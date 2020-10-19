CBTS Partners with Five9 to Launch Comprehensive Intelligent Cloud Contact Center Solution

CBTS, a leading technology provider delivering superior business outcomes, is pleased to announce a partnership with Five9 to launch an advanced Cloud Contact Center built on the Five9 platform. Five9, a leading cloud software provider for the enterprise contact center market, brings the power of the cloud to thousands of customers and facilitates more than six billion minutes of customer call recordings annually. The partnership with Five9 allows CBTS to provide an additional solution for customers looking to move to a SaaS-based contact center platform.

“We are pleased to have CBTS as a partner with their experience in delivering enterprise voice and network,” said Andy Dignan, SVP of Global Channel and Professional Services, Five9. “We believe Five9 can enhance the value they already bring to their clients. CBTS and Five9 share the same approach in ensuring that the companies are solving the customer’s business objectives and providing a future-proof solution.”