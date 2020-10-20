The new Gigaset Smartphones GS3 and GS4: The colorful baby of the family and its big brother 'Made in Germany'

Press release

Munich, October 20, 2020



The colorful baby of the family and its big brother "Made in Germany"

The Gigaset GS3 and GS4 smartphones with replaceable battery and wireless charging



Full of character, customized and a real eye-catcher - the new look and feel of the two Gigaset smartphones GS3 and GS4. Both have large, bright, high-definition displays and powerful batteries. The smaller of the two siblings impresses with features such as wireless charging and a replaceable battery, while the bigger one also boasts NFC and a triple camera system. Gigaset is blazing the way with both models in the price segment below €230. The new, simple naming convention underscores the company's smartphone strategy: As of the launch of the GS3 and GS4, its devices will always bear the letters "GS" and an ascending number denoting the model line. Gigaset is also taking the next step to make its packaging as resource-conserving as possible: The new smartphones come in compact boxes certified as climate-neutral under the FSC recycling standard.



2019 was the year for smartphones at the fixed-line telephony pioneer Gigaset. The company demonstrated its breadth in the mobile device arena with the robust outdoor device GX290, the GS195LS for senior citizens or the Chubby Unicorn phone for kids and youngsters. "People have a lot of trust in the Gigaset brand, Europe's market leader in cordless fixed-line phones," says Anne Dickau, SVP Product House at Gigaset. "We're also succeeding more and more in building that trust in the smartphone arena, an important growth segment for us. That spurs us on even further."



The new GS3 and GS4 models are the direct successors to the GS190 and GS195 - and in every respect a further development offering features that are not commonplace in this price class: "We focus on functions that deliver genuine added value to users. As we know, they definitely include wireless charging, NFC for contactless payment and a replaceable battery," states Andreas Merker, VP Smartphones at Gigaset. "If the customer wishes, we also put the notification LED back on the front without that compromising the size of the display." Moreover, the GS4 is now the fifth smartphone "Made in Germany" that Gigaset designs and produces at its factory in Bocholt, North Rhine-Westphalia[1]

