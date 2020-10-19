Citigroup Announces the Acceleration of Ten Series of ETNs

Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. (“CGMHI”) announced today that it will accelerate at its option, and in full, the ten series of exchange-traded notes listed in the table below (the “ETNs”).

Exchange

ETN Ticker

CUSIP

Underlying Index

VelocityShares Daily 4X

Long USD vs. JPY Index

ETN NYSE Arca DJPY 17326E654 VelocityShares Daily

4X Long USD vs. JPY

Index

VelocityShares Daily 4X

Long USD vs. EUR Index

ETN NYSE Arca DEUR 17326E571 VelocityShares Daily

4X Long USD vs. EUR

Index

VelocityShares Daily 4X

Long USD vs. GBP Index

ETN NYSE Arca DGBP 17326E464 VelocityShares Daily

4X Long USD vs. GBP

Index

VelocityShares Daily 4X

Long USD vs. CHF Index

ETN NYSE Arca DCHF 17326E704 VelocityShares Daily

4X Long USD vs. CHF

Index

VelocityShares Daily 4X

Long USD vs AUD Index

ETN NYSE Arca DAUD 17326E605 VelocityShares Daily

4X Long USD vs. AUD

Index

VelocityShares Daily 4X

Long JPY vs. USD Index

ETN NYSE Arca UJPY 17326E662 VelocityShares Daily

4X Long JPY vs. USD

Index

VelocityShares Daily 4X

Long EUR vs. USD Index

ETN NYSE Arca UEUR 17326E480 VelocityShares Daily

4X Long EUR vs. USD

Index

VelocityShares Daily 4X

Long GBP vs. USD Index

ETN NYSE Arca UGBP 17326E159 VelocityShares Daily

4X Long GBP vs. USD

Index

VelocityShares Daily 4X

Long CHF vs. USD Index

ETN NYSE Arca UCHF 17326E233 VelocityShares Daily

4X Long CHF vs. USD

Index

VelocityShares Daily 4X

Long AUD vs. USD Index

ETN NYSE Arca UAUD 17326E647 VelocityShares Daily

4X Long AUD vs. USD

Index

Holders of the ETNs will receive a cash payment per ETN in an amount (the “Optional Acceleration Redemption Amount”) equal to the fixing indicative value of the respective series of ETNs on the Optional Acceleration Valuation Date. The Optional Acceleration Valuation Date is expected to be October 30, 2020. The Optional Acceleration Redemption Amount is expected to be paid to investors on November 4, 2020. More information on the manner in which the Optional Acceleration Redemption Amount will be calculated, including the circumstances in which the Optional Acceleration Valuation Date may be postponed, and on the circumstances in which the ETNs may be automatically accelerated prior to the Optional Acceleration Valuation Date is available in the pricing supplement for the ETNs, which is available at the following hyperlink:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0000200245/000095010320007085/ ...

The last day of trading for the ETNs is expected to be October 30, 2020.

Currently, holders of any series of ETNs who wish to exercise their early redemption right are generally required to redeem a minimum number of ETNs of the same series and may be subject to an early redemption charge. After the close of trading on October 19, 2020, CGMHI will irrevocably waive the required minimum redemption amount and the early redemption charge for the ETNs.

None of the other exchange-traded notes issued by CGMHI are affected by this announcement.

2020 Citigroup Inc. Member SIPC. All rights reserved. Citi and Citi and Arc Design are trademarks and service mark of Citigroup Inc. or its affiliates and are used and registered throughout the world.

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at http://www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com/| Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201019005071/en/