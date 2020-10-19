Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Transfer to Nasdaq Stock Market
Ticker to remain “HST”
BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”), announced today that it will voluntarily transfer its stock exchange listing from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) to the Nasdaq Global Select Market, effective November 2, 2020. The last day of trading on the NYSE is expected to be October 30, 2020. Host’s stock will continue to trade under its existing “HST” symbol.
James F. Risoleo, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are excited to partner with Nasdaq and seek to benefit from its cost-effective exchange listing platform as well as its comprehensive offerings in trading intelligence and investor relations solutions that support the execution of our strategic objectives. We would also like to thank the NYSE for being our listing partner for nearly three decades.”
Nelson Griggs, President, Nasdaq Stock Exchange, said, “Host Hotels’ geographically diverse portfolio of iconic and irreplaceable hotels positions them as one of the largest and highest-quality portfolios of lodging real estate in the nation. Their listing on Nasdaq will give them access to our proprietary investor relations, governance and surveillance solutions as they continue to grow as the only investment-grade credit rated lodging REIT.”
About Host Hotels & Resorts
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms. The Company also holds non-controlling interests in six domestic and one international joint ventures. Guided by a disciplined approach to capital allocation and aggressive asset management, the Company partners with premium brands such as Marriott, Ritz-Carlton, Westin, Sheraton, W, St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, Hyatt, Fairmont, Hilton, Swissôtel, ibis and Novotel, as well as independent brands. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hosthotels.com.
0 Kommentare