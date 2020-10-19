Old National reports 3rd quarter earnings of $77.9 million, or $0.47 per share

 

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 3Q20 net income of $77.9 million, diluted EPS of $0.47.
Adjusted1 net income of $76.4 million, or $0.46 per diluted share.

CEO COMMENTARY:

“Our excellent 3rd quarter results are not only a testament to our ONB Way strategy and the overall strength of our organization, they are an indicator of the strength and resiliency of the clients and communities we serve,” said Chairman and CEO Jim Ryan. “More specifically, our quarterly success was driven by very strong commercial production throughout the franchise and outstanding credit metrics that actually resulted in net recoveries.”

THIRD QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS2:

Net income
 • Net income of $77.9 million
• Earnings per diluted share of $0.47
   
Net interest
income/NIM
 • Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis of $149.0 million compared to $149.0 million
• Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis of 3.03% compared to 3.14%
   
Operating
Performance
 • Pre-provision net revenue1 (“PPNR”) of $93.5 million
• Adjusted PPNR1 of $94.6 million, up 3.4% over third quarter of 2019
• Noninterest expense of $120.2 million
• Adjusted noninterest expense1 of $114.2 million
• Efficiency ratio1 of 55.93%
• Adjusted efficiency ratio1 of 53.06%, a 73 basis point improvement
   

Loans and
Credit
Quality


 • End-of-period total loans3 of $13,977.6 million compared to $13,738.2 million
◦ Commercial real estate loans grew $298.2 million
• Third-quarter total commercial production, excluding PPP loans, of $977.8 million
• Provision for credit losses of $0.0 million
• September 30 pipeline of $2.9 billion
• Net recoveries of $3.0 million compared to net charge-offs of $0.5 million
• Non-performing loans of 1.15% of total loans compared to 1.04%
 
Return
Profile &
Capital
 • Return on average common equity of 10.79%
• Return on average tangible common equity1 of 17.88%
• Adjusted return on average tangible common equity1 of 17.54%
• No shares of common stock were repurchased during the current quarter
   
Notable
Items
 • $2.9 million in ONB Way charges
• $3.1 million in tax credit amortization

1 Non-GAAP financial measure that Management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company – please refer to the Non GAAP reconciliations contained in this release    2 Comparisons are on a linked-quarter basis, unless otherwise noted    3 Includes loans held for sale

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Old National Bancorp reported third quarter 2020 net income of $77.9 million, or $0.47 per diluted share.

Included in the third quarter were pre-tax charges of $2.9 million for the ONB Way. Excluding these charges from the current quarter and netting out debt securities gains, adjusted net income was $76.4 million, or $0.46 per diluted share.

LOANS
Strong commercial production drove total loan balances higher.

  • Period-end total loans were $13,977.6 million at September 30, 2020, an increase of $239.4 million when compared to the $13,738.2 million at June 30, 2020.
  • Commercial real estate loans increased $298.2 million to $5,701.5 million, or 22.1% annualized growth.
  • Commercial and industrial loans decreased $42.9 million to $4,264.6 million.
  • Consumer loans decreased $14.4 million to $1,661.1 million and residential mortgage loans increased $36.0 million to $2,265.3 million.
  • Total commercial loan production in the third quarter, excluding $20 million in PPP loan production, was $977.8 million; period-end pipeline totaled $2.9 billion.
  • Average total loans in the third quarter were $13,849.0 million, an increase of $398.9 million from the second quarter of 2020.

DEPOSITS
A low-cost core deposit franchise continues to be one of Old National’s strengths.

  • Period-end total deposits were $16,506.5 million at September 30, 2020, an increase of $187.1 million when compared to the $16,319.4 million at June 30, 2020.
  • Noninterest-bearing deposits increased to $5,463.0 million at September 30, 2020 from $5,217.7 million at June 30, 2020.
  • On average, total deposits in the third quarter were $16,436.8 million, compared to $15,652.8 million in the second quarter of 2020.

NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN
Net interest income unchanged while net interest margin is lower as decline in asset yields outpaces decline in deposit and funding costs.

  • Net interest income remained unchanged at $145.6 million in the third quarter of 2020 when compared to the second quarter of 2020.
  • The net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis decreased 11 basis points to 3.03% compared to 3.14% in the second quarter of 2020.
  • PPP interest and net fees combined to have a positive impact of $8.8 million to net interest income in the third quarter while having a net neutral impact to the interest margin.
  • Accretion income was $5.4 million, or 11 basis points of net interest margin, in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $5.8 million, or 12 basis points of net interest margin, in the second quarter of 2020. In the third quarter of 2020, accretion income was 2.6% of adjusted total revenue.
  • Interest collected on nonaccrual loans was $1.0 million, or 2 basis points of net interest margin, in the third quarter of 2020 compared to $0.6 million, or 1 basis point of net interest margin, in the second quarter of 2020.
  • The cost of total deposits declined 4 basis points to 0.13% in the third quarter of 2020 while the cost of total interest-bearing deposits decreased 6 basis points to 0.19%.

