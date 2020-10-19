 

Roxgold Produces 33,557 Ounces in Third Quarter Maintaining Guidance

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2020, 12:00  |  74   |   |   

Roxgold Inc. (“Roxgold” or the “Company”) (TSX: ROXG) (OTCQX: ROGFF) is pleased to report its preliminary production results for the third quarter of 2020 (“Q3 2020”) from the Company’s Yaramoko Mine Complex (“Yaramoko”) located in Burkina Faso.

Quarterly Highlights:

  • Produced 33,557 ounces of gold at an average grade of 7.7 grams per tonne in Q3, totalling 98,749 ounces produced for the year to date
  • Reported quarterly plant throughput of 1,424 tonnes per day (“tpd”) for a total of 131,029 tonnes which exceeded increased nameplate capacity of 1,100 tpd by approximately 29%
  • Maintained upper end of annual gold production guidance at 120,000 and 130,000 ounces subject to existing operating conditions being maintained
  • Continued management and mitigation of COVID-19 to minimize impacts on operations with reduced personnel due to travel restrictions and protection protocols
  • Received ESIA approval and advanced drilling at the Séguéla Gold Project (“Séguéla”), in Côte d’Ivoire, to support the upcoming Feasibility Study which remains on track for the first half of 2021
  • Announced discovery of the Koula prospect, at Séguéla, with over 40 holes drilled to date demonstrating wide intersections of high grades, including 109 g/t over 4m in hole SGRC919 and 26.1 g/t over 19m in hole SGRC877
  • Tested additional mineralization corridors at Boussoura, in southern Burkina Faso, identifying over 9 mineralized vein sets over 4 vein corridors with high grade results such as 4.8m at 26.9g/t Au from BSR-20-RD-FFR-040 and 9m at 10.7g/t Au from BSR-20-RC-FFR-063

“Roxgold is pleased to report another positive quarter of operations from the Yaramoko Mine Complex, as our employees, contractors and local communities have all joined together to ensure a safe and secure working environment,” said John Dorward, President and CEO. “Yaramoko achieved quarterly production of 33,557 ounces, bringing our year to date production to 98,749 ounces – putting the company well on track towards achieving the upper end of our annual production guidance of 120,000 to 130,000 ounces. The processing plant continues to outperform, averaging throughput of 1,424 tonnes per day, as mining volumes were supplemented with lower grade stockpiles due to ongoing COVID-19 travel restrictions and distancing protocols requiring adjusted scheduling of mining personnel.

Seite 1 von 5
Roxgold Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Roxgold - High Grade Gold in Burkina Faso
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Alibaba Acquires Controlling Stake in Sun Art
Altice USA, Inc. Presents Revised and Enhanced Offer to Acquire Cogeco in Order to Own Atlantic ...
FINAL DEADLINE: Rosen, Global Investor Counsel, Reminds Baidu, Inc. Investors of the Important October 19 Deadline ...
American Equity Announces Strategic Partnership With Brookfield Asset Management to Accelerate AEL ...
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics Network Receives EUA Approval of At Home COVID-19 Test
Prime Minster of India, Hon. Shri Narendra Modi to Inaugurate India Energy Forum by CERAWeek
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Reminds Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Investors of Important November 16 ...
Solid Activity in the Third Quarter of 2020 Revenue up 5.6% Including Organic Growth Of 1%
Accenture, Best Buy Collaborate to Accelerate Technology Innovation
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Cloudflare Announces Cloudflare One, a Platform to Connect and Secure Companies and Remote Teams ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13.10.20
Roxgold Intersects 109 GPT Over 4m and 49.3 GPT Over 9m at Koula Prospect in Séguéla Gold Project
30.09.20
Roxgold Reports 77.2 GPT Over 6.0 Metres in Near-Surface Drilling at 55 Zone, Yaramoko Mine Complex
28.09.20
Roxgold Receives Environmental Permit Approval for the Séguéla Gold Project

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12:22 Uhr
317
Roxgold - High Grade Gold in Burkina Faso