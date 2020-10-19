Roxgold Produces 33,557 Ounces in Third Quarter Maintaining Guidance

Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold” or the “Company”) (TSX: ROXG) (OTCQX: ROGFF) is pleased to report its preliminary production results for the third quarter of 2020 (“Q3 2020”) from the Company’s Yaramoko Mine Complex (“Yaramoko”) located in Burkina Faso.

Produced 33,557 ounces of gold at an average grade of 7.7 grams per tonne in Q3, totalling 98,749 ounces produced for the year to date

Reported quarterly plant throughput of 1,424 tonnes per day (“tpd”) for a total of 131,029 tonnes which exceeded increased nameplate capacity of 1,100 tpd by approximately 29%

Maintained upper end of annual gold production guidance at 120,000 and 130,000 ounces subject to existing operating conditions being maintained

Continued management and mitigation of COVID-19 to minimize impacts on operations with reduced personnel due to travel restrictions and protection protocols

Received ESIA approval and advanced drilling at the Séguéla Gold Project (“Séguéla”), in Côte d’Ivoire, to support the upcoming Feasibility Study which remains on track for the first half of 2021

Announced discovery of the Koula prospect, at Séguéla, with over 40 holes drilled to date demonstrating wide intersections of high grades, including 109 g/t over 4m in hole SGRC919 and 26.1 g/t over 19m in hole SGRC877

Tested additional mineralization corridors at Boussoura, in southern Burkina Faso, identifying over 9 mineralized vein sets over 4 vein corridors with high grade results such as 4.8m at 26.9g/t Au from BSR-20-RD-FFR-040 and 9m at 10.7g/t Au from BSR-20-RC-FFR-063

“Roxgold is pleased to report another positive quarter of operations from the Yaramoko Mine Complex, as our employees, contractors and local communities have all joined together to ensure a safe and secure working environment,” said John Dorward, President and CEO. “Yaramoko achieved quarterly production of 33,557 ounces, bringing our year to date production to 98,749 ounces – putting the company well on track towards achieving the upper end of our annual production guidance of 120,000 to 130,000 ounces. The processing plant continues to outperform, averaging throughput of 1,424 tonnes per day, as mining volumes were supplemented with lower grade stockpiles due to ongoing COVID-19 travel restrictions and distancing protocols requiring adjusted scheduling of mining personnel.