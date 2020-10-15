 

NJR Clean Energy Ventures and Borough of Hopatcong Turn Brownfield into Green Energy with New 1.5 Megawatt Solar Project

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.10.2020, 21:37  |  76   |   |   

NJR Clean Energy Ventures (NJRCEV), the clean energy subsidiary of New Jersey Resources (NYSE: NJR), and the Borough of Hopatcong, today, celebrated the completion of a new 1.5 megawatt (MW) ground-mounted solar project at the former municipal landfill. Consisting of nearly 4,000 solar panels, the fixed-tilt array is expected to provide enough clean energy to power 230 homes annually and reduce emissions by 1,435 tons, equal to removing 290 cars from the road each year.

The capped landfill has been closed for more than 30 years. NJRCEV will lease 23 acres of this underutilized space from the borough for a term of 25 years with the opportunity to extend the agreement for up to an additional 10 years. The clean power produced will be sold to PJM and further the state’s clean energy goals.

“As one of the earliest investors in New Jersey’s solar marketplace, NJR Clean Energy Ventures has a long track record of innovation and sustainability, and our Hopatcong solar project reflects that commitment,” said Steve Westhoven, president and CEO of New Jersey Resources. “By turning this brownfield into renewable, green energy, we are helping to support the state’s emission reduction goals, grow our business and lead the way to a clean energy future for New Jersey.”

Hopatcong Mayor Michael Francis said, "This is a win-win for everybody. Each year, the landfill costs the borough money in water testing and fees. We look forward to offsetting these costs and saving taxpayers money while generating clean energy for the state.”

The Hopatcong solar project was jointly developed and permitted by AC Power LLC and Citrine Power LLC after the developers signed a lease with the borough in 2018. NJRCEV acquired the project in 2019 and completed construction in September 2020. The Hopatcong solar project was approved for Transition Renewable Energy Credits (TRECs) under the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities’ T grid-connected project application process. TRECs are the credits generated by solar systems that can be sold to meet utility providers’ renewable energy requirements.

Over the past 10 years, NJRCEV has grown to become one of the largest solar investors in the state, with more than $970 million deployed across New Jersey’s 21 counties. NJRCEV now maintains more than 350 MW of installed capacity - enough to power nearly 55,000 homes and reduce 322,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions annually. These investments reflect the company’s core values and support a clean energy future for New Jersey by delivering clean, safe, and reliable energy, providing customers with low carbon energy solutions and reducing emissions consistent with the state’s goals.

Seite 1 von 3
New Jersey Resources Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
FDA Authorizes Phase 1 Trial of ImmunityBio’s Novel COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate hAd5; Dual ...
Veolia Successfully Returns to the Hybrid Bond Market
Transgene and BioInvent to Present Data on Oncolytic Virus BT-001 at the SITC 35th Anniversary ...
Astellas to Acquire iota Biosciences
DMS Launches New Digital Advertising Technology To Support Latest Consumer Shopping Trends
Franklin Resources, Inc. Announces Pricing of Notes Offering
Xencor to Present Data from the Phase 1 Study of XmAb20717 and Three Research Programs at the SITC ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
Final Results of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ ACTT-1 Trial Published in ...
Hecla Reports Third Quarter Production and Cash Position
Westwater Resources Announces Receipt of 30 Metric Tonnes of Graphite Concentrate for Pilot Plant ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Titel
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Granite REIT Declares Distribution for September 2020
Halo Labs Completes Issuance of Shares to Independent Consultants, Directors, Employees and ...
Halo Announces At-The-Market Equity Financing Program
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Novacyt S.A. ("Novacyt", the "Company" or the “Group”): Half Year 2020 Results
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
NJR Clean Energy Ventures and Borough of Hopatcong to Host Ribbon-cutting for New 1.5 Megawatt Commercial Solar Project
28.09.20
New Jersey Natural Gas Wins J.D. Power Award Six Years in a Row
25.09.20
New Jersey Natural Gas Files to Expand Energy-Efficiency Programs for Customers