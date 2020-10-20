Silk Road Medical to Report Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on November 10, 2020

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk Road Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILK), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, today announced it will report financial results for the third quarter 2020 after market close on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Company management will host a corresponding conference call beginning at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time / 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.



Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (844) 883-3861 for domestic callers or (574) 990-9820 for international callers, using conference ID: 3146919. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available at https://investors.silkroadmed.com/.