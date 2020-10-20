Hope Bancorp Reports 2020 Third Quarter Financial Results

For the three months ended September 30, 2020, net income totaled $30.5 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share, compared with $26.8 million, or $0.22 per diluted common share for the 2020 second quarter. In the year-ago third quarter, net income totaled $42.6 million, or $0.34 per diluted common share.

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOPE), the holding company of Bank of Hope (the “Bank”), today reported unaudited financial results for its three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2020.

“We continue to manage our business well in this most challenging operating environment as evidenced by the many positive trends in our 2020 third quarter,” said Kevin S. Kim, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hope Bancorp, Inc. “The continued success we are having in reducing our deposit costs resulted in a 7% quarter-over-quarter increase in net interest income and a 12 basis point expansion in our net interest margin. Contributing to a 23 basis point reduction in our cost of deposits, noninterest bearing demand deposits increased 11% quarter-over-quarter and accounted for 32% of total deposits at quarter end. We also made significant progress during the quarter redeploying the excess liquidity that was built up as a precautionary measure in light of COVID-19. Altogether with our cost containment efforts, we saw improvement in our efficiency ratio.

“Asset quality remains top of mind as we continue to help our borrowers manage through the impact of the pandemic. Overall, credit trends remain stable with meaningful reductions in nonaccrual loans and restructured loans. Underscoring the protracted impact COVID-19 is having on the economy, we further increased our allowance for credit losses to 1.37% of total loans at September 30, 2020 from 1.26% at June 30, 2020. We believe we are taking appropriate mitigating actions for the current environment and remain confident in our ability to continue supporting our customers and communities while delivering solid financial performance for our shareholders.”

Q3 2020 Highlights

Net interest income before provision for credit losses increased 7% to $117.6 million from Q2 2020, largely benefiting from meaningful reductions in interest expense due to lower cost of deposits.

Net interest margin expanded 12 basis points quarter-over-quarter benefiting from continued reduction in deposit costs and redeployment of excess liquidity.

Noninterest bearing deposits increased 11% by $452 million quarter-over-quarter and accounted for 32% of total deposits at quarter end.

Favorable mix-shift to lower-cost core deposits continued and total deposit costs decreased 23 basis points quarter-over-quarter.

Loan originations of $782 million included $301 million in utilization of new warehouse mortgage lines and contributed to a 2% increase in loans receivable quarter-over-quarter, or 8% annualized.

Noninterest expenses were well contained, and efficiency ratio improved to 54.31% from 55.37% in Q2 2020.

ROA and ROTCE improved to 0.72% and 7.80%, respectively, from 0.64% and 6.94% in Q2 2020.

Nonperforming loans decreased 16% quarter-over-quarter to $106.2 million, or 0.81% of loans receivable.

Allowance for credit losses increased to 1.37% of loans receivable at September 30, 2020 from 1.26% at June 30, 2020.

Financial Highlights

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) At or for the Three Months Ended 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 Net income $ 30,490 $ 26,753 $ 42,592 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.34 Net interest income before provision for credit losses $ 117,637 $ 109,814 $ 116,258 Net interest margin 2.91 % 2.79 % 3.25 % Noninterest income $ 17,513 $ 11,240 $ 12,995 Noninterest expense $ 73,406 $ 67,030 $ 69,995 Net loans receivable $ 12,940,376 $ 12,710,063 $ 12,010,800 Deposits $ 14,008,356 $ 14,123,532 $ 12,234,750 Total cost of deposits 0.64 % 0.87 % 1.62 % Nonaccrual loans (1) (2) $ 69,205 $ 82,137 $ 42,235 Nonperforming loans to loans receivable (1) (2) 0.81 % 0.98 % 0.64 % ACL to loans receivable (3) 1.37 % 1.26 % 0.78 % ACL to nonaccrual loans (1) (2) (3) 259.88 % 196.95 % 222.28 % ACL to nonperforming assets (1) (2) (3) 144.36 % 109.62 % 97.06 % Provision for credit losses $ 22,000 $ 17,500 $ 2,100 Net charge offs $ 3,922 $ 652 $ 1,822 Return on average assets (“ROA”) 0.72 % 0.64 % 1.12 % Return on average equity (“ROE”) 5.98 % 5.31 % 8.47 % Return on average tangible common equity (“ROTCE”) (4) 7.80 % 6.94 % 11.11 % Noninterest expense / average assets 1.73 % 1.60 % 1.85 % Efficiency ratio 54.31 % 55.37 % 54.15 %

(1) Excludes delinquent SBA loans that are guaranteed and currently in liquidation. (2) Excludes purchased credit impaired (“PCI”) loans for September 30, 2019. (3) Allowance for credit losses for current-year periods were calculated under the CECL methodology while allowance for loan losses for the prior-year period was calculated under the incurred loss methodology. (4) Return on average tangible common equity is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of the Company’s return on average tangible common equity is provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 10.

