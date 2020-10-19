Cinedigm Announces Agreement to Acquire Streaming Entertainment Content Company The Film Detective

Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today that the Company has agreed to acquire The Film Detective, a leading content distributor and streaming channel company focused on classic film and television programming. The acquisition is subject to agreed upon closing conditions, including completion of the parties’ due diligence. The deal will add The Film Detective’s library, comprised of 3,000 content titles, an estimated 10,000 individual film and TV episodes, and two Free-Ad-Supported-Television (FAST) linear networks, into Cinedigm’s expansive portfolio of streaming channels and content.

Since launching in 2014, The Film Detective has distributed its extensive library through leading digital, television and streaming platforms such as Turner Classic Movies, NBC’s Cozi TV, EPIX, Pluto TV, Amazon, MeTV, PBS and more. With the exclusive representation of an additional five film libraries, The Film Detective also brings to Cinedigm an additional 1,000 movies available to license to leading media companies. The company’s library offerings include the following key movie genres: Classic Westerns, Horror, Mystery, Family, Martial Arts, Film Noir, Cult Classics, Silent Films, Classic Cartoons, Documentaries, Shorts and many rarely and seldom seen Lost Classics.

This acquisition will bring two new linear streaming channels to Cinedigm: The Film Detective, the company’s eponymous classic movie streaming channel launched in 2018 and available on Dish Network’s Sling TV, Sinclair Broadcasting’s STIRR, Plex TV, Distro TV and Vizio, as well as Lone Star, a classic western channel launched earlier this year.

The Film Detective will continue to operate independently under the leadership of Philip Hopkins, Film Detective Founder and CEO, under the Cinedigm umbrella, with a focus on the continued acquisition of high-quality library content and the launch of additional streaming channels. Hopkins will assume the new title of President, The Film Detective. Cinedigm expects to leverage the Company’s Matchpoint technology platform to accelerate The Film Detective’s distribution across Cinedigm’s network of more than 100 digital retail partners. Additionally, Cinedigm plans to expand the distribution of The Film Detective’s two current channels across its network of more than 820 million consumer devices. The companies will also leverage Cinedigm’s technical and operational capabilities to launch several new genre channels in the coming quarters.