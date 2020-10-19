 

Papa John’s Brings Back Its Fan-Favorite Double Cheeseburger Pizza

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2020   

The fans asked, and now Papa John’s is delivering, by bringing back the brand’s cult-favorite Double Cheeseburger Pizza for just $12. But Papa John’s isn’t stopping there. They’re turning the popular Double Cheeseburger Pizza, originally launched in 2015, into a Papadia for $6. To satisfy their biggest fans’ cravings, Papa John’s is treating their Papa Rewards members to a coveted sneak peek starting today at select locations.

Papa John's is bringing back its fan-favorite Double Cheeseburger Pizza, along with the launch of the new Double Cheeseburger Papadia. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Double Cheeseburger Pizza and Double Cheeseburger Papadia feature a huge portion of seasoned beef, melty cheese, zesty pickles and signature burger sauce, all held together by Papa John’s fresh, never-frozen, six-ingredient dough.

“Our Double Cheeseburger Pizza is a limited-time product we first introduced five years ago and has inspired a big fan following. Now, Americans who love cheeseburgers can enjoy the flavors they crave both in our popular pizza, as well as a Papadia version,” said Tom Smith, Papa John’s director of culinary innovation. “The new Double Cheeseburger Papadia tastes like a cheeseburger wrapped in Papa John’s signature pizza dough. We’re confident that we can satisfy even the most discerning cheeseburger lover.”

The new Double Cheeseburger Papadia is Papa John’s meatiest Papadia to-date, designed to highlight the flavors loved from the burger-eating experience. This flatbread-style sandwich features a quarter pound of seasoned beef with savory, crunchy dill pickles and melty cheese baked to a toasty perfection. The Double Cheeseburger Papadia is served with Papa John’s signature burger dipping sauce for a maximum flavor experience.

For a limited time, the Double Cheeseburger Pizza and Double Cheeseburger Papadia will be available exclusively for Papa Rewards members, from October 19 – October 25. Both items will become available to the wider public beginning October 26 through December 27.

This year, the brand continues its commitment to innovation, building on its foundation of quality ingredients. This latest menu addition follows a variety of new products launched earlier this year, such as the Grilled Buffalo Chicken Papadia, Jalapeño Popper Rolls and the limited-time offer Shaq-a-Roni pizza.

More information about the Double Cheeseburger Pizza and Double Cheeseburger Papadia, as well as the Papa Rewards program, can be found at papajohns.com.

About Papa John’s

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) opened its doors in 1984 with one goal in mind: BETTER INGREDIENTS. BETTER PIZZA. Papa John’s believes that using high quality ingredients leads to superior quality pizzas. Its original dough is made of only six ingredients and is fresh, never frozen. Papa John’s tops its pizzas with real cheese made from mozzarella, pizza sauce made with vine-ripened tomatoes that go from vine to can in the same day and meat free of fillers. It was the first national pizza delivery chain to announce the removal of artificial flavors and synthetic colors from its entire food menu. Papa John’s is headquartered in Louisville, Ky. and is the world’s third largest pizza delivery company with more than 5,300 restaurants in 48 countries and territories as of June 28, 2020. For more information about the Company or to order pizza online, visit www.PapaJohns.com or download the Papa John’s mobile app for iOS or Android.

