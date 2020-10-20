Renewable Energy Group to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, November 5, 2020
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) today announced that it will release financial results for the third quarter 2020 after the market close on Thursday, November 5, 2020. An investor conference call will follow at 4:30 p.m. ET/3:30 p.m. CT. The call will be hosted by Cynthia (CJ) Warner, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chad Stone, Chief Financial Officer.
Investors in the U.S. interested in participating in the live call should dial 1-800-709-0218 and provide conference ID 21971208 to the operator. Those calling from outside the U.S. should dial 1-416-981-9037 and provide conference ID 21971208 to the operator. A telephone replay will be available one hour after the call concludes through November 12, 2020 by dialing from the U.S. 1-844-512-2921, or from international locations 1-412-317-6671 and entering the passcode 21971208.
A simultaneous live webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.regi.com/. The webcast will be archived on the website for six months.
About Renewable Energy Group
Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: REGI) is leading the energy industry's transition to sustainability by transforming renewable resources into high quality, cleaner fuels. REG is North America’s largest producer of biodiesel and an industry leading producer of renewable diesel. REG solutions are alternatives for petroleum diesel and produce significantly lower carbon emissions. REG utilizes a global integrated procurement, distribution and logistics network to operate 13 biorefineries in the U.S. and Europe. In 2019, REG produced 495 million gallons of cleaner fuel delivering over 4.2 million metric tons of carbon reduction. REG is meeting the growing global demand for lower-carbon fuels and leading the way to a more sustainable future.
