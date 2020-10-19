 

WeedMD Appoints Veteran Finance Executive to its Board of Directors

Distinguished business leader and former Deloitte partner Luciano (Lu) Cacioppo appointed as an independent director and chair of Company’s Audit Committee

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally-licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis is pleased to announce the appointment of veteran finance executive Lu Cacioppo, FCPA, CA, to its Board of Directors (the “Board”) and chair of WeedMD’s Audit Committee.

Lu joins the Board as an independent director and is a nominee of 2437653 Ontario Inc. (the “LiUNA Pension Fund of Central and Eastern Canada”) pursuant to the Nomination Rights and Voting Agreement dated December 20, 2019.

“WeedMD is steadily executing its business plan with a focused approach and we are thrilled to welcome Lu as an independent director and chair of our Audit Committee,” said George Scorsis, Executive Chairman of WeedMD. “Lu is a highly-regarded business and community leader that brings more than 30 years of valuable experience and insight in finance, capital markets, and corporate governance. As a former Deloitte partner, Lu’s solid industry reputation and sharp business acumen comes at a timely juncture as we accelerate our profitability goals and ready the company for long-term growth.”

“As a long-time observer of the cannabis industry, I’ve admired companies that can operate with a disciplined, customer-centric approach while balancing growth with fiscal rigor,” said Mr. Cacioppo. “WeedMD has all the necessary fundamentals in place to accelerate revenue growth and move towards profitability. I’m thrilled to be joining the board and to contributing to the Company’s success as we look to continue building long-term shareholder value.”

More about Lu Cacioppo

Currently the vice chair and managing partner at private equity firm Beringer Capital, Lu advises and provides value-added solutions to companies around the world in various industries including technology, media, real estate, automotive and professional services. Prior to joining Beringer Capital, Lu served as the leader of the Deloitte Private practice in the Ontario region and the managing partner of its small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) program. In this role, he led a national team that specialized in delivering audit and assurance, tax, consulting and risk, and financial advisory services to private companies. Lu has a distinguished FCPA (Fellow of the Chartered Professionals Accountants) designation which is awarded to CPAs that are outstanding leaders in both business and community. Among his many community involvements: St. Joseph’s Health System Board, Dr. Bob Kemp Hospice, the Canadian Accredited Independent Schools and the Sons of Italy Charitable Foundation.

13.10.20
WeedMD Announces Cannabis 2.0 Supply Partnership with PAX LABS
02.10.20
WeedMD to Participate in the Jefferies Virtual Cannabis Summit 2020
01.10.20
WeedMD Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Closes $30 Million Credit Facility with LiUNA Pension Fund
30.09.20
WeedMD Closes Definitive Agreement for $30 Million Credit Facility with LiUNA Pension Fund
24.09.20
WeedMD Enters into Binding Term Sheet for $30 Million Credit Facility with LiUNA Pension Fund and Changes Filing Date of Second Quarter 2020 Financials to September 30, 2020
22.09.20
WeedMD and Starseed Medicinal Launch Combined Medical Sales Marketplace with Expanded Cannabis Product Offerings
21.09.20
WeedMD Secures Expanded Health Canada Licence to Sell All Cannabis Formats from Flagship Cultivation Facility