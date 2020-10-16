LGI Homes, Inc. Announces Appreciation Bonus For Frontline Employees

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the payment of a special appreciation bonus, totaling $1.5 million, to approximately 760 eligible “frontline” employees whose roles and responsibilities require that they directly interact with the public on a daily basis. The bonus is a recognition of the extraordinary efforts of these workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.



Eric Lipar, LGI Homes’ Chief Executive Officer noted, “I am incredibly proud of and grateful for the dedication of all of our employees during this unpredictable time. While some of our employees had the ability to fulfil their roles from home, approximately 760 LGI team members were needed in the field daily to support our operations as an essential business. These frontline workers, made up of our Office Managers, Sales Managers, New Home Consultants, Construction Managers and Customer Service Managers, are responsible for directly engaging with our customers, trade partners and other parties. Every day, these dedicated individuals left the comfort and safety of their own homes to make homeownership possible for others.