 

AssetMark’s Natalie Wolfsen and Carrie Hansen Win Silver Stevie Awards

Both Pioneering Leaders Receive Recognition in the Female Executive of the Year Category

CONCORD, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssetMark (NYSE: AMK) today announced that EVP, Chief Operations Officer, President Mutual Funds Carrie Hansen, and AssetMark EVP, Chief Solutions Officer Natalie Wolfsen won Silver Stevie Awards in the Female Executive of the Year -- Business Services -- 11 to 2,500 Employees category.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business are the world's premier honors for female executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run. Both Ms. Hansen and Ms. Wolfsen will be among those recognized for the 17th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

Ms. Wolfsen’s determination in improving the quality of and access to financial services can be seen in her thought leadership advocating for holistic advisor-client conversations, fiduciary duty, and diversity and inclusion in the financial services sector. Through her roles at AssetMark and the CFP Board Center for Financial Planning, Ms. Wolfsen has led events and initiatives to promote positive change and meet the evolving needs of the industry, including webinars designed to guide advisors and their investors through the pandemic, which attracted more than 10,000 attendees.

Ms. Hansen fosters a culture of service focused on delivering personalized and best-in-class customer support. To ensure her team creates authentic relationships and emotional connections with advisors, Ms. Hansen hires people with a passion for service. Her leadership helped move 100% of AssetMark’s operations and service team online in two days to meet the challenges of COVID-19, including a ramp up of team efforts to meet a 2x increase in in-bound advisor calls.

“Ms. Hansen and Ms. Wolfsen are dedicated, tireless leaders who have had a profound impact in shaping our unmatched culture of service and caring at AssetMark, and on the financial services industry at large, and the people and communities they serve,” said AssetMark President and CEO Charles Goldman. “By meeting the pandemic head-on with such determined leadership, these two industry pioneers have set the standard for other aspiring leaders to follow when facing any high-stakes situation. Both Ms. Wolfsen and Ms. Hansen embody AssetMark's mission to make a difference in the lives of advisors and their clients, and I’m extremely proud to have them both on our team.”

All Stevie Awards winners will be celebrated during a virtual awards ceremony on Wednesday, December 9. This year, more than 1,500 entries were submitted for consideration in over 100 categories. Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 180 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries. Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of 2020 Finalists in all categories are available at stevieawards.com/women.

About AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc.

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that help financial advisors meet the ever-changing needs of their clients and businesses. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment adviser subsidiary registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that brings together fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service, and curated investment solutions to support financial advisors and their businesses. For more than 20 years, AssetMark has focused on offering the solutions and services that help financial advisors grow. AssetMark had $63 billion in platform assets as of June 30, 2020. For more information visit assetmark.com.

