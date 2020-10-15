Husky Energy to Report Third Quarter 2020 Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 15, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Husky Energy will release its third quarter 2020 results before markets open on Thursday, October 29, 2020. A conference call will be held the same day beginning at 10 a.m. Mountain Time (12 p.m. Eastern Time).





CEO Rob Peabody, CFO Jeff Hart and other members of the senior executive team will participate in the call.