Operating Results for the 2020 Third Quarter

Net interest income before provision for credit losses for the 2020 third quarter increased 7% to $117.6 million from $109.8 million in the 2020 second quarter and increased 1% from $116.3 million in the 2019 third quarter. The Company attributed the increases to significant reductions in interest expense predominantly as a result of meaningful decreases in its total cost of deposits each period over the past four quarters. In addition, the Company reduced its FHLB borrowings by $300 million, or 60%, during the 2020 third quarter as part of an initiative to deploy excess liquidity built up in the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, which further reduced interest expense.

The net interest margin for the 2020 third quarter increased 12 basis points to 2.91% from 2.79% in the preceding second quarter. The primary factor contributing to the margin expansion was a 23 basis point reduction in total cost of deposits, which benefited net interest margin by approximately 15 basis points in the 2020 third quarter. The net interest margin for the 2019 third quarter was 3.25%.

The weighted average yield on loans for the 2020 third quarter was generally stable, decreasing 3 basis points to 4.20% from 4.23% in the 2020 second quarter. In the year-ago third quarter, the weighted average yield on loans was 5.27%.

The weighted average cost of deposits for the 2020 third quarter decreased 23 basis points to 0.64% from 0.87% for the 2020 second quarter and decreased 98 basis points from 1.62% for the year-ago third quarter. The significant improvements in the weighted average cost of deposits reflects in part the Company’s ongoing success with its initiative to enhance its deposit mix to favor lower-cost core deposits, as well as strategic reductions in the offering rates on its interest bearing deposit accounts over the past four quarters.

Noninterest income for the 2020 third quarter increased 56% to $17.5 million from $11.2 million for the preceding second quarter and $13.0 million for the 2019 third quarter. The largest factor contributing to the increase was a $7.5 million net gain on the sale of $161 million of available-for-sale investment securities. This compares with zero in the 2020 second quarter and $153,000 in the 2019 third quarter. In addition, net gains on sales of other loans from sales of new residential mortgage originations increased to $2.9 million in the 2020 third quarter from $1.7 million in the preceding second quarter and $804,000 in the 2019 third quarter. These increases were partially offset by a reduction in other income and fees, which amounted to $1.7 million in the 2020 third quarter, compared with $4.4 million in the 2020 second quarter, largely reflecting a fair value change in derivatives as well as lower swap fee income. In the 2019 third quarter, other income and fees amounted to $4.9 million.

Noninterest expense for the 2020 third quarter totaled $73.4 million, compared with $67.0 million for the preceding second quarter and $70.0 million for the 2019 third quarter. During the 2020 third quarter, the Company incurred a $3.6 million prepayment penalty related to the early payoff of $300 million in FHLB borrowings discussed above. There were no such fees in the preceding second quarter or 2019 third quarter.

Salaries and employee benefits expense totaled $40.7 million, $38.9 million and $41.6 million for the 2020 third quarter, 2020 second quarter and 2019 third quarter. As disclosed last quarter, PPP loan origination costs of $5.2 million were deferred in the 2020 second quarter and materially reduced compensation expense for that quarter alone. Excluding the impact of the PPP loan origination costs in the 2020 second quarter, salaries and employee benefits expense declined quarter-over-quarter, as the 4% workforce reduction at the beginning of the third quarter reduced base salary and benefits expense by $1.6 million in the 2020 third quarter.

Noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets was 1.73% for the 2020 third quarter, 1.60% for the 2020 second quarter and 1.85% for the 2019 third quarter. Excluding the FHLB prepayment penalty, noninterest expense as a percentage of average assets for the 2020 third quarter was 1.64%.

The effective tax rate for the 2020 third quarter was 23.3%, compared with 26.8% for the preceding second quarter and 25.5% in the year-ago third quarter. The decrease in the effective tax rate for 2020 third quarter reflects projected annual income for 2020.

