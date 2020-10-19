 

DGAP-News Topas Therapeutics Raises €22 Million (~USD 26 Million) in Series B Financing

Topas Therapeutics Raises €22 Million (~USD 26 Million) in Series B Financing

Topas Therapeutics Raises €22 Million (~USD 26 Million) in Series B Financing

  • Co-led by new investors, Vesalius BioCapital III and BioMedPartners, with participation from all existing investors
  • Funds to be used to advance innovative pipeline based on Topas Particle Conjugates technology platform
    • Lead program TPM203 in clinical development for pemphigus vulgaris
    • Second program, TPM501, progressing towards clinic for treatment of celiac disease
  • New investors join Supervisory Board; Erich F. Greiner, M.D., becomes Chairman

Hamburg, 19 October 2020.

Topas Therapeutics GmbH (Topas), a Hamburg, Germany-based private platform company leveraging the natural immune tolerance induction capabilities of the liver, today announced the successful closing of a €22 million (~$26 million) Series B financing round. New investors Vesalius BioCapital III and BioMedPartners co-led this transaction, which included participation from all of Topas' existing investors. The funding will be used to advance the Company's proprietary pipeline based on the Topas Particle Conjugates technology platform. This includes progressing lead program TPM203, currently in clinical development for the treatment of pemphigus vulgaris, and bringing TPM501, Topas' candidate for the treatment of celiac disease, into the clinic.

Klaus Martin, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Topas, said: "I am particularly gratified to begin my tenure at Topas with the completion of a successful financing round. We are grateful for the ongoing support of our existing investors and are proud to have had such high calibre new investors participate. They share our belief about the strong potential of Topas' innovative technology platform, and I am very happy to welcome them as new members of the Supervisory Board."

