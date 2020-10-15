NJR Clean Energy Ventures and Borough of Hopatcong Turn Brownfield into Green Energy with New 1.5 Megawatt Solar Project

The capped landfill has been closed for more than 30 years. NJRCEV will lease 23 acres of this underutilized space from the borough for a term of 25 years with the opportunity to extend the agreement for up to an additional 10 years. The clean power produced will be sold to PJM and further the state’s clean energy goals.

NJR Clean Energy Ventures (NJRCEV), the clean energy subsidiary of New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR), and the Borough of Hopatcong, today, celebrated the completion of a new 1.5 megawatt (MW) ground-mounted solar project at the former municipal landfill. Consisting of nearly 4,000 solar panels, the fixed-tilt array is expected to provide enough clean energy to power 230 homes annually and reduce emissions by 1,435 tons, equal to removing 290 cars from the road each year.

“As one of the earliest investors in New Jersey’s solar marketplace, NJR Clean Energy Ventures has a long track record of innovation and sustainability, and our Hopatcong solar project reflects that commitment,” said Steve Westhoven, president and CEO of New Jersey Resources. “By turning this brownfield into renewable, green energy, we are helping to support the state’s emission reduction goals, grow our business and lead the way to a clean energy future for New Jersey.”

Hopatcong Mayor Michael Francis said, "This is a win-win for everybody. Each year, the landfill costs the borough money in water testing and fees. We look forward to offsetting these costs and saving taxpayers money while generating clean energy for the state.”

The Hopatcong solar project was jointly developed and permitted by AC Power LLC and Citrine Power LLC after the developers signed a lease with the borough in 2018. NJRCEV acquired the project in 2019 and completed construction in September 2020. The Hopatcong solar project was approved for Transition Renewable Energy Credits (TRECs) under the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities’ T grid-connected project application process. TRECs are the credits generated by solar systems that can be sold to meet utility providers’ renewable energy requirements.

Over the past 10 years, NJRCEV has grown to become one of the largest solar investors in the state, with more than $970 million deployed across New Jersey’s 21 counties. NJRCEV now maintains more than 350 MW of installed capacity - enough to power nearly 55,000 homes and reduce 322,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually. These investments reflect the company’s core values and support a clean energy future for New Jersey by delivering clean, safe, and reliable energy, providing customers with low carbon energy solutions and reducing emissions consistent with the state’s goals.