Balance Sheet Summary

New loan originations funded during the 2020 third quarter totaled $782.4 million and included non-PPP traditional SBA loan production of $48.2 million and residential mortgage loan originations of $102.3 million. In addition, four new warehouse mortgage lines of credit aggregating $500 million were booked during the 2020 third quarter, of which $301 million was funded as of September 30, 2020 and included in new loan originations for the 2020 third quarter. For the preceding 2020 second quarter, new loan originations funded totaled $832.0 million, including SBA PPP loan originations of $480.1 million, traditional SBA loan production of $5.9 million and residential mortgage loan originations of $72.3 million. In the year-ago third quarter, new loan originations funded totaled $693.9 million, including SBA loan production of $53.8 million and residential mortgage loan originations of $58.5 million. There were no new warehouse mortgage lines of credit established in the 2020 second quarter and 2019 third quarter.

At September 30, 2020, loans receivable increased 1.9% to $13.12 billion from $12.87 billion at June 30, 2020 and increased 8.4% from $12.10 billion at September 30, 2019.

Total deposits at September 30, 2020 decreased 0.8% quarter-over-quarter to $14.01 billion from $14.12 billion at June 30, 2020, reflecting a continuing positive shift in the mix of deposits. An increase of $452.1 million in noninterest bearing demand deposits during the 2020 third quarter and a decrease of $511.9 million in time deposits were the primary factors contributing to the quarter-over-quarter change in total deposits.

Following is the deposit composition as of September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019:

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 % change 9/30/2019 % change Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 4,488,529 $ 4,036,383 11 % $ 3,033,371 48 % Money market and other 4,763,893 4,831,679 (1) % 3,752,274 27 % Saving deposits 308,943 296,614 4 % 259,454 19 % Time deposits 4,446,991 4,958,856 (10) % 5,189,651 (14) % Total deposit balances $ 14,008,356 $ 14,123,532 (1) % $ 12,234,750 14 %

Following is the deposit composition as a percentage of total deposits as of September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019 and a breakdown of cost of deposits for the quarters ended September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019:

Deposit Breakdown Cost of Deposits (dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q3 2019 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 32.1 % 28.6 % 24.8 % — % — % — % Money market and other 34.0 % 34.2 % 30.7 % 0.53 % 0.62 % 1.82 % Saving deposits 2.2 % 2.1 % 2.1 % 1.19 % 1.22 % 1.06 % Time deposits 31.7 % 35.1 % 42.4 % 1.30 % 1.71 % 2.41 % Total deposit balances 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 0.64 % 0.87 % 1.62 %

At September 30, 2020, cash and due from banks totaled $629.1 million, a 57% reduction from $1.47 billion at June 30, 2020. During the 2020 third quarter, the Company made significant progress in redeploying excess liquidity on its balance sheet, which included an early payoff of $300 million in Federal Home Loan Borrowings, which had the positive effect of increasing net interest income by $503,000 and enhancing net interest margin by approximately 3.5 basis points in the 2020 third quarter. Other excess liquidity redeployment initiatives included further reduction of higher-cost time deposits and funding new loan growth for the quarter.

Allowance for Credit Losses

The 2020 third quarter provision for credit losses under the CECL methodology was $22.0 million, compared with $17.5 million for the preceding second quarter. This compares with a provision for loan losses under the prior incurred loss methodology of $2.1 million for the 2019 third quarter.

The provision for credit losses for the 2020 third quarter reflects updated macroeconomic variables incorporating the Moody’s Analytics Baseline scenario published September 2020, updated qualitative factors in the Company’s ACL methodology, relatively stable asset quality metrics and a low level of credit losses, as well as additional management overlays related to COVID-19 modifications and the recognition of risk from granting longer term modifications .

Following is the Allowance for Credit Losses as of September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019:

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 Allowance for credit losses $ 179,849 $ 161,771 $ 93,882 Allowance for credit loss/loans receivable 1.37% 1.26% 0.78% Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans 169.40% 127.79% 121.37%

Credit Quality

Following are the components of nonperforming assets as of September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019:

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 Loans on nonaccrual status (1) $ 69,205 $ 82,137 $ 42,235 Delinquent loans 90 days or more on accrual status (2) 1,537 430 398 Accruing troubled debt restructured loans 35,429 44,026 34,717 Total nonperforming loans 106,171 126,593 77,350 Other real estate owned 18,410 20,983 19,374 Total nonperforming assets $ 124,581 $ 147,576 $ 96,724

(1) Excludes delinquent SBA loans that are guaranteed and currently in liquidation totaling $26.2 million, $30.3 million and $37.3 million, at September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019, respectively. (2) Excludes PCI loans totaling $15.5 million at September 30, 2019.

