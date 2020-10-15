 

Galapagos and Servier report topline results for ROCCELLA Phase 2 clinical trial with GLPG1972/S201086 in knee osteoarthritis patients

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.10.2020, 22:19  |  42   |   |   

Mechelen, Belgium and Paris, France, 15 OCTOBER 2020, 22.01 CET; regulated information –Servier and Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) report that no signal of activity was observed in the topline results in their ROCCELLA Phase 2 trial with GLPG1972/S201086.

ROCCELLA is a global, double-blind, placebo-controlled, dose ranging trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of three different once-daily oral doses of GLPG1972/S201086 in 932 patients with knee osteoarthritis (OA) over 52 weeks of treatment. The study population was aged between 40 to 76 years (mean age was 63), mainly female (70%), and with a mean disease duration of 7 years.

The primary objective of ROCCELLA was to demonstrate the efficacy of at least one dose of GLPG1972/S201086 compared to placebo after 52 weeks of treatment in reducing cartilage loss of the central medial tibiofemoral compartment of the target knee via quantitative MRI.

The trial failed to meet the primary objective. The change from baseline to week 52 in cartilage thickness, in mm (SD) was -0.116 (0.27) for the placebo group and -0.068 (0.20), -0.097 (0.27) and -0.085 (0.22), for the low, medium and high dose, respectively. Statistically significant difference versus placebo was not reached in any of the treated groups.

There was no significant difference compared to placebo observed on secondary endpoints, including clinical outcomes.

Additional analyses are being conducted to fully evaluate the results, which will be presented at upcoming medical conferences.

GLPG1972/S201086 was generally well-tolerated by patients in this Phase 2 trial.

While we are disappointed that ADAMTS-5 inhibition by GLPG1972/S201086 proved not to make a difference in this trial, we want to express our gratitude to all participating patients and investigators. This study result, while not what we hoped for, does add to the body of knowledge to help fight OA, a disease with substantial unmet medical need,” said Dr. Walid Abi-Saab, Chief Medical Officer of Galapagos.

We are pleased to have performed this study with Galapagos. Unfortunately, the ROCCELLA results provided insufficient evidence of GLPG1972/S201086 efficacy in patients with knee osteoarthritis. We acknowledge the importance of assessing this innovative mechanism of action in the clinical setting and we will continue analyzing the data for better knowledge of the disease for the benefit of the patients and for future developments. We would like also to thank all patients and investigators for participating in this very important study,” said Dr. Patricia Belissa-Mathiot, Director of Clinical Development and R&D Chief Medical Officer at Servier.

Seite 1 von 4
Galapagos Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Silver Bull Announces Private Placement of US$1.85 Million and Corporate Update
Another Solid Quarter Keeps Barrick On Track for Full-Year Production Targets
Patriot One Releases Fourth Quarter and Year-end Results
Nano One Announces $10 Million Equity Offering Co-Led by Eight Capital and Gravitas Securities
REC Silicon - Private placement successfully completed
Hexagon Composites ASA: Withdrawal of Written Resolution
Calibre Makes Final Acquisition Payments Totaling US$15.5 Million to B2Gold Ahead of Schedule; Now ...
Gold Resource Reports Preliminary Q3 Production Results Including Record Gold Production and 51% ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Evergold Awaits Initial Assay Results from Golden Lion ‘Main’ Target Prior to Executing ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
Phase 2b/3 Trial Shows Efficacy of Filgotinib for the Induction and Maintenance of Remission in Moderately and Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis
12.10.20
PHASE 2B/3 TRIAL SHOWS EFFICACY OF FILGOTINIB FOR THE INDUCTION AND MAINTENANCE OF REMISSION IN MODERATELY AND SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS
29.09.20
Galapagos announces first dosing with Toledo compound GLPG3970 in psoriasis trial
25.09.20
EUROPEAN  COMMISSION  GRANTS  MARKETING  AUTHORIZATION FOR JYSELECA (FILGOTINIB)  FOR  THE  TREATMENT  OF  ADULTS  WITH  MODERATE  TO  SEVERE ACTIVE  RHEUMATHOID  ARTHRITIS
25.09.20
European Commission Grants Marketing Authorization for Jyseleca ▼ (Filgotinib) for the Treatment of Adults With Moderate to Severe Active Rheumatoid Arthritis
25.09.20
Jyseleca (filgotinib) approved in Japan for rheumatoid arthritis
25.09.20
Correction: Jyseleca (filgotinib) approved in Japan for rheumatoid arthritis
25.09.20
Jyseleca (filgotinib) approved in Japan for rheumatoid arthritis
18.09.20
Galapagos increases share capital through subscription right exercises

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.08.20
155
Galapagos NV