CREDIT QUALITY
Strong credit quality remains a hallmark of the Old National franchise.

  • Old National recorded no provision for credit losses in the third quarter of 2020, compared to $22.5 million in the second quarter.
  • Net recoveries in the third quarter were $3.0 million, compared to net charge-offs of $0.5 million in the second quarter.
  • 30-89 day delinquencies were 0.20% at the end of the third quarter.
  • Non-performing loans increased as a percentage of total loans to 1.15%.
  • Loans acquired from previous acquisitions were recorded at fair value at the acquisition date. As of September 30, 2020, the remaining discount on these acquired loans was $56.0 million.
  • The allowance for credit losses was $131.4 million, or 0.95% of total loans at September 30, 2020.

NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income increased due to a rebound in deposit service charges and continued strength in mortgage banking revenue.

  • Total noninterest income for the third quarter of 2020 was $64.7 million, an increase of $6.3 million from the second quarter of 2020.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts increased $1.1 million and mortgage banking revenue increased $0.8 million when compared to the second quarter of 2020.
  • Gains on sales of debt securities increased $4.4 million when compared to the second quarter of 2020.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Third quarter results demonstrate benefit of The ONB Way, helping drive positive operating leverage1.

  • Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2020 was $120.2 million and included $2.9 million in ONB Way charges and $3.1 million in tax credit amortization.
  • Excluding these items, adjusted noninterest expense for the third quarter was $114.2 million, compared to the $115.0 million in adjusted noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2020.
  • The third quarter efficiency ratio was 55.93%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio was 53.06%.
  • Adjusted operating leverage1 was +298 basis points for the third quarter of 2020 as compared to the third quarter of 2019.

INCOME TAXES

  • On a fully taxable-equivalent basis, income tax expense in the third quarter was $15.6 million, resulting in a 16.6% FTE tax rate.
  • Income tax expense included $3.7 million in tax credit benefit.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY
Capital ratios remain strong.

  • At the end of the third quarter, total risk-based capital was 13.10% and regulatory tier 1 capital was 12.10%.
  • Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 8.58% at the end of the third quarter compared to 8.45% in the second quarter of 2020.
  • The Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock during the third quarter.
  • A low loan to deposit ratio of 84.7%, combined with existing funding sources plus available unencumbered, high-quality collateral, provides strong liquidity.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

($ in millions, except EPS, shares in 000s) 3Q20 Adjustments4 Adjusted 3Q20
Total Revenues (FTE) $ 213.7     $ (4.9 )   $ 208.8    
Less: Provision for Credit Losses            
Less: Noninterest Expenses (120.2 )   2.9     (117.3 )  
Income before Income Taxes (FTE) $ 93.5     $ (2.0 )   $ 91.5    
Income Taxes (15.6 )   0.5     (15.1 )  
Net Income $ 77.9     $ (1.5 )   $ 76.4    
Average Shares Outstanding 165,419         165,419    
Earnings Per Share - Diluted $ 0.47     $ (0.01 )   $ 0.46    

4 Tax-effect calculations use the current statutory FTE tax rates (federal + state)

($ in millions) 3Q20 2Q20
Net Interest Income $ 145.6     $ 145.6    
Add: FTE Adjustment 3.4     3.4    
Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 149.0     $ 149.0    
Average Earning Assets $ 19,654.3     $ 19,007.7    
Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3.03 %   3.14 %  
     
($ in millions) 3Q20 3Q19
Net Interest Income $ 145.6     $ 153.1    
Add: FTE Adjustment 3.4     3.2    
Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 149.0     $ 156.3    
Add: Total Noninterest Income 64.7     53.9    
Less: Noninterest Expense 120.2     122.6    
Pre-Provision Net Revenue $ 93.5     $ 87.6    
Less: Debt Securities Gains (4.9 )   (0.4 )  
Add: ONB Way Charges 2.9     1.8    
Add: Merger and Integration Charges     1.3    
Add: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments 3.1     1.2    
Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue $ 94.6     $ 91.5    


($ in millions) 3Q20 2Q20 3Q19
Noninterest Expense $ 120.2     $ 120.2     $ 122.6    
Less: ONB Way Charges (2.9 )   (4.9 )   (1.8 )  
Less: Merger and Integration Charges         (1.3 )  
Noninterest Expense less Charges $ 117.3     $ 115.3     $ 119.5    
Less: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments (3.1 )   (0.3 )   (1.2 )  
Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 114.2     $ 115.0     $ 118.3    
Less: Intangible Amortization (3.4 )   (3.6 )   (4.2 )  
Adjusted Noninterest Expense Less Intangible Amortization $ 110.8     $ 111.4     $ 114.1    
Net Interest Income $ 145.6     $ 145.6     $ 153.1    
FTE Adjustment 3.4     3.4     3.2    
Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 149.0     $ 149.0     $ 156.3    
Total Noninterest Income 64.7     58.5     53.9    
Total Revenue (FTE) $ 213.7     $ 207.5     $ 210.2    
Less: Debt Securities Gains/Losses (4.9 )   (0.5 )   (0.4 )  
Add: Loss on Branch Actions     0.1        
Adjusted Total Revenue (FTE) $ 208.8     $ 207.1     $ 209.8    
Efficiency Ratio 55.93 %   56.29 %   56.44 %  
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 53.06 %   53.79 %   54.40 %  
Operating Leverage5 (basis points) 357        
Adjusted Operating Leverage6 (basis points) 298        

