and help predict remaining life expectancy

TROY, Mich., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toggled, a wholly owned subsidiary of Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR) focused on direct-wire LED lighting technology, today announced the introduction of its second-generation connected T8/T12 retrofit LED lamps for all size variants (2 ft., 3 ft., and 4 ft.). Designed to reduce maintenance demands, the newly launched model includes an internal light sensor that enables remote functional status verification, as well as the dissemination of data points to help predict remaining life expectancy. The 4 ft. model also receives a light output increase to 2400 lumens per tube.

The lamps continue to be listed on the DesignLights Consortium (DLC) Networked Lighting Controls (NLC) Qualified Products List to qualify for applicable utility rebates.

“In the era of remote working, now more than ever, customers need and demand the ability to remotely confirm lamp functionality,” said Jack Ivey, Toggled vice president of technology. “This is particularly important for the increasing number of facilities operating with reduced or remote staff.” 

Toggled’s expertise in lighting technology, multidisciplinary systems-level thinking, and deep understanding of the entire Internet of Things (IoT) value chain has produced a truly intelligent and holistic smart building data and device management system called Toggled iQ.

Consistent with all Toggled iQ devices, the smart connected LED lamps can be identified as BACnet IP objects, making them simple to integrate with, and be controlled locally by, an existing BMS network. Adding Toggled iQ sensors to Toggled iQ lamps enables occupancy/vacancy and daylight harvesting features. Pairing with a Toggled iQ switch facilitates automated 7-day scheduling capabilities.

Toggled iQ leverages (IoT) to create unique and scalable solutions across many areas including lighting control, HVAC, remote sensors, and smart building control. Leveraging the design and engineering strength of parent company, Altair, Toggled iQ develops attainable and user-friendly smart building advancements to establish next-generation smart building technology.

For more information, visit www.toggled.com/toggled-iq-products/led-tube/.

About Toggled
Toggled is a registered trademark brand of Ilumisys, Inc. (dba Toggled), a wholly owned subsidiary of Altair (Nasdaq: ALTR). Toggled iQ is a smart building data and device management system that leverages the Internet of Things, enabling customers to create unique and scalable solutions across many use cases including, lighting control, HVAC, remote sensors, and smart building control. Toggled’s purpose is to improve the way the world works and people live. Developing attainable and user-friendly smart building advancements drives the team to develop and bring to market next-generation smart building technology. To learn more, visit https://toggled.com.

About Altair
Altair is a global technology company that provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of data analytics, simulation, and high-performance computing (HPC). Altair enables organizations across broad industry segments to compete more effectively in a connected world while creating a more sustainable future. To learn more, please visit www.altair.com.

