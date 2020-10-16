 

PREOS Real Estate AG: further increase of the 7.50 % convertible bond by EUR 40.0 million

PREOS Real Estate AG: further increase of the 7.50 % convertible bond by EUR 40.0 million

Leipzig, 16.10.2020 - PREOS Real Estate AG (in future: PREOS Global Office Real Estate & Technology AG, "PREOS", ISIN DE000A2LQ850) has increased its 7.50% convertible bond (2019/2024, ISIN DE000A254NA6) by further partial debentures with a nominal value of EUR 40.0 million. The bonds were again subscribed to by publity AG, which holds an 86 % stake in PREOS.

The outstanding volume of the PREOS convertible bond increases to a nominal EUR 219.4 million. Overall, the convertible bond has a maximum volume of up to EUR 300 million.

Frederik Mehlitz, CEO of PREOS Real Estate AG, comments: "We are pleased about the additional financial resources that we will receive by placing a further tranche of our convertible bond. This enables us to significantly advance our dynamic growth and the planned internationalization strategy with publity as a strong asset manager at our side".
 