5 Year-over-year basis point change in noninterest expenses plus change in total revenue
6 Year-over-year basis point change in adjusted noninterest expense plus change in adjusted total revenue

($ in millions) 3Q20 2Q20
Net Income $ 77.9     $ 51.7    
Add: Intangible Amortization (net of tax7) 2.6     2.7    
Tangible Net Income $ 80.5     $ 54.4    
Less: Securities Gains/Losses (net of tax7) (3.7 )   (0.4 )  
Add: Loss on Branch Actions (net of tax7)     0.1    
Add: ONB Way Charges (net of tax7) 2.2     3.7    
Adjusted Tangible Net Income $ 79.0     $ 57.8    
Average Total Shareholders’ Equity 2,889.5     2,845.4    
Less: Average Goodwill (1,037.0 )   (1,037.0 )  
Less: Average Intangibles (50.9 )   (54.4 )  
Average Tangible Shareholders’ Equity $ 1,801.6     $ 1,754.0    
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 17.88 %   12.41 %  
Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 17.54 %   13.18 %  

7Tax-effect calculations use the current statutory FTE tax rates (federal + state)

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST
Old National will host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Monday, October 19, 2020, to review third-quarter 2020 financial results. The live audio web cast of the call, along with the corresponding presentation slides, will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations web page at oldnational.com and will be archived there for 12 months. A replay of the call will also be available from Noon Central Time on October 19 through November 2. To access the replay, dial 1-855-859-2056, Conference ID Code 1086029.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL
Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the largest bank holding company headquartered in Indiana. With $22.5 billion in assets, it ranks among the top 100 banking companies in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for nine consecutive years.  Since its founding in Evansville in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships and keeping our clients at the center of all we do. This is an approach to business that we call The ONB Way. Today, Old National’s footprint includes Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com.

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
This earnings release contains GAAP financial measures and non-GAAP financial measures where management believes it to be helpful in understanding Old National’s results of operations or financial position. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  These statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Old National Bancorp’s (“Old National’s”) financial condition, results of operations, asset and credit quality trends and profitability.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “could” and “should,” and other words of similar meaning.  These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations or forecasts of future events and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as statements about the potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements.  Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the severity, magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, including impacts of the pandemic and of businesses’ and governments’ responses to the pandemic on our operations and personnel, and on commercial activity and demand across our and our customers’ businesses; market, economic, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with Old National’s business(including developments and volatility arising from the COVID-19 pandemic); competition; government legislation and policies (including the impact of the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act and its related regulations); ability of Old National to execute its business plan, including the anticipated impact from the ONB Way strategic plan that may differ from current estimates; changes in the economy which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; failure or circumvention of our internal controls; failure or disruption of our information systems; significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements, including the impact of the CECL standard as well as changes to address the impact of COVID-19; new legal obligations or liabilities or unfavorable resolutions of litigations; disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by banks; computer hacking and other cybersecurity threats; other matters discussed in this press release; and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other periodic filings with the SEC.  These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this press release, and Old National does not undertake an obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this press release.

             
Financial Highlights (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
             
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30,   September 30, September 30,
  2020 2020 2019   2020 2019
Income Statement            
Net interest income $ 145,573     $ 145,671   $ 153,096     $ 435,015   $ 455,374  
Tax equivalent adjustment (1) 3,379     3,367   3,171     10,069   9,659  
Net interest income - tax equivalent basis 148,952     149,038   156,267     445,084   465,033  
Provision for loan losses (4)     22,545   1,437     39,495   3,483  
Noninterest income 64,759     58,461   53,961     180,722   151,591  
Noninterest expense 120,234     120,121   122,585     399,099   373,744  
Net income 77,944     51,705   69,781     152,289   189,021  
             
             
Per Common Share Data            
Weighted average diluted shares 165,419     165,302   171,551     166,370   173,527  
Net income (diluted) $ 0.47     $ 0.32   $ 0.41     $ 0.92   $ 1.09  
Cash dividends 0.14     0.14   0.13     0.42   0.39  
Common dividend payout ratio (2) 30 %   44 % 32 %   46 % 35 %
Book value $ 17.67     $ 17.35   $ 16.66     $ 17.67   $ 16.66  
Stock price 12.56     13.76   17.20     12.56   17.20  
Tangible common book value (3) 11.10     10.75   10.18     11.10   10.18  
             
