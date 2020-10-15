 

Ascot Places Order for the SAG and Ball Mills

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2020, 13:00  |  45   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascot Resources Ltd. (TSX: AOT; OTCQX: AOTVF) (“Ascot” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement for the delivery of the Semi-Autogenous Grinding (“SAG”) and ball mills, which is critical path, long lead time equipment required in the refurbishment of the concentrator facility for re-starting the past producing historic Premier gold mine, on the Premier Gold Property (“PGP”), located in British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

The Company has signed an agreement with Montreal based Farnell-Thompson Applied Technologies (“Farnell-Thompson”) for delivery of the SAG and ball mills and related parts to the PGP mill site. Farnell-Thompson is an industry leader in heavy machinery engineering design with significant experience in the design and delivery of grinding mills.

The order comprises a 22-foot diameter by 8-foot effective grinding length (egl) SAG mill and 14.5-foot diameter by 19.5-foot effective grinding length ball mill. Both mills will be driven by 2000 KW, low speed synchronous motors at 78% critical speed. The mills will be supported on 90-inch diameter hydrodynamic trunnion bearings which will be interchangeable. The mill lube systems will be identical for both mills (see Figure 1).

Derek White, President and CEO of Ascot, commented, “The Ascot team has worked diligently over the summer to complete all of the engineering work to put us in a position to place the order for the SAG & Ball mills. This equipment is critical to our construction timeframe and having the support and expertise of Farnell-Thompson and Ascot’s in-house engineering team has helped the Company continue along its path towards production.”

Figure 1 Image of the SAG and ball mills superimposed on the LiDAR survey of the plant
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/eae61caf-1d13-461c ...

ASCOT RESOURCES LTD. INVESTOR UPDATE CALL

Ascot will be hosting a webcast and teleconference on Tuesday, October 20 at 1:15 pm PT/4:15 pm ET. Ascot’s CEO, Derek White will be available to answer questions at the end of the call.

The webcast can be accessed through the Investor page of Ascot’s web site or by clicking on the following link http://services.choruscall.ca/links/ascot20201020.html. The live call may be accessed by dialing 1-800-319-4610 for North American callers, or 1-604-638-5340 for International callers.  Callers should dial in five to ten minutes prior to the scheduled start time, and ask to join the “Ascot Resources Conference Call.”  The webcast will be available on demand at the same link for 3 months following the live event.

Seite 1 von 3
Ascot Resources Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
McPhy publishes an amendment to its 2019 Universal Registration Document and an admission to ...
RedHill Biopharma gibt Partnerschaften zur Erweiterung der Produktion für ...
Nano One Announces $10 Million Equity Offering Co-Led by Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities
Silver Bull Announces Private Placement of US$1.85 Million and Corporate Update
REC Silicon - Private placement successfully completed
RedHill Biopharma Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation for RHB-204 for the Treatment of NTM ...
Patriot One Releases Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces the Sale of Two Ultramax Vessels
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Secures Additional Supply of EU-GMP Cannabis via Definitive Supply ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.10.20
Ascot Intercepts 1,320 g/t Silver at Silver Hill

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
229
Ascot Resources übernimmt IDM Mining: Fluch oder Segen?