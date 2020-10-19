DGAP-Adhoc Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary free cash flow for the Automotive segment in the third quarter 2020 above market expectations
|
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
The preliminary free cash flow for the Automotive segment in the third quarter 2020 amounts to €3,065 million (previous year: €714 million) and thus exceeds current market expectations.
This was due in particular to a faster recovery in several markets, which led to higher sales growth. In addition, a focused management has led to an optimisation of working capital and a further reduction of fixed costs and capital expenditure.
The impact of this development on the free cash flow for the Automotive segment for the full year will be communicated with the release of the Quarterly Statement to 30 September 2020.
The previous earnings forecasts for the individual segments and the Group remain unchanged.
Economic disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic continues to significantly impair forecasting and leads therefore to considerable uncertainty in providing an accurate outlook.
BMW AG will publish further details on the results of the third quarter 2020 on 4 November 2020.
The definition of free cash flow is provided on page 244 in the BMW Group Annual Report 2019. Working capital comprises inventories as well as trade receivables and trade payables.
Contact:
Veronika Rösler
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49-89-382-25387
19-Oct-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
|Petuelring 130
|80788 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 382 0
|Internet:
|www.bmwgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005190003, DE0005190037
|WKN:
|519000 , 519003
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
|EQS News ID:
|1141721
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
|
1141721 19-Oct-2020 CET/CEST
|
Wertpapier