             
Performance Ratios            
Return on average assets 1.40 %   0.96 % 1.39 %   0.95 % 1.26 %
Return on average common equity 10.79 %   7.27 % 9.91 %   7.11 % 9.12 %
Return on tangible common equity (3) 17.56 %   12.27 % 16.85 %   11.66 % 15.31 %
Return on average tangible common equity (3) 17.88 %   12.41 % 17.01 %   12.12 % 16.00 %
Net interest margin (FTE) 3.03 %   3.14 % 3.57 %   3.15 % 3.58 %
Efficiency ratio (5) 55.93 %   56.29 % 56.44 %   63.11 % 58.65 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (0.09 )%   0.02 % 0.03 %   0.04 % 0.02 %
Allowance for loan losses to ending loans (4) 0.95 %   0.94 % 0.47 %   0.95 % 0.47 %
Non-performing loans to ending loans 1.15 %   1.04 % 1.31 %   1.15 % 1.31 %
             
             
Balance Sheet (EOP)            
Total loans $ 13,892,509     $ 13,615,701   $ 12,017,648     $ 13,892,509   $ 12,017,648  
Total assets 22,460,476     22,102,188   20,438,788     22,460,476   20,438,788  
Total deposits 16,506,494     16,319,446   14,448,352     16,506,494   14,448,352  
Total borrowed funds 2,725,731     2,641,436   2,831,863     2,725,731   2,831,863  
Total shareholders' equity 2,921,149     2,864,255   2,832,530     2,921,149   2,832,530  
             
             
Capital Ratios (3)            
Risk-based capital ratios (EOP):            
Tier 1 common equity 12.10 %   11.70 % 12.03 %   12.10 % 12.03 %
Tier 1 12.10 %   11.70 % 12.03 %   12.10 % 12.03 %
Total 13.10 %   12.68 % 12.97 %   13.10 % 12.97 %
Leverage ratio (to average assets) 8.15 %   8.12 % 8.79 %   8.15 % 8.79 %
             
Total equity to assets (averages) 12.97 %   13.16 % 13.98 %   13.33 % 13.84 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets 8.58 %   8.45 % 8.95 %   8.58 % 8.95 %
             
             
Nonfinancial Data            
Full-time equivalent employees 2,484     2,530   2,778     2,484   2,778  
Banking centers 162     162   192     162   192  
             
(1) Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods.
(2) Cash dividends per share divided by net income per share (basic).
(3) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.
(4) Beginning January 1, 2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on incurred loss methodology.
(5) Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense before amortization of intangibles as a percent of FTE net interest income and noninterest revenues, excluding net gains from debt securities transactions. This presentation excludes amortization of intangibles and net debt securities gains, as is common in other company releases, and better aligns with true operating performance.
FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis EOP - End of period actual balances N/A - Not applicable


             
Income Statement (unaudited)
($ and shares in thousands, except per share data)
             
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30,   September 30, September 30,
  2020 2020 2019   2020 2019
Interest income $ 160,086   $ 161,974   $ 185,853     $ 490,059   $ 553,834  
Less: interest expense 14,513   16,303   32,757     55,044   98,460  
Net interest income 145,573   145,671   153,096     435,015   455,374  
Provision for loan losses (1)   22,545   1,437     39,495   3,483  
  Net interest income after provision for loan losses 145,573   123,126   151,659     395,520   451,891  
             
Wealth management fees 9,239   9,424   9,160     27,547   27,604  
Service charges on deposit accounts 8,698   7,582   11,860     26,357   34,201  
Debit card and ATM fees 5,276   4,832   5,370     15,106   16,292  
Mortgage banking revenue 18,110   17,313   8,850     46,542   20,996  
Investment product fees 5,351   4,845   5,244     16,070   16,106  
Capital markets income 5,428   6,179   4,560     15,935   10,227  
Company-owned life insurance 2,830   2,968   2,703     8,878   8,602  
Other income 4,906   4,807   5,790     13,681   16,077  
Gains (losses) on sales of debt securities 4,921   511   424     10,606   1,486  
  Total noninterest income 64,759   58,461   53,961     180,722   151,591  
             
Salaries and employee benefits 69,860   66,556   71,729     215,589   214,478  
Occupancy 13,930   13,245   11,934     42,308   41,071  
Equipment 3,754   3,853   3,954     12,912   12,945  
Marketing 2,140   2,395   4,105     7,632   12,267  
Data processing 9,628   9,629   8,961     28,724   28,509  
Communication 2,241   2,296   2,349     7,335   8,252  
Professional fees 3,083   3,545   5,037     10,921   12,868  
FDIC assessment 1,319   2,014   960     4,942   4,501  
Amortization of intangibles 3,459   3,612   4,168     10,847   12,965  
Amortization of tax credit investments 3,115   287   1,211     8,917   2,039  
Other expense 7,705   12,689   8,177     48,972   23,849  
  Total noninterest expense 120,234   120,121   122,585     399,099   373,744  
             
  Income before income taxes 90,098   61,466   83,035     177,143   229,738  
  Income tax expense 12,154   9,761   13,254     24,854   40,717  
   Net income $ 77,944   $ 51,705   $ 69,781     $ 152,289   $ 189,021  
             
Diluted Earnings Per Share            
Net income $ 0.47   $ 0.32   $ 0.41     $ 0.92   $ 1.09  
             
Average Common Shares Outstanding            
   Basic 164,773   164,732   170,746     165,748     172,807    
   Diluted 165,419   165,302   171,551     166,370     173,527    
                                         
Common shares outstanding at end of period 165,333   165,093   170,031     165,333     170,031    
             
(1) Beginning January 1, 2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on incurred loss methodology.
                 


