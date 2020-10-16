DGAP-News: PREOS Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Bond PREOS Real Estate AG: further increase of the 7.50 % convertible bond by EUR 40.0 million 16.10.2020 / 11:20 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Leipzig, 16.10.2020 - PREOS Real Estate AG (in future: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG, "PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850) has increased its 7.50% convertible bond (2019/2024, ISIN DE000A254NA6) by further partial debentures with a nominal value of EUR 40.0 million. The bonds were again subscribed to by publity AG, which holds an 86 % stake in PREOS.

The outstanding volume of the PREOS convertible bond increases to a nominal EUR 219.4 million. Overall, the convertible bond has a maximum volume of up to EUR 300 million.

Frederik Mehlitz, CEO of PREOS Real Estate AG, comments: "We are pleased about the additional financial resources that we will receive by placing a further tranche of our convertible bond. This enables us to significantly advance our dynamic growth and the planned internationalization strategy with publity as a strong asset manager at our side".



About PREOS Real Estate AG

PREOS Real Estate AG (in future: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG "PREOS") is an active real estate investor focusing on office properties. PREOS acts as an efficiently positioned management holding company. The focus of its purchasing activities is on office properties with development potential in German metropolitan regions. Added value is generated through targeted asset management measures. Developed portfolio properties are sold when appropriate sales opportunities arise. The corporate strategy is to significantly expand the real estate portfolio through acquisitions in the coming years. The PREOS share (ISIN DE000A2LQ850) is listed in the m:access open market segment of the Munich Stock Exchange (PAG.MU) and on Xetra (PAG.DE). PREOS is based in Leipzig.





