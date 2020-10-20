Renewable Energy Group to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, November 5, 2020

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter 2020 after the market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020. An investor conference call will follow at 4:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. CT. The call will be hosted by Cynthia (CJ) Warner, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chad Stone, Chief Financial Officer.

Investors in the U.S. interested in participating in the live call should dial 1-800-709-0218 and provide conference ID 21971208 to the operator. Those calling from outside the U.S. should dial 1-416-981-9037 and provide conference ID 21971208 to the operator. A telephone replay will be available one hour after the call concludes through November 12, 2020 by dialing from the U.S. 1-844-512-2921, or from international locations 1-412-317-6671 and entering the passcode 21971208.