 
Balance Sheet (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
  September 30,   June 30,   September 30,
  2020   2020   2019
Assets          
Federal Reserve Bank account $ 87,682       $ 54,807       $ 80,018    
Money market investments 13,437       14,633       19,410    
Investments:          
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 501,771       489,232       524,919    
Mortgage-backed securities 3,382,280       3,304,054       3,248,367    
States and political subdivisions 1,426,495       1,355,959       1,231,248    
Other securities 462,958       512,375       490,389    
Total investments 5,773,504       5,661,620       5,494,923    
Loans held for sale, at fair value 85,091       122,507       58,285    
Loans:          
Commercial 4,264,568       4,307,505       2,950,559    
Commercial and agriculture real estate 5,701,493       5,403,316       5,112,123    
Consumer:          
Home equity 549,115       547,286       555,905    
Other consumer loans 1,112,034       1,128,296       1,162,438    
Subtotal of commercial and consumer loans 11,627,210       11,386,403       9,781,025    
Residential real estate 2,265,299       2,229,298       2,236,623    
Total loans 13,892,509       13,615,701       12,017,648    
Total earning assets 19,852,223       19,469,268       17,670,284    
           
Allowance for loan losses (1) (131,388 )     (128,394 )     (56,910 )  
Non-earning Assets:          
Cash and due from banks 229,631       241,054       320,822    
Premises and equipment, net 463,253       462,796       492,065    
Operating lease right-of-use assets 77,482       80,400       102,976    
Goodwill and other intangible assets 1,086,252       1,089,711       1,101,045    
Company-owned life insurance 455,975       453,116       447,110    
Other assets 427,048       434,237       361,396    
Total non-earning assets 2,739,641       2,761,314       2,825,414    
Total assets $ 22,460,476       $ 22,102,188       $ 20,438,788    
           
Liabilities and Equity          
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 5,463,007       $ 5,217,678       $ 3,996,264    
Interest-bearing:          
Checking and NOW accounts 4,588,432       4,567,046       3,936,318    
Savings accounts 3,287,302       3,166,680       2,863,718    
Money market accounts 1,904,404       1,895,809       1,821,989    
Other time deposits 1,206,658       1,321,499       1,704,238    
Total core deposits 16,449,803       16,168,712       14,322,527    
Brokered CD's 56,691       150,734       125,825    
Total deposits 16,506,494       16,319,446       14,448,352    
           
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 1,259       801       240,589    
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 399,141       367,744       337,551    
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,087,648       2,035,014       2,001,960    
Other borrowings 237,683       237,877       251,763    
Total borrowed funds 2,725,731       2,641,436       2,831,863    
Operating lease liabilities 88,552       91,845       107,272    
Accrued expenses and other liabilities 218,550       185,206       218,771    
Total liabilities 19,539,327       19,237,933       17,606,258    
Common stock, surplus, and retained earnings 2,771,865       2,715,212       2,774,016    
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax 149,284       149,043       58,514    
Total shareholders' equity 2,921,149       2,864,255       2,832,530    
 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 22,460,476       $ 22,102,188       $ 20,438,788    

(1) Beginning January 1, 2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on incurred loss methodology.


                         
Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
                         
                         
    Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended   Three Months Ended
    September 30, 2020   June 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
    Average Income (1)/ Yield/   Average Income (1)/ Yield/   Average Income (1)/ Yield/
Earning Assets:   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
Money market and other interest-earning investments   $ 137,880     $ 59   0.17 %   $ 85,680     $ 34   0.16 %   $ 63,142     $ 528   3.32 %
Investments:                        
  Treasury and government-sponsored agencies   454,005     2,457   2.17 %   501,838     3,033   2.42 %   682,940     4,341   2.54 %
  Mortgage-backed securities   3,342,284     17,478   2.09 %   3,179,165     17,930   2.26 %   3,019,322     18,589   2.46 %
  States and political subdivisions   1,383,765     11,860   3.43 %   1,293,756     11,757   3.63 %   1,172,017     10,896   3.72 %
  Other securities   487,405     2,922   2.40 %   497,204     3,224   2.59 %   499,308     4,049   3.24 %
     Total investments   5,667,459     34,717   2.45 %   5,471,963     35,944   2.63 %   5,373,587     37,875   2.82 %
Loans: (2)                        
  Commercial   4,274,894     33,223   3.04 %   4,049,403     31,729   3.10 %   3,018,638     35,428   4.59 %
  Commercial and agriculture real estate   5,546,486     55,891   3.94 %   5,340,622     58,007   4.30 %   5,037,909     71,604   5.56 %
  Consumer:                        
    Home equity   551,380     4,336   3.13 %   554,701     4,213   3.06 %   557,607     7,102   5.05 %
    Other consumer loans   1,120,681     11,635   4.13 %   1,135,943     11,530   4.08 %   1,175,900     12,226   4.13 %
  Subtotal commercial and consumer loans   11,493,441     105,085   3.64 %   11,080,669     105,479   3.83 %   9,790,054     126,360   5.12 %
  Residential real estate loans   2,355,512     23,604   4.01 %   2,369,407     23,884   4.03 %   2,283,704     24,261   4.25 %
                         
