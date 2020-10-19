 

Citigroup Announces the Early Redemption of Three Series of C-Tracks ETNs

Citigroup Inc. (“Citigroup”) announced today that it will redeem at its option, and in full, the two series of its C-Tracks exchange-traded notes listed in the table below and that Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. (“CGMHI”) will redeem at its option, and in full, the series of its C-Tracks exchange-traded notes listed in the table below (together, the “C-Tracks ETNs”).

ETN Name

Exchange

ETN
Ticker

CUSIP

Underlying Index

C-Tracks Exchange-Traded Notes Miller/Howard Strategic Dividend Reinvestor

NYSE Arca

DIVC

17322H149

Miller/Howard Strategic Dividend Index Total Return

C-Tracks Exchange Traded Notes Based on the Performance of the Miller/Howard MLP Fundamental Index

NYSE Arca

MLPC

17321F201

Miller/Howard MLP Fundamental Index

C-Tracks Exchange Traded Notes on the Performance of the Miller/Howard MLP Fundamental Index, Series B

NYSE Arca

MLPE

17324P859

Miller/Howard MLP Fundamental Index

The Issuer Redemption Valuation Period will consist of one observation day, which is expected to be October 30, 2020. Holders of the C-Tracks ETNs will receive a cash payment per ETN in an amount equal to the closing indicative value of the respective series of C-Tracks ETNs on that date. The cash payment upon early redemption is expected to be paid to investors on November 10, 2020.

More information on the manner in which the cash payment upon early redemption will be calculated, including the circumstances in which the dates specified herein may be postponed, is available in the pricing supplements for the C-Tracks ETNs, which are available at the following hyperlinks:

DIVC: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/831001/000095010320007097/dp12 ...
MLPC: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/831001/000095010320007095/dp12 ...
MLPE: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/200245/000095010320007093/dp12 ...

