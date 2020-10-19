 

Cinedigm Announces Agreement to Acquire Streaming Entertainment Content Company The Film Detective

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
19.10.2020, 14:40  |  73   |   |   

Cinedigm (NASDAQ: CIDM) announced today that the Company has agreed to acquire The Film Detective, a leading content distributor and streaming channel company focused on classic film and television programming. The acquisition is subject to agreed upon closing conditions, including completion of the parties’ due diligence. The deal will add The Film Detective’s library, comprised of 3,000 content titles, an estimated 10,000 individual film and TV episodes, and two Free-Ad-Supported-Television (FAST) linear networks, into Cinedigm’s expansive portfolio of streaming channels and content.

Since launching in 2014, The Film Detective has distributed its extensive library through leading digital, television and streaming platforms such as Turner Classic Movies, NBC’s Cozi TV, EPIX, Pluto TV, Amazon, MeTV, PBS and more. With the exclusive representation of an additional five film libraries, The Film Detective also brings to Cinedigm an additional 1,000 movies available to license to leading media companies. The company’s library offerings include the following key movie genres: Classic Westerns, Horror, Mystery, Family, Martial Arts, Film Noir, Cult Classics, Silent Films, Classic Cartoons, Documentaries, Shorts and many rarely and seldom seen Lost Classics.

This acquisition will bring two new linear streaming channels to Cinedigm: The Film Detective, the company’s eponymous classic movie streaming channel launched in 2018 and available on Dish Network’s Sling TV, Sinclair Broadcasting’s STIRR, Plex TV, Distro TV and Vizio, as well as Lone Star, a classic western channel launched earlier this year.

The Film Detective will continue to operate independently under the leadership of Philip Hopkins, Film Detective Founder and CEO, under the Cinedigm umbrella, with a focus on the continued acquisition of high-quality library content and the launch of additional streaming channels. Hopkins will assume the new title of President, The Film Detective. Cinedigm expects to leverage the Company’s Matchpoint technology platform to accelerate The Film Detective’s distribution across Cinedigm’s network of more than 100 digital retail partners. Additionally, Cinedigm plans to expand the distribution of The Film Detective’s two current channels across its network of more than 820 million consumer devices. The companies will also leverage Cinedigm’s technical and operational capabilities to launch several new genre channels in the coming quarters.

Seite 1 von 4
Cinedigm Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Alibaba Acquires Controlling Stake in Sun Art
Altice USA, Inc. Presents Revised and Enhanced Offer to Acquire Cogeco in Order to Own Atlantic ...
Roxgold Produces 33,557 Ounces in Third Quarter Maintaining Guidance
FINAL DEADLINE: Rosen, Global Investor Counsel, Reminds Baidu, Inc. Investors of the Important October 19 Deadline ...
American Equity Announces Strategic Partnership With Brookfield Asset Management to Accelerate AEL ...
Europcar Mobility Group Brings Forward the Publication of Its Q3 Results to October 26, 2020
U.S. Food and Drug Administration Accepts for Priority Review Applications for OPDIVO (nivolumab) ...
Prime Minster of India, Hon. Shri Narendra Modi to Inaugurate India Energy Forum by CERAWeek
Eurofins U.S. Clinical Diagnostics Network Receives EUA Approval of At Home COVID-19 Test
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Moderna Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for mRNA Vaccine Against ...
Moderna Receives Confirmation of Eligibility for Submission of Marketing Authorization Application ...
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
Advent Technologies Inc. to Combine With AMCI Acquisition Corp., Creating a Leading Next Generation ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019
Nuverra Announces Third Quarter and Year-to-Date 2019 Results

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
Audiences Everywhere Answer THE CALL as the Hip New Horror Film Kills It at the Box Office
01.10.20
Cinedigm Executive Erick Opeka, President of Digital Networks, to Participate in a Panel During Streaming Media West Connect 2020
01.10.20
Cinedigm Signs Digital Content Deal with Kanopy, Premium, Free-to-the-User Streaming Platform Available Through Partnered Universities and Libraries
30.09.20
Cinedigm Releases The FANtastical Horror UNDER CONTROLL on Digital and DVD October 6
29.09.20
Cinedigm Releases the Hilarious Comedy CANADIAN STRAIN Available Now on Digital and DVD
25.09.20
Cinedigm’s Upcoming Release THE CALL Gets Nationwide Theatrical & Drive-in Release on October 2
22.09.20
Cinedigm and AudPop Announce “Shorts Channel,” a Streaming Channel Featuring the Best Short Films From Around the World

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.09.20
2
Cinedigm Corporation (CIDM) noch investieren ?