     Total loans   13,848,953     128,689   3.66 %   13,450,076     129,363   3.82 %   12,073,758     150,621   4.91 %
                         
     Total earning assets   $ 19,654,292     $ 163,465   3.29 %   $ 19,007,719     $ 165,341   3.46 %   $ 17,510,487     $ 189,024   4.27 %
                         
Less: Allowance for loan losses (3)   (132,447 )         (107,619 )         (56,894 )      
                         
Non-earning Assets:                        
Cash and due from banks   $ 346,343           $ 332,745           $ 264,145        
Other assets   2,405,517           2,384,934           2,429,466        
                         
     Total assets   $ 22,273,705           $ 21,617,779           $ 20,147,204        
                         
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                        
  Checking and NOW accounts   $ 4,607,427     $ 886   0.08 %   $ 4,431,074     $ 1,075   0.10 %   $ 3,895,654     $ 4,448   0.45 %
  Savings accounts   3,232,375     634   0.08 %   3,060,012     736   0.10 %   2,855,401     2,128   0.30 %
  Money market accounts   1,902,407     724   0.15 %   1,844,488     910   0.20 %   1,822,698     4,017   0.87 %
  Other time deposits   1,253,058     2,852   0.91 %   1,378,115     3,786   1.10 %   1,733,492     7,016   1.61 %
     Total interest-bearing deposits   10,995,267     5,096   0.18 %   10,713,689     6,507   0.24 %   10,307,245     17,609   0.68 %
  Brokered CD's   150,545     201   0.53 %   68,149     291   1.72 %   181,425     1,098   2.40 %
     Total interest-bearing deposits and CD's   11,145,812     5,297   0.19 %   10,781,838     6,798   0.25 %   10,488,670     18,707   0.71 %
                         
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings   18,347     12   0.25 %   143,811     44   0.12 %   254,971     1,484   2.31 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   385,149     160   0.16 %   350,545     185   0.21 %   340,158     715   0.83 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   2,021,468     6,709   1.32 %   2,144,497     6,844   1.28 %   1,889,407     9,123   1.92 %
Other borrowings   237,811     2,335   3.93 %   251,738     2,432   3.87 %   251,817     2,728   4.33 %
     Total borrowed funds   2,662,775     9,216   1.38 %   2,890,591     9,505   1.32 %   2,736,353     14,050   2.04 %
                         
     Total interest-bearing liabilities   13,808,587     14,513   0.42 %   13,672,429     16,303   0.48 %   13,225,023     32,757   0.98 %
                         
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                        
Demand deposits   $ 5,291,037           $ 4,871,002           $ 3,841,867        
Other liabilities   284,536           228,950           262,862        
Shareholders' equity   2,889,545           2,845,398           2,817,452        
                         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 22,273,705           $ 21,617,779           $ 20,147,204        
                         
Net interest rate spread       2.87 %       2.98 %       3.29 %
                         
Net interest margin (FTE)       3.03 %       3.14 %       3.57 %
                         
FTE adjustment     $ 3,379         $ 3,367         $ 3,171    
                         
(1) Interest income is reflected on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE).
(2) Includes loans held for sale.
(3) Beginning January 1, 2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on incurred loss methodology.


                 
Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
                 
                 
    Nine Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
    September 30, 2020   September 30, 2019
    Average Income (1)/ Yield/   Average Income (1)/ Yield/
Earning Assets:   Balance Expense Rate   Balance Expense Rate
Money market and other interest-earning investments   $ 94,149     $ 442   0.63 %   $ 60,071     $ 1,140   2.54 %
Investments:                
Treasury and government-sponsored agencies   513,055     9,187   2.39 %   694,628     12,544   2.41 %
Mortgage-backed securities   3,231,439     54,474   2.25 %   2,763,406     54,991   2.65 %
States and political subdivisions   1,317,136     35,026   3.55 %   1,198,962     33,584   3.73 %
Other securities   493,016     9,361   2.53 %   497,854     12,553   3.36 %
Total investments   $ 5,554,646     $ 108,048   2.59 %   $ 5,154,850     $ 113,672   2.94 %
Loans: (2)                
Commercial   3,745,803     94,005   3.30 %   3,067,830     109,290   4.70 %
Commercial and agriculture real estate   5,359,254     176,337   4.32 %   5,015,973     208,894   5.49 %
Consumer:                
Home equity   554,800     14,180   3.41 %   567,953     22,089   5.20 %
Other consumer loans   1,141,399     35,384   4.14 %   1,189,988     36,436   4.09 %
Subtotal commercial and consumer loans   10,801,256     319,906   3.96 %   9,841,744     376,709   5.12 %
Residential real estate loans   2,365,037     71,732   4.04 %   2,263,595     71,972   4.24 %
                 
