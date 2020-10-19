Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Transfer to Nasdaq Stock Market

Ticker to remain “HST”

BETHESDA, Md., Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: HST) (the “Company”), the nation’s largest lodging real estate investment trust (“REIT”), announced today that it will voluntarily transfer its stock exchange listing from the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) to the Nasdaq Global Select Market, effective November 2, 2020. The last day of trading on the NYSE is expected to be October 30, 2020. Host’s stock will continue to trade under its existing “HST” symbol.

James F. Risoleo, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are excited to partner with Nasdaq and seek to benefit from its cost-effective exchange listing platform as well as its comprehensive offerings in trading intelligence and investor relations solutions that support the execution of our strategic objectives. We would also like to thank the NYSE for being our listing partner for nearly three decades.”