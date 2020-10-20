 

EnPro Industries Announces Date for Third Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE: NPO) intends to release financial results for the third quarter of 2020 on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, before the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time that morning. Marvin Riley, president and chief executive officer, and Milt Childress, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will review the company’s performance on the call.

The call can be accessed by dialing 1-877-407-0832 approximately 10 minutes before it is scheduled to begin and providing the access code number 13698180. The company’s financial results and a webcast of the conference call and an accompanying slide presentation will also be available on the company’s website, https://www.enproindustries.com.

About EnPro Industries
 EnPro Industries, Inc. is a leading technology company which uses materials science to push the boundaries of the semiconductor, life sciences, and other technology industries with a well-diversified customer base. For more information about EnPro, visit the company’s website at http://www.enproindustries.com.