Total loans   13,166,293     391,638   3.93 %   12,105,339     448,681   4.91 %
                 
Total earning assets   $ 18,815,088     $ 500,128   3.52 %   $ 17,320,260     $ 563,493   4.32 %
                 
Less: Allowance for loan losses (3)   (107,860 )         (56,442 )      
                 
Non-earning Assets:                
Cash and due from banks   $ 322,318           $ 242,938        
Other assets   2,392,893           2,464,192        
                 
Total assets   $ 21,422,439           $ 19,970,948        
                 
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                
Checking and NOW accounts   $ 4,381,919     $ 4,820   0.15 %   $ 3,829,213     $ 11,786   0.41 %
Savings accounts   3,040,889     2,669   0.12 %   2,889,977     6,556   0.30 %
Money market accounts   1,843,902     4,141   0.30 %   1,772,150     10,572   0.80 %
Other time deposits   1,397,222     11,823   1.13 %   1,784,200     21,299   1.60 %
Total interest-bearing deposits   10,663,932     23,453   0.29 %   10,275,540     50,213   0.65 %
Brokered CD's   101,112     940   1.24 %   194,985     3,457   2.37 %
Total interest-bearing deposits and CD's   10,765,044     24,393   0.30 %   10,470,525     53,670   0.69 %
                 
Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings   184,397     1,296   0.94 %   290,699     5,219   2.40 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   355,039     729   0.27 %   344,294     2,048   0.80 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   2,043,617     21,321   1.39 %   1,753,283     29,093   2.22 %
Other borrowings   243,255     7,305   4.00 %   251,070     8,430   4.48 %
Total borrowed funds   2,826,308     30,651   1.45 %   2,639,346     44,790   2.27 %
                 
Total interest-bearing liabilities   13,591,352     55,044   0.54 %   13,109,871     98,460   1.00 %
                 
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                
Demand deposits   $ 4,710,969           $ 3,833,605        
Other liabilities   263,841           263,799        
Shareholders' equity   2,856,277           2,763,673        
                 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 21,422,439           $ 19,970,948        
                 
Net interest rate spread       2.98 %       3.32 %
                 
Net interest margin (FTE)       3.15 %       3.58 %
                 
FTE adjustment     $ 10,069         $ 9,659    
                 
(1) Interest income is reflected on a fully taxable equivalent basis (FTE).
(2) Includes loans held for sale.                
(3) Beginning January 1, 2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on incurred loss methodology.


             
Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
             
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30,   September 30, September 30,
  2020 2020 2019   2020 2019
             
Beginning allowance for loan losses $ 128,394     $ 106,380     $ 56,292       $ 54,619     $ 55,461    
Impact of adopting ASC 326 on 1/1/2020 (1)         N/A       41,347     N/A    
             
Provision for loan losses (1)     22,545     1,437       39,495     3,483    
             
Gross charge-offs (4,169 )   (2,232 )   (2,716 )     (14,846 )   (8,485 )  
Gross recoveries 7,163     1,701     1,897       10,773     6,451    
Net (charge-offs) recoveries 2,994     (531 )   (819 )     (4,073 )   (2,034 )  
             
Ending allowance for loan losses (1) $ 131,388     $ 128,394     $ 56,910       $ 131,388     $ 56,910    
             
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans (2) (0.09 )%   0.02 %   0.03 %     0.04 %   0.02 %  
             
Average loans outstanding (2) $ 13,827,019     $ 13,435,260     $ 12,061,705       $ 13,150,805     $ 12,097,310    
             
EOP loans outstanding (2) 13,892,509     13,615,701     12,017,648       13,892,509     12,017,648    
             
Allowance for loan losses / EOP loans (1)(2) 0.95 %   0.94 %   0.47 %     0.95 %   0.47 %  
             
Underperforming Assets:            
Loans 90 Days and over (still accruing) $ 90     $ 779     $ 703       $ 90     $ 703    
             
Non-performing loans:            
Nonaccrual loans (3) 137,611     125,546     138,498       137,611     138,498    
TDRs still accruing 22,037     16,582     18,884       22,037     18,884    
Total non-performing loans 159,648     142,128     157,382       159,648     157,382    
             
Foreclosed properties 1,248     1,786     2,941       1,248     2,941    
             
Total underperforming assets $ 160,986     $ 144,693     $ 161,026       $ 160,986     $ 161,026    
             
Classified and Criticized Assets:            
Nonaccrual loans (3) 137,611     125,546     138,498       137,611     138,498    
Substandard accruing loans 189,524     192,433     145,987       189,524     145,987    
Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) 90     779     703       90     703    
Total classified loans - "problem loans" $ 327,225     $ 318,758     $ 285,188       $ 327,225     $ 285,188    
             
