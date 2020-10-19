 

Hofseth Biocare ASA HBC RECEIVES APPROVAL FROM HEALTH CANADA FOR QUALIFIED HEALTH CLAIMS FOCUSED ON MAINTAINING HEALTHY LEVELS OF FERRITIN AND HEMOGLOBIN AND THE BLOOD COMPONENTS REQUIRED FOR OXYGEN TRANSPORT

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2020, 08:44  |  51   |   |   

Reference is made to the stock exchange notice on 6 October 2020. HBC has now received approval from Health Canada for Qualified Health Claims (QHCs) for its Salmon Protein Hydrolysate (ProGo and CollaGo). HBC now produces the first non-iron based product to receive regulatory approval to maintain healthy levels of ferritin and hemoglobin and blood components required for oxygen transport thereby helping iron stores and helping with iron deficiency anemia (IDA). As the bioactive peptides in ProGo and CollaGo do not contain iron, they are free from the well-known gastrointestinal (GI) side effects seen with iron tablets such as nausea, constipation and a metallic taste.

Approved Recommended Use and Purpose are: “helps maintain healthy levels of ferritin and hemoglobin”, “helps maintain healthy levels of blood components required for oxygen transport”, “provides antioxidants for the maintenance of good health” and “helps promote healthy skin”. Of note, the bioactive peptides do not contain any actual antioxidant compounds (natural or added), rather the bioactive peptides contained in ProGo and CollaGo upregulate the body’s natural antioxidant genes to deliver this vital health benefit.

Using size exclusion chromatography and MALDI-TOF analysis, HBC has identified the active peptide fraction leading to the increase in ferritin and hemoglobin. This fraction consists of a limited number of structurally related peptides. During H1 2021, having already identified one or more of these peptides that are responsible for the increase in ferritin, HBC plans to produce a new composition of matter claim and commence clinical trial work for the prescription drug claim for the treatment of IDA.

HBC can now sell ProGo and CollaGo across the whole of North America following the unique set of Structure Function Claims in the US (with reference to the press release on 13th October).  Iron supplementation is a significant market in the US alone with approximately 20% of women, 50% of pregnant women and 3% of men lacking sufficient iron stores in their body.  HBC’s bioactive peptides can now offer an alternative solution to this common problem without the need for iron which frequently results in GI irritation.  Furthermore, Health Canada’s QHCs are internationally recognized by most Asian countries and therefore will be passported for their use in those countries too.

About HBC’s Bioactive Peptides

The bioactive peptides in ProGo and CollaGo are produced via HBC’s patented enzymatic hydrolysis of salmon offcuts (left-over “waste” of the fish after filleting). The resulting peptides and amino acids are more easily handled by the body with a resulting 98% bioavailability (absorption). Beyond nutrition, the peptides have shown significant bioactivity positively impacting numerous body systems including anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects, gastrointestinal protection, weight loss and aiding the maintenance of healthy blood counts. Ongoing trial work continues to further assess the health benefits of ProGo and to identify the bioactive peptides driving the beneficial effects.

For further information, please contact:

James Berger, Head of Investor Relations & Strategy of Hofseth BioCare ASA
Phone: +41 79 950 1034
E-mail: jb@hofsethbiocare.no

Dr. Crawford Currie, Medical R&D at Hofseth BioCare ASA
Phone: +44 7968 195497
E-mail: cc@hofsethbiocare.no

About Hofseth BioCare ASA:

HBC is a Norwegian biotech company that develops high-value ingredients and finished products. Ingredients are further developed into discovery and pre-clinical studies in multiple clinics and university research labs in several countries. Lead clinical and pre-clinical candidates are development towards a Gastro-Intestinal (GI) Protective Medical Food, Medical Food to help treat age-related Sarcopenia, and future phase 1 studies on treatment of Anemia and NEC-IBS with Salmon Protein Hydrolysate fractions.

The company is founded on the core values of sustainability, traceability and optimal utilization of natural resources. Through an innovative hydrolysis technology, HBC can preserve the quality of lipids, proteins and calcium from fresh salmon off-cuts. Hofseth BioCare's headquarters are in Ålesund, Norway with branches in Oslo, London, Zürich, Chicago, Mumbai, Palo Alto and Tokyo.

HBC is listed on Oslo Stock Exchange Axess list with ticker "HBC". More information about Hofseth BioCare at hofsethbiocare.com and facebook.com/hofsethbiocare


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Hofseth BioCare Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philips announces Q3 2020 results and provides new financial targets for the 2021–2025 period
Pueblo Viejo Tax and Royalty Payment of $108 Million Brings Contributions to the Government to More ...
Response to Publication of GardaWorld Offer Document
Roche announces full FDA approval for Venclexta combinations for acute myeloid leukaemia
Brookfield Announces Strategic Partnership with American Equity Life
Sanoma acquires Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials
Altice USA, Inc. Presents Revised and Enhanced Offer to Acquire Cogeco in Order to own Atlantic ...
Danone: A new world: Deliver. Reshape. Review. Adapt.
Response to Publication of GardaWorld Offer Document
Teledyne DALSA’s unrivaled CMOS X-ray detectors highlighted at CMEF 2020
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.10.20
Hofseth Biocare ASA: Disclosure of large shareholding
16.10.20
Hofseth Biocare ASA: KEY INFORMATION RELATING TO THE SUBSEQUENT OFFERING
16.10.20
Hofseth Biocare ASA: PRIVATE PLACEMENT SUCCESSFULLY PLACED
15.10.20
Hofseth Biocare ASA: CONTEMPLATED PRIVATE PLACEMENT – INTENDED TRANSFER OF LISTING TO OSLO BØRS
13.10.20
Hofseth Biocare ASA: PROGO’s BIOACTIVE PEPTIDES TO SUPPORT HEALTHY IRON LEVELS TO BE LAUNCHED IN THE U.S.
06.10.20
Hofseth Biocare ASA: HBC’S APPLICATION TO HEALTH CANADA FOR UNIQUE QUALIFIED HEALTH CLAIMS IS PROGRESSING VERY WELL AND A POSITIVE CONCLUSION IS EXPECTED DURING OCTOBER 2020
24.09.20
Hofseth Biocare ASA: ANNOUNCES THE USE OF A VIRTUAL PLATFORM TO RECRUIT COVID-19 PATIENTS IN CANADA TO THE PHASE 2 TRIAL. WILL ALSO ASSESS THE IMPACT OF OMEGO ON HOSPITALISED PATIENTS WITH SEVERE FORMS OF COVID-19 IN MEXICO AND BRAZIL

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.12.19
24
Hofseth BioCare........Norwegen