CBTS Partners with Five9 to Launch Comprehensive Intelligent Cloud Contact Center Solution
CBTS, a leading technology provider delivering superior business outcomes, is pleased to announce a partnership with Five9 to launch an advanced Cloud Contact Center built on the Five9 platform. Five9, a leading cloud software provider for the enterprise contact center market, brings the power of the cloud to thousands of customers and facilitates more than six billion minutes of customer call recordings annually. The partnership with Five9 allows CBTS to provide an additional solution for customers looking to move to a SaaS-based contact center platform.
“We are pleased to have CBTS as a partner with their experience in delivering enterprise voice and network,” said Andy Dignan, SVP of Global Channel and Professional Services, Five9. “We believe Five9 can enhance the value they already bring to their clients. CBTS and Five9 share the same approach in ensuring that the companies are solving the customer’s business objectives and providing a future-proof solution.”
The new solution will give CBTS the ability to offer its clients a third option to its already strong contact center portfolio, providing additional capabilities in the following areas:
- Process automation for operations – Pre-built data integrations, data visualization in real-time, and intelligent workflows—even to other business systems.
- CRM integrations – Salesforce, Microsoft (Dynamics), NetSuite, Oracle (Service Cloud) and many more. Includes open REST-base API to integrate with existing systems.
- Unified Communications integrations – Integrated hosted unified communications or legacy systems across any platform.
- Workforce management – Agent skill optimization, quality control, encrypted call recording, KPI statistics, surveys, and speech analytics.
- Omni-channel engagement – Integrated channels across self-service IVR, inbound or outbound voice, chat, SMS, e-mail, mobile, and video.
With these services, CBTS integrates custom voice, networking, CRM, and ERP systems with existing web applications to empower organizations to engage customers seamlessly across all channels and personalize the user experience. Remote agents and their supervisors get a complete picture of the customer's journey and can respond at the right time and in the right context. Contact center administrators gain a single-pane-of-glass web interface to monitor and manage all contact center activity across the organization's headquarters, branch offices, and remote employee locations.