Other classified assets 3,860
     2,565     2,556       3,860
     2,556    
Criticized loans - "special mention loans" 272,859     220,300     233,519       272,859     233,519    
             
Total classified and criticized assets $ 603,944
     $ 541,623     $ 521,263       $ 603,944
     $ 521,263    
             
Non-performing loans / EOP loans (2) 1.15 %   1.04 %   1.31 %     1.15 %   1.31 %  
             
Allowance to non-performing loans (1)(4) 82 %   90 %   36 %     82 %   36 %  
             
Under-performing assets / EOP loans (2) 1.16 %   1.06 %   1.34 %     1.16 %   1.34 %  
             
EOP total assets $ 22,460,476     $ 22,102,188     $ 20,438,788       $ 22,460,476     $ 20,438,788    
             
Under-performing assets / EOP assets 0.72 %   0.65 %   0.79 %     0.72 %   0.79 %  
             
EOP - End of period actual balances            
(1) Beginning January 1, 2020, calculation is based on current expected loss methodology. Prior to January 1, 2020, calculation was based on incurred loss methodology.
(2) Excludes loans held for sale.
(3) Includes non-accruing TDRs totaling $7.7 million at September 30, 2020, $11.3 million at June 30, 2020, and $21.8 million at September 30, 2019.
(4) Includes acquired loans that were recorded at fair value in accordance with ASC 805 at the date of acquisition. As such, the credit risk was incorporated in the fair value recorded and no allowance for loan losses was recorded for 2019 quarter ends.
             


             
Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)
($ in thousands)
             
  Three Months Ended   Nine Months Ended
  September 30, June 30, September 30,   September 30, September 30,
    2020   2020   2019     2020   2019
Actual End of Period Balances            
GAAP shareholders' equity $ 2,921,149   $ 2,864,255   $ 2,832,530     $ 2,921,149   $ 2,832,530  
             
Deduct:            
Goodwill   1,036,994     1,036,994     1,036,994       1,036,994     1,036,994  
Intangibles   49,258     52,717     64,051       49,258     64,051  
    1,086,252     1,089,711     1,101,045       1,086,252     1,101,045  
             
Tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,834,897   $ 1,774,544   $ 1,731,485     $ 1,834,897   $ 1,731,485  
             
Average Balances            
GAAP shareholders' equity $ 2,889,545   $ 2,845,398   $ 2,817,452     $ 2,856,277   $ 2,763,673  
             
Deduct:            
Goodwill   1,036,994     1,036,994     1,036,306       1,036,994     1,036,274  
Intangibles   50,926     54,449     66,047       54,488     70,361  
    1,087,920     1,091,443     1,102,353       1,091,482     1,106,635  
             
Average tangible shareholders' equity $ 1,801,625   $ 1,753,955   $ 1,715,099     $ 1,764,795   $ 1,657,038  
             
Actual End of Period Balances            
GAAP assets $ 22,460,476   $ 22,102,188   $ 20,438,788     $ 22,460,476   $ 20,438,788  
             
Add:            
Trust overdrafts   17     15     24       17     24  
             
Deduct:            
Goodwill   1,036,994     1,036,994     1,036,994       1,036,994     1,036,994  
Intangibles   49,258     52,717     64,051       49,258     64,051  
    1,086,252     1,089,711     1,101,045       1,086,252     1,101,045  
             
Tangible assets $ 21,374,241   $ 21,012,492   $ 19,337,767     $ 21,374,241   $ 19,337,767  
             
Risk-weighted assets $ 14,445,341   $ 14,416,184   $ 13,975,295     $ 14,445,341   $ 13,975,295  
             
GAAP net income $ 77,944   $ 51,705   $ 69,781     $ 152,289   $ 189,021  
             
Add:            
Amortization of intangibles (net of tax)   2,595     2,708     3,145       8,152     9,780  
             
Tangible net income $ 80,539   $ 54,413   $ 72,926     $ 160,441   $ 198,801  
             
Tangible Ratios            
Return on tangible common equity   17.56 %   12.27 %   16.85 %     11.66 %   15.31 %
Return on average tangible common equity   17.88 %   12.41 %   17.01 %     12.12 %   16.00 %
Return on tangible assets   1.51 %   1.04 %   1.51 %     1.00 %   1.37 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   8.58 %   8.45 %   8.95 %     8.58 %   8.95 %
Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets   12.70 %   12.31 %   12.39 %     12.70 %   12.39 %
Tangible common book value (1)   11.10     10.75     10.18       11.10     10.18  
             
Tangible common equity presentation includes other comprehensive income as is common in other company releases.
(1) Tangible common shareholders' equity divided by common shares issued and outstanding at period-end.
             
Tier 1 capital $ 1,748,150   $ 1,686,714   $ 1,681,457     $ 1,748,150   $ 1,681,457  
             
Risk-weighted assets   14,445,341     14,416,184     13,975,295       14,445,341     13,975,295  
             
Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets   12.10 %   11.70 %   12.03 %     12.10 %   12.03 %
             

