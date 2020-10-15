 

Tennant Company to Webcast Third Quarter Conference Call

Tennant Company (NYSE: TNC) announced today that the company will report its 2020 third quarter results on Thursday, October 29, 2020. The company will conduct a conference call to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on October 29. The company’s earnings release will be issued before the call and will be posted at investors.tennantco.com under News and Events, Press Releases. To listen to the live call and view the accompanying slide presentation, go to investors.tennantco.com at least 10 minutes before the scheduled start time and, if necessary, download and install audio software. A taped replay of the conference call with slides will also be posted at investors.tennantco.com.

Company Profile

Founded in 1870, Tennant Company (TNC), headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, is a world leader in designing, manufacturing and marketing solutions that empower customers to achieve quality cleaning performance, reduce their environmental impact and help create a cleaner, safer, healthier world. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial and outdoor environments; detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies; cleaning tools and supplies; and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces. Tennant's global field service network is the most extensive in the industry. Tennant Company had sales of $1.14 billion in 2019 and has approximately 4,400 employees. Tennant has manufacturing operations throughout the world and sells products directly in 15 countries and through distributors in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.tennantco.com and www.ipcworldwide.com. The Tennant Company logo and other trademarks designated with the symbol “” are trademarks of Tennant Company registered in the United States and/or other countries.

