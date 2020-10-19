 

Credicorp Ltd. Leslie Pierce Elected Additional Director of Credicorp

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2020, 14:00  |  18   |   |   

Lima, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lima, PERU, October 19th, 2020 – Following shareholder approval on June 5th, 2020 to increase the size of Credicorp´s Board from 8 to 9 members, Credicorp announced on August 27th, Leslie Pierce’s candidacy to fill the 9th position. On October 16th, in the Special General Meeting of Shareholders, Leslie Pierce was elected to serve as the 9th member of Credicorp´s Board of Directors for the period 2020-2023.

Mr. Pierce has served in executive leadership positions, primarily of Peruvian companies, for almost 40 years. He served as CEO of Alicorp (BVL: ALICORC1), Peru’s largest consumer goods company with operations throughout Latin America, from 1991 to 2011. Prior to that, Mr. Pierce served as General Manager of Hormec Constructora, Hormec Transportes, and Ganaderia Shilcayo from 1984 to 1991. He served as a Vice Minister of Commerce in Peru’s Ministry of Economy and Finance from 1983 to 1984. He currently serves as a director in a number of private businesses including Empresa Siderurgica del Peru, S.A.A., H&V Contratistas S.A., Maquinarias, S.A., Latina Media S.A.C., Ransa Comercial S.A., Corporacion Primax S.A., Grupo Celima Trebol and Grupo Romero. He also serves as a community leader through philanthropic organizations such as Vida Peru, Banco de Alimentos del Peru and Crea+.

“Leslie’s energy, strategic mindset, knowledge of the consumer, and track record in building and leading large corporations make him an excellent addition to our Board,” said Executive Chairman Mr. Romero Belismelis.

Mr. Pierce holds a B.A. in Economics from Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Peru and Post-Graduate studies in Economics from, Pontificia Universidad Catolica de Chile.

With the appointment of Mr. Pierce, Credicorp refreshed 5 directors in 2020. Today, 5 out of 9 Board members are independent under the new, more stringent criteria approved by the Board, incorporating the highest international standards. Two of the independent directors are women and 3 out of 4 Board committees are chaired by independent directors.

Credicorp has now completed a careful and thoughtful process to incorporate more diversity and independence at the Board level while leveraging the best of its members’ differing skills sets and experiences. This reflects Credicorp´s commitment to bolstering Corporate Governance to drive long-term stakeholder value and demonstrate leadership in this area, as announced in February this year.


About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE: BAP) is the leading financial services holding company in Peru with presence in Chile, Colombia and Bolivia. Credicorp has a diversified business portfolio organized into four lines of business: Universal Banking, through Banco de Credito del Peru – BCP and Banco de Credito de Bolivia; Microfinance, through Mibanco and Encumbra; Insurance & Pension Funds, through Grupo Pacifico and Prima AFP; and Investment Banking & Wealth Management, through Credicorp Capital, Wealth Management at BCP and Atlantic Security Bank.


Investor Relations
Credicorp Ltd.

                                               


Credicorp Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Philips announces Q3 2020 results and provides new financial targets for the 2021–2025 period
Sanoma acquires Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials
CENTOGENE Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for Individuals ...
Roche announces full FDA approval for Venclexta combinations for acute myeloid leukaemia
Response to Publication of GardaWorld Offer Document
Pueblo Viejo Tax and Royalty Payment of $108 Million Brings Contributions to the Government to More ...
Brookfield Announces Strategic Partnership with American Equity Life
ForFarmers strengthens position in poultry sector by acquiring De Hoop Mengvoeders
Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
Danone: A new world: Deliver. Reshape. Review. Adapt.
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15.10.20
Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp’s “3Q20 quiet period”
15.10.20
Latin American Technology Stocks to Drive the Outperformance of the Asset Class in the Coming Years
25.09.20
Credicorp Ltd.: Credicorp Day, October 1, 2020: 25th Anniversary of listing in the NYSE
24.09.20
Latin America Is Considered One of the Best Regions to Invest After the Economic Crisis