 

BETTERLIFE PHARMA ANNOUNCES UP TO $5.0 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT OFFERING OF SPECIAL WARRANTS

BetterLife Pharma Inc. (“BetterLife” or the “Company”) (CSE: BETR) (OTCQB: BETRF) (FRA: NPAT), an emerging biotech company, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Mackie Research Capital Corporation, as lead agent and sole bookrunner (the "Lead Agent"), on behalf of a syndicate, including Haywood Securities Inc. (collectively, the “Agents”), in connection with a marketed private placement offering (the “Offering”) of special warrants of the Company (“Special Warrants”) priced in the context of the market, at an indicative price of $0.90 per Special Warrant, for gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000.

Each Special Warrant shall be exercisable, for no additional consideration at the option of the holder, into one unit of the Company (each, a “Unit”) with each Unit being comprised of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share (each, a “Warrant Share”) at an indicative exercise price of $1.10 per Warrant Share, for a period of 24 months after the closing of the Offering.

The Company has granted the Agents an option (the "Over-Allotment Option") to purchase up to 15% of the number of Special Warrants issued pursuant to the Offering to cover any over-allotments, exercisable at any time 48 hours prior to the Closing (as defined herein) of the Offering.

The net proceeds raised under the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

As soon as reasonably practicable after the Closing (as defined herein), the Company will use its reasonable commercial efforts to prepare and file with each of the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces of Canada in which the of Special Warrants are sold (the “Jurisdictions”) and obtain a receipt for, a preliminary short form prospectus and a final short form prospectus (the “Final Prospectus”), qualifying the distribution of the Units underlying the Special Warrants, in compliance with applicable securities law, within forty (40) days from the Closing of the Offering.

