 

Sports Venues of Florida, Inc. (OTC BTHR) Announces Results of Its eSports Tournament Weekend Clash Royale Event

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2020, 14:00  |  59   |   |   

TAMPA, FL, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc., (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, is excited to announce its wholly owned subsidiary Shadow Gaming, Inc. for this weekend's Clash Royale event. 

A total of 86 players came ready for battle to see who could emerge Victorious! As the results rolled in, it looked like MDK player was going to steamroll his way to the finals, winning at least 4 matches in a row without dropping a single game! The only thing that stood between MDK and his shot at the finals was Max CR - who ultimately proved to be a formidable foe, defeating MDK and sending him to the playoff game for 3rd place vs Nicolas.

In the battle for 3rd, MDK regained his composure and took game 1, setting his eyes on securing the 3rd place prize. In game 2, after a hard-fought battle that went into overtime with no towers down, the drama intensified with 40 seconds remaining; BOTH Players got a tower at the EXACT SAME time!!!

This kept overtime going, and both players’ hopes alive! In the remaining seconds of overtime, Nicolas took the advantage and was able to secure a second tower, forcing a game 3 in the match! After the amazing plays to help tie up the series, Nicolas came just short of the perfect timing he displayed in game #2; making a play just a fraction of a second late in overtime cost him the game, as MDK secured his 3rd place finish. After this amazing roller coaster match in the battle for 3rd, all eyes turned to the grand finals, Shoot vs. Max CR!

Game 1 Shoot came out hard, taking right tower, but there was still time for Max to try to come back with 1:38 left on the clock. Max began to assault both of Shoot's towers, and with 20 seconds remaining on the clock, each had only about 550 left... However, with no spells in his deck, Max found himself unable to push the final damage he needed to either side, and Shoot survived the onslaught, taking game #1!

In Game 2, Max began to slowly but surely ground down his opponent, once again splitting damage between both of Shoot's towers, but as the clock ticked down, it was clear that once again, he couldn't push the damage fast enough, and the game moved into overtime. Even so, Shoot found his back against the wall, with BOTH of his own towers under 600, when he began an unrelenting push down the left side, and he launched a fireball to finish off the tower, taking the victory and sweeping Max in the finals to take home the grand prize!

Seite 1 von 2
Sports Venues of Florida Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
McPhy publishes an amendment to its 2019 Universal Registration Document and an admission to ...
Silver Bull Announces Private Placement of US$1.85 Million and Corporate Update
Nano One Announces $10 Million Equity Offering Co-Led by Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities
REC Silicon - Private placement successfully completed
RedHill Biopharma Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation for RHB-204 for the Treatment of NTM ...
Patriot One Releases Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces the Sale of Two Ultramax Vessels
Clean TeQ Announces Drilling Commences to Test Large Platinum Resource at Depth
Gold Resource Reports Preliminary Q3 Production Results Including Record Gold Production and 51% ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.10.20
Sports Venues of Florida, Inc. (OTC: BTHR) Announces Revenues to Begin November 1, 2020 -- From Our eSports Tournaments and Our Ambassador Subscription Service For the Gamer That Wants To Earn Cash Prizes
06.10.20
Sports Venues of Florida, Inc. (OTC: BTHR) Announces Results of Its eSports Subsidiary Weekend Tournaments, Darkest Dungeon & Fall Guys
25.09.20
BTHR Announces its October Tournament Schedule
22.09.20
BTHR is Branding Gaming Division Under the New GGToor.com Website With New Logo
16.09.20
Sports Venues of Florida Announces Shadow Gaming to Start Its Premium Subscription Service