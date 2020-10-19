Over 7 Million Total Viewers Tuned In to BET’s Winning Line Up of Tyler Perry’s Trifecta of Original Series “House of Payne,” “Assisted Living” and the Return of “Sistas” Premieres and Encores L+3

BET dominates Wednesday nights with an irresistible line up of Tyler Perry originals. “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne,” “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living” and the return of “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” delivered close to 7.2 Million Total Viewers (Live+3, P2+) tuned in to BET and BET Her during premiere night across premieres and encores.* “House of Payne” 1.9M, “Assisted Living” 1.5M and “Sistas” 3.8M. BET now has the top three series on cable this season with African Americans 18-49, “Sistas” (#1), “House of Payne” (#2), and “Assisted Living” (#3), excluding Sports and News.*** The new episode premieres of “House of Payne” and “Assisted Living,” nabbed 1.1M and 1M Total Viewers P2+, respectively, and “Sistas” piqued with 3.0 Million Total Viewers P2+ bringing the collective total to 5.3 Million Total Viewers P2+ (Live+3, simulcast across BET and BET Her on 10/14/20).** On BET Alone, Season two of “Tyler Perry’s Sistas” is up double-digits vs. Season one premiere: +33% in P18-49, +42% in P25-54, +14% in P2+. The second episode of the series retained 98% of its lead-in Episode #201 (P18-49).** BET grew is audience versus L+SD double-digits +36% (“House of Payne” Episode #712), +27% (“Assisted Living” Episode #125) and +54% (“Sistas” Episodes #201 & #202, Respectively). The two-hour television event was the most socially-viewed cable program on Wednesday night, 10/14/20. It generated 1.8M views on Facebook and Twitter.****

THE TWO-HOUR PREMIERE OF “TYLER PERRY’S SISTAS” DELIVERED 3 MILLION TOTAL VIEWERS P2+ WITH ITS SECOND EPISODE RETAINING A REMARKABLE 98% OF ITS AUDIENCE. New Episodes of "Tyler Perry's Sistas" airs Wednesdays at 9 PM ET on BET and BET Her. (Photo: Tyler Perry Studios/BET)

The P2+ numbers across the BET and BET Her simulcast are as follows:

For “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne”:

Episode #712 premiere telecast (Live + 3): .629 P18-49 rating, 1.2 M total viewers P2+ (Simulcast across BET and BET Her); .592 P18-49 rating, and 1.1 M total viewers P2+ (on BET alone).**

Episode #712 grew +36% in Live + 3 (Adults 18-49, BET Alone).

For “Tyler Perry’s Assisted Living”:

Episode #112 premiere telecast (Live + 3): .530 P18-49 rating, 1 M total viewers P2+ (Simulcast across BET and BET Her); .498 P18-49 rating, and 1 M total viewers P2+ (on BET alone).**

Episode #112 grew +27% in Live + 3 (Adults 18-49, BET Alone).

For “Tyler Perry’s Sistas”: