 

The Estée Lauder Companies Announces ELC Online Leadership Updates

Today The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) announced that after nearly 20 years with the company, Dennis McEniry, President of ELC’s Online division, will retire at the end of this calendar year. He will be succeeded by Gibu Thomas, who will assume the role of President, ELC Online, effective November 16, 2020. Gibu will report directly to Fabrizio Freda, President and Chief Executive Officer. Dennis will work closely with Gibu through the end of the year to support a smooth and successful transition.

“Dennis has been a truly innovative and visionary digital leader,” said Fabrizio Freda. “As the inaugural President of ELC Online, he has overseen the formation and incredible expansion of this division. Thanks to him and his team, ELC Online remains vital to our strong and sustainable growth, and is a leading, brand-building platform that enables us to deliver high-quality products and experiences to millions of consumers worldwide. Omnichannel and Online are more important and quickly-evolving than ever before, and we are poised for continued success in these areas thanks to Dennis’ work. His positive energy, dynamic leadership style and unique ability to marry the art and science of online will certainly be missed.”

“I am thrilled to welcome Gibu to The Estée Lauder Companies as the new President of ELC Online,” continued Mr. Freda. “He is a highly talented and respected digital expert with a proven record of success in e-commerce, technology infrastructure, digital media, mobile and omnichannel. Throughout his exemplary career, which includes leading digital enterprises to scale at large global businesses as well as extensive entrepreneurial experience in Silicon Valley startups, he has driven meaningful, transformative growth for global brands with speed and agility. His deep understanding of consumer behavior, and ability to anticipate trends and build dynamic digital experiences, make him ideally suited to this role.”

Please find further information about Dennis’ tenure and Gibu’s appointment below.

Dennis McEniry to Retire as President, ELC Online

Dennis joined ELC as Vice President, Technology, in 2001, when its e-commerce platform – started in 1996 by William P. Lauder – was still in its early days. In 2003, Dennis was named the inaugural President of ELC Online, giving him oversight of a new and highly complex brand-building channel that would quickly become vital to the company’s strong, sustainable growth. Thanks to Dennis’ tremendous expertise and leadership, ELC Online has expanded from just four U.S.-based websites to a global, highly diversified presence in more than 50 countries, 350 brand.com sites, 80 brand boutiques on platforms such as Tmall, and 1,700 retailer.com doors. Prior to the widespread advent of smartphones, Dennis and his team were early adopters in leveraging and deploying mobile technology globally. Today, ELC has leading global platforms in e-commerce and m-commerce, both of which enable the company to deliver high-quality products and High-Touch digital luxury experiences to millions of consumers across brands and regions.

