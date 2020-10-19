 

WMG Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of $250 Million Additional Senior Secured Notes Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
19.10.2020, 22:54  |  40   |   |   

NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Warner Music Group Corp. (“Warner Music Group” or “WMG”) today announced that through its wholly owned subsidiary, WMG Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”), it has priced a private offering (the “Offering”) of $250 million aggregate principal amount of additional 3.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2031 (the “Additional Notes”). The Additional Notes will be issued at a price equal to 97.501% of their face value plus accrued interest from August 12, 2020. The initial 3.000% Senior Secured Notes due 2031 were issued in an aggregate principal amount of $550 million on August 12, 2020 (the “Original Notes”). The Offering is expected to close on November 2, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions. The Additional Notes have been offered and sold in a private offering exempt from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The Additional Notes have been offered and sold only to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A and to certain persons outside the United States pursuant to Regulation S, each under the Securities Act. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to fund a portion of the aggregate cash consideration for certain acquisitions. The Company may also use the net proceeds of the Offering to redeem all or a portion of the Additional Notes at any time on one or more occasions on or prior to the fifth business day following December 18, 2020 (the “Special Optional Redemption Election Date”) by giving notice at least five business days prior to such time at the special optional redemption price equal to the issue price of the Additional Notes (excluding accrued interest for the period prior to the settlement date) plus 1% of the principal amount thereof together with accrued and unpaid interest on such Additional Notes from August 12, 2020 (or the most recent interest payment date on which interest was paid) to but excluding the redemption date, or for general corporate purposes.

The Additional Notes and the Original Notes will be treated as the same series for all purposes under the indenture following the fifth business day after the Special Optional Redemption Election Date. The Additional Notes have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements.

Seite 1 von 2
Warner Music Group Registered (A) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aequus Receives Approval for New ‘Evolve - Intensive Gel’ Lubricating Eye Drops in Canada
Monument Announces Joint Venture Arrangement for the Tuckanarra Project in Western Australia
CENTOGENE Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for Individuals ...
Philips announces Q3 2020 results and provides new financial targets for the 2021–2025 period
Sanoma acquires Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials
Roche announces full FDA approval for Venclexta combinations for acute myeloid leukaemia
GameStop Releases its ‘Ready. Set. Gift.’ 2020 Holiday Gift Guide
MediPharm Labs Initiates Clinical Trial for Use of Cannabis to Treat Chronic Kidney Disease ...
Danone: A new world: Deliver. Reshape. Review. Adapt.
Nokia selected by NASA to build first ever cellular network on the Moon
Titel
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Welcome to the Back Forty: A New Cannabis Brand for Savvy Consumers
“A Transformational Development”: Video Statement from Taat CEO Details Potential Opportunities with Hong Kong Financier
CytoDyn Appoints Chiral Pharma to Secure Leronlimab for Local FDA Approval in Philippines
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
McPhy Announces New Strategic Partnerships with Chart Industries and Technip Energies and ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:22 Uhr
WMG Acquisition Corp. Announces Launch of $250 Million Additional Senior Secured Notes Offering

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.07.20
3
Warner Music gelingt bislang größter Börsengang des Jahres in Amerika