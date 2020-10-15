 

New Jersey American Water President Cheryl Norton, Statement on Executive Order Extending Moratorium on Utility Shutoffs

New Jersey American Water President Cheryl Norton issued the following statement today on Governor Murphy’s executive order extending the moratorium on utility service shutoffs for nonpayment through March 15, 2021:

“New Jersey American Water has been working with the Governor’s office and the Board of Public Utilities on ways to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 on residents and we will comply with today’s executive order that continues to suspend utility shutoffs for nonpayment. We encourage our customers to contact us for payment options that will help them to not get too far behind on their bills.”

New Jersey American Water customers who are having difficulty paying their water and/or wastewater bills are encouraged to establish payment arrangements or apply for assistance through the company’s H2O Help to Others program. New Jersey American Water recently expanded the H2O Program as part of its proposed START (Solutions Today and Reinvesting Tomorrow) initiative to make it easier for customers to apply and qualify for this assistance. Customers can learn more and apply by contacting program administrator New Jersey SHARES at 877-NJAWH2O (652-9426), or online at www.njshares.org.

Additionally, New Jersey American Water offers payment arrangements and budget billing for customers who need assistance paying their bills but may not qualify for the H2O Program. Customers who would like to explore these options are encouraged to call the company’s Customer Service Center at 800-272-1325.

More information can be found www.newjerseyamwater.com under Customer Service & Billing, Bill Paying Assistance.

New Jersey American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 2.8 million people. For more information, visit www.newjerseyamwater.com and follow New Jersey American Water on Twitter and Facebook. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states.

