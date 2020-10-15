 

Conduent Transportation Receives ‘Visa Ready for Transit’ Certification for its ATLAS Ops Fare Collection System to Boost Contactless Payments for Mass Transit Systems Globally

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2020, 14:45  |  38   |   |   

By receiving certification for ATLAS Ops, Conduent Transportation is helping transit operators and riders globally experience the benefits of next-generation, contactless payments

Visa Ready for Transit certification comes as the COVID-19 pandemic increases the need for safe and convenient technologies for fare collection

GUILHERAND-GRANGES, France and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Transportation, a unit of business process services and solutions company Conduent Incorporated (Nasdaq: CNDT), today announced that its ATLAS Ops fare collection system has achieved Visa Ready for Transit certification.

Conduent’s ATLAS Open Media back-office module and its VPE 430 smartcard ticket validator device have been certified by the international Visa Ready for Transit program, which recognizes ready-to-deploy solutions that simplify payments for public transportation services and reduce the need for traditional tickets or smartcards. The certification provides transit agencies with the confidence that technology partners, such as Conduent Transportation, offer solutions and capabilities to simplify the process of identifying the right partner and expertise, streamline testing and implementation, and meet Visa’s standards for security.

As the global COVID-19 pandemic has heightened the desire for touchless solutions, transit agencies are partnering with providers to enable more contactless payments, which also help riders reduce commuting hassles and save valuable time.

Conduent’s ATLAS Ops solution modernizes a transit network’s fare collection by enabling a variety of transit ticketing payment methods, including contactless cards, EMV contactless bank cards, digital wallets, NFC and QR code.

“Transit agencies looking to implement modern fare collection systems can be confident knowing that our ATLAS Ops solution has met Visa’s high standard for Visa Ready for Transit certification,” said Jean-Charles Zaia, General Manager, Public Transit at Conduent Transportation. “By partnering with Conduent, transit systems can quickly deploy a solution that has been recognized for its quality and delivers streamlined collections, reduces operational costs, helps riders navigate their systems more efficiently and improves the overall travel experience.”

Conduent fare collection systems are in use in more than 400 public transit networks of all sizes around the world. Most recently, ATLAS Ops has been implemented by transit authorities including Flanders (Belgium) and will soon be deployed in New Jersey (USA) and Lyon (France).

Conduent Transportation is a leading provider of automated and analytics-based transportation solutions for government agencies. These solutions, spanning road usage charging, parking and curbside management, and advanced transit and public safety systems, enable streamlined and personalized services for citizens and travelers who use them. The company has been helping transportation clients for more than 50 years and operates in 27 countries.

About Conduent
Conduent delivers mission-critical ​services and solutions on behalf of businesses and governments – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through people, process and technology, Conduent solutions and services automate workflows, improve efficiencies, reduce costs and enable revenue growth. It’s why most Fortune 100 companies and over 500 government entities depend on Conduent every day to manage their essential interactions and move their operations forward.

Conduent’s differentiated services and solutions improve experiences for millions of people every day, including two-thirds of all insured patients in the U.S., 11 million employees who use its HR Services, and nearly nine million people who travel through toll systems daily. Conduent’s solutions deliver exceptional outcomes for its clients including $17 billion in savings from medical bill review of workers compensation claims, up to 40% efficiency increase in HR operations, and up to 40% improvement in processing costs, while driving higher end-user satisfaction. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

Media Contacts:
Robert Corbishley, Conduent, +44 (0)7703 516569, robert.corbishley@conduent.com
Neil Franz, Conduent, +1-301-820-4324, neil.franz@conduent.com

Investor Relations Contacts:
Alan Katz, Conduent, +1-973-526-7173, alan.katz@conduent.com
Rebecca Koar, Conduent, +1-862-308-7105, rebecca.koar@conduent.com

Note: To receive RSS news feeds, visit www.news.conduent.com. For open commentary, industry perspectives and views, visit http://twitter.com/Conduent, http://www.linkedin.com/company/conduent or http://www.facebook.com/Conduent.

Conduent is a trademark of Conduent Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries.


Conduent Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
McPhy publishes an amendment to its 2019 Universal Registration Document and an admission to ...
Silver Bull Announces Private Placement of US$1.85 Million and Corporate Update
Nano One Announces $10 Million Equity Offering Co-Led by Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities
REC Silicon - Private placement successfully completed
RedHill Biopharma Announces FDA Orphan Drug Designation for RHB-204 for the Treatment of NTM ...
Patriot One Releases Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results
Scorpio Bulkers Inc. Announces the Sale of Two Ultramax Vessels
Clean TeQ Announces Drilling Commences to Test Large Platinum Resource at Depth
Gold Resource Reports Preliminary Q3 Production Results Including Record Gold Production and 51% ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
GameStop Announces Multi-year Strategic Partnership with Microsoft
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Champignon Provides Update on Disclosure Review
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
Social Security Administration Renews Conduent’s Federal Blanket Purchase Agreement to Help Process Disability Claims
29.09.20
Los Angeles DOT Wins National Parking Innovation Award for Programs Supported by Conduent Transportation
21.09.20
Conduent and Servicing Solutions Working Together to Transform Loan Servicing