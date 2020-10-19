Citigroup Announces the Acceleration of Ten Series of ETNs
Citigroup Global Markets Holdings Inc. (“CGMHI”) announced today that it will accelerate at its option, and in full, the ten series of exchange-traded notes listed in the table below (the “ETNs”).
|
ETN Name
Exchange
ETN Ticker
CUSIP
Underlying Index
VelocityShares Daily 4X
Long USD vs. JPY Index
ETN
NYSE Arca
DJPY
17326E654
VelocityShares Daily
4X Long USD vs. JPY
Index
VelocityShares Daily 4X
Long USD vs. EUR Index
ETN
NYSE Arca
DEUR
17326E571
VelocityShares Daily
4X Long USD vs. EUR
Index
VelocityShares Daily 4X
Long USD vs. GBP Index
ETN
NYSE Arca
DGBP
17326E464
VelocityShares Daily
4X Long USD vs. GBP
Index
VelocityShares Daily 4X
Long USD vs. CHF Index
ETN
NYSE Arca
DCHF
17326E704
VelocityShares Daily
4X Long USD vs. CHF
Index
VelocityShares Daily 4X
Long USD vs AUD Index
ETN
NYSE Arca
DAUD
17326E605
VelocityShares Daily
4X Long USD vs. AUD
Index
VelocityShares Daily 4X
Long JPY vs. USD Index
ETN
NYSE Arca
UJPY
17326E662
VelocityShares Daily
4X Long JPY vs. USD
Index
VelocityShares Daily 4X
Long EUR vs. USD Index
ETN
NYSE Arca
UEUR
17326E480
VelocityShares Daily
4X Long EUR vs. USD
Index
VelocityShares Daily 4X
Long GBP vs. USD Index
ETN
NYSE Arca
UGBP
17326E159
VelocityShares Daily
4X Long GBP vs. USD
Index
VelocityShares Daily 4X
Long CHF vs. USD Index
ETN
NYSE Arca
UCHF
17326E233
VelocityShares Daily
4X Long CHF vs. USD
Index
VelocityShares Daily 4X
Long AUD vs. USD Index
ETN
NYSE Arca
UAUD
17326E647
VelocityShares Daily
4X Long AUD vs. USD
Index
Holders of the ETNs will receive a cash payment per ETN in an amount (the “Optional Acceleration Redemption Amount”) equal to the fixing indicative value of the respective series of ETNs on the Optional Acceleration Valuation Date. The Optional Acceleration Valuation Date is expected to be October 30, 2020. The Optional Acceleration Redemption Amount is expected to be paid to investors on November 4, 2020. More information on the manner in which the Optional Acceleration Redemption Amount will be calculated, including the circumstances in which the Optional Acceleration Valuation Date may be postponed, and on the circumstances in which the ETNs may be automatically accelerated prior to the Optional Acceleration Valuation Date is available in the pricing supplement for the ETNs, which is available at the following hyperlink:
https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0000200245/000095010320007085/ ...
The last day of trading for the ETNs is expected to be October 30, 2020.
Currently, holders of any series of ETNs who wish to exercise their early redemption right are generally required to redeem a minimum number of ETNs of the same series and may be subject to an early redemption charge. After the close of trading on October 19, 2020, CGMHI will irrevocably waive the required minimum redemption amount and the early redemption charge for the ETNs.
None of the other exchange-traded notes issued by CGMHI are affected by this announcement.
