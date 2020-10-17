Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Chief Executive Officer Prof. Dr.-Ing. Heinz Jörg Fuhrmann to retire in 2021 as planned; the Supervisory Board has appointed Gunnar Groebler to assume the position of Chief Executive Officer as of July 1, 2021

Chief Executive Officer Prof. Dr.-Ing. Heinz Jörg Fuhrmann will have reached the age of 65 in 2021. He will therefore be retiring upon expiry of his employment contract on June 30, 2021, as planned.

The Supervisory Board today appointed Dipl.-Ing. Gunnar Groebler as his successor, effective July 1, 2021. Mr. Groebler is currently a member of the Executive Group Management of the Swedish energy supplier Vattenfall AB, where he is responsible for the Business Area Wind.

Heinz-Gerhard Wente, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, stated the following:

"Over the 25 years during which he will then have served on the Executive Board of our Group

Prof. Fuhrmann has stood for solidity and innovation, along with social and economic responsibility. The strategy pursued in this context is to be continued. Especially for this reason, I am delighted that Mr. Groebler has been won as his successor. He holds a great deal of expertise and experience in important aspects of the key future topics decisive for Salzgitter AG."

