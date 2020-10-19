 

Citigroup Announces the Acceleration of Ten Series of ETNs

Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. (“CGMHI”) announced today that it will accelerate at its option, and in full, the ten series of exchange-traded notes listed in the table below (the “ETNs”).

 

ETN Name

   

Exchange

   

ETN Ticker

   

CUSIP

   

Underlying Index

   

VelocityShares Daily 4X
Long USD vs. JPY Index
ETN

   

NYSE Arca

   

DJPY

   

17326E654

   

VelocityShares Daily
4X Long USD vs. JPY
Index

   

VelocityShares Daily 4X
Long USD vs. EUR Index
ETN

   

NYSE Arca

   

DEUR

   

17326E571

   

VelocityShares Daily
4X Long USD vs. EUR
Index

   

VelocityShares Daily 4X
Long USD vs. GBP Index
ETN

   

NYSE Arca

   

DGBP

   

17326E464

   

VelocityShares Daily
4X Long USD vs. GBP
Index

   

VelocityShares Daily 4X
Long USD vs. CHF Index
ETN

   

NYSE Arca

   

DCHF

   

17326E704

   

VelocityShares Daily
4X Long USD vs. CHF
Index

   

VelocityShares Daily 4X
Long USD vs AUD Index
ETN

   

NYSE Arca

   

DAUD

   

17326E605

   

VelocityShares Daily
4X Long USD vs. AUD
Index

   

VelocityShares Daily 4X
Long JPY vs. USD Index
ETN

   

NYSE Arca

   

UJPY

   

17326E662

   

VelocityShares Daily
4X Long JPY vs. USD
Index

   

VelocityShares Daily 4X
Long EUR vs. USD Index
ETN

   

NYSE Arca

   

UEUR

   

17326E480

   

VelocityShares Daily
4X Long EUR vs. USD
Index

   

VelocityShares Daily 4X
Long GBP vs. USD Index
ETN

   

NYSE Arca

   

UGBP

   

17326E159

   

VelocityShares Daily
4X Long GBP vs. USD
Index

   

VelocityShares Daily 4X
Long CHF vs. USD Index
ETN

   

NYSE Arca

   

UCHF

   

17326E233

   

VelocityShares Daily
4X Long CHF vs. USD
Index

   

VelocityShares Daily 4X
Long AUD vs. USD Index
ETN

   

NYSE Arca

   

UAUD

   

17326E647

   

VelocityShares Daily
4X Long AUD vs. USD
Index

 

Holders of the ETNs will receive a cash payment per ETN in an amount (the “Optional Acceleration Redemption Amount”) equal to the fixing indicative value of the respective series of ETNs on the Optional Acceleration Valuation Date. The Optional Acceleration Valuation Date is expected to be October 30, 2020. The Optional Acceleration Redemption Amount is expected to be paid to investors on November 4, 2020. More information on the manner in which the Optional Acceleration Redemption Amount will be calculated, including the circumstances in which the Optional Acceleration Valuation Date may be postponed, and on the circumstances in which the ETNs may be automatically accelerated prior to the Optional Acceleration Valuation Date is available in the pricing supplement for the ETNs, which is available at the following hyperlink:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0000200245/000095010320007085/ ...

The last day of trading for the ETNs is expected to be October 30, 2020.

Currently, holders of any series of ETNs who wish to exercise their early redemption right are generally required to redeem a minimum number of ETNs of the same series and may be subject to an early redemption charge. After the close of trading on October 19, 2020, CGMHI will irrevocably waive the required minimum redemption amount and the early redemption charge for the ETNs.

None of the other exchange-traded notes issued by CGMHI are affected by this announcement.

2020 Citigroup Inc. Member SIPC. All rights reserved. Citi and Citi and Arc Design are trademarks and service mark of Citigroup Inc. or its affiliates and are used and registered throughout the world.

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at http://www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com/| Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi.

