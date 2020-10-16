 

LGI Homes, Inc. Announces Appreciation Bonus For Frontline Employees

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.10.2020, 13:00  |  47   |   |   

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the payment of a special appreciation bonus, totaling $1.5 million, to approximately 760 eligible “frontline” employees whose roles and responsibilities require that they directly interact with the public on a daily basis. The bonus is a recognition of the extraordinary efforts of these workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Eric Lipar, LGI Homes’ Chief Executive Officer noted, “I am incredibly proud of and grateful for the dedication of all of our employees during this unpredictable time. While some of our employees had the ability to fulfil their roles from home, approximately 760 LGI team members were needed in the field daily to support our operations as an essential business. These frontline workers, made up of our Office Managers, Sales Managers, New Home Consultants, Construction Managers and Customer Service Managers, are responsible for directly engaging with our customers, trade partners and other parties. Every day, these dedicated individuals left the comfort and safety of their own homes to make homeownership possible for others.

“In line with the announcement made during our earnings call in August, effective today, we are recognizing each of our frontline employees with a special $2,000 cash bonus as a token of our gratitude. Their unwavering commitment allowed us to provide homes for over 4,000 families since March. Without this remarkable group of individuals, we could not have met the early uncertainties of the pandemic or the unprecedented demand we have experienced since May.”

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 40,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.LGIHomes.com.

CONTACT:
Investor Relations
Joshua Fattor, (281) 210-2619
InvestorRelations@LGIHomes.com


LGI Homes Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Hexagon Composites ASA: Withdrawal of Written Resolution
URW Press Release
Scatec Solar acquires SN Power, building a global leader in renewable energy
Nevada Copper Announces Appointment of Mike Ciricillo as Chief Executive Officer and Board Changes
CINECA to Build World’s Fastest AI Supercomputer with NVIDIA and Atos
“Dean of the Industry”: Ohio-Based Wholesale Distribution Icon and Former Lorillard Board Member Kit Dietz Appointed to ...
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Niu Technologies Provides Third Quarter 2020 E-scooter Sales Volume Update
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Titel
BioNTech gibt Pressekonferenz, um Update zu Produktionsplan für COVID-19 Impfstoff bekannt zu ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Announces Letter of Intent to Acquire Nevada Silver-Gold Property and Provides ...
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
AgraFlora’s Subsidiary Farmako Obtains Additional EU-GMP Cannabis for Distribution in Germany
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
LGI Homes Announces Opening of Three New Communities in Dallas-Fort Worth Market
06.10.20
LGI Homes Reports Record-Breaking September and Third Quarter 2020 Home Closings and Announces Plans to Host Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call
05.10.20
LGI Homes Reports Preliminary September 2020 Home Closings
01.10.20
LGI Homes Introduces New Community in Premier Birmingham Location
29.09.20
LGI Homes Announces Entrance into Bakersfield Market
24.09.20
LGI Homes expands presence and product offering in the Portland market with two new communities near Vancouver
22.09.20
LGI Homes Announces New Community Near Austin
18.09.20
LGI Homes Introduces a Lineup of Brand-New Homes in the City of Palm Bay, Florida
17.09.20
LGI Homes Opens New Section at a Popular Community in the Houston Market