Following are the components of criticized loan balances as of September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019:

(dollars in thousands) (unaudited) 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 Special Mention $ 153,388 $ 127,149 $ 139,848 Classified 318,542 299,368 268,622 Criticized $ 471,930 $ 426,517 $ 408,470

During the 2020 third quarter, net charge offs totaled $3.9 million, or 0.12% of average loans receivable on an annualized basis. This compares with net charge offs of $652,000, or 0.02% of average loans receivable on an annualized basis for the 2020 second quarter and net charge offs for the 2019 third quarter of $1.8 million, or 0.06% of average loans receivable on an annualized basis.

Capital

At September 30, 2020, the Company and the Bank continued to exceed all regulatory capital requirements to be classified as a “well-capitalized” financial institution. Following are capital ratios for the Company as of September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019:

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (unaudited) 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 Minimum Guideline

for “Well-Capitalized”

Bank Common Equity Tier 1 Capital 11.36% 11.50% 11.89% 6.50% Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 10.02% 10.08% 11.18% 5.00% Tier 1 Risk-Based Ratio 12.09% 12.24% 12.65% 8.00% Total Risk-Based Ratio 13.19% 13.23% 13.38% 10.00%

Following are tangible common equity (“TCE”) per share and TCE as a percentage of tangible assets as of September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019:

(unaudited) 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 Tangible common equity per share (1) $12.70 $12.62 $12.27 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 9.63% 9.32% 10.43%

(1) Tangible common equity represents common equity less goodwill and net other intangible assets. Tangible common equity per share represents tangible common equity divided by the number of shares issued and outstanding. Both tangible common equity and tangible common equity per share are non-GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of the Company’s total stockholders’ equity to tangible common equity is provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 10. (2) Tangible assets represent total assets less goodwill and net other intangible assets. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is the ratio of tangible common equity over tangible assets. Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation of the Company’s total assets to tangible assets is provided in the accompanying financial information on Table Page 10.

Investor Conference Call

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Assets: 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 % change 12/31/2019 % change 9/30/2019 % change Cash and due from banks $ 629,133 $ 1,468,949 (57 ) % $ 698,567 (10 ) % $ 549,356 15 % Securities available for sale, at fair value 2,060,991 1,887,604 9 % 1,715,987 20 % 1,772,322 16 % Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) stock and other investments 97,305 98,357 (1 ) % 97,659 — % 98,848 (2 ) % Loans held for sale, at the lower of cost or fair value 9,170 11,350 (19 ) % 54,271 (83 ) % 29,627 (69 ) % Loans receivable 13,120,225 12,871,834 2 % 12,276,007 7 % 12,104,682 8 % Allowance for credit losses (179,849 ) (161,771 ) 11 % (94,144 ) 91 % (93,882 ) 92 % Net loans receivable 12,940,376 12,710,063 2 % 12,181,863 6 % 12,010,800 8 % Accrued interest receivable 57,989 52,859 10 % 30,772 88 % 29,743 95 % Premises and equipment, net 49,552 51,029 (3 ) % 52,012 (5 ) % 52,604 (6 ) % Bank owned life insurance 77,388 77,050 — % 76,339 1 % 75,968 2 % Goodwill 464,450 464,450 — % 464,450 — % 464,450 — % Servicing assets 13,718 14,164 (3 ) % 16,417 (16 ) % 17,865 (23 ) % Other intangible assets, net 10,239 10,770 (5 ) % 11,833 (13 ) % 12,390 (17 ) % Other assets 323,456 322,417 — % 267,270 21 % 265,905 22 % Total assets $ 16,733,767 $ 17,169,062 (3 ) % $ 15,667,440 7 % $ 15,379,878 9 % Liabilities: Deposits $ 14,008,356 $ 14,123,532 (1 ) % $ 12,527,364 12 % $ 12,234,750 14 % FHLB advances 200,000 500,000 (60 ) % 625,000 (68 ) % 625,000 (68 ) % Convertible notes, net 203,270 201,987 1 % 199,458 2 % 198,211 3 % Subordinated debentures 103,889 103,602 — % 103,035 1 % 102,755 1 % Accrued interest payable 21,991 26,093 (16 ) % 33,810 (35 ) % 38,197 (42 ) % Other liabilities 155,700 183,072 (15 ) % 142,762 9 % 149,681 4 % Total liabilities $ 14,693,206 $ 15,138,286 (3 ) % $ 13,631,429 8 % $ 13,348,594 10 % Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock, $0.001 par value $ 136 $ 136 — % $ 136 — % $ 136 — % Capital surplus 1,432,773 1,430,757 — % 1,428,066 — % 1,426,666 — % Retained earnings 774,970 761,734 2 % 762,480 2 % 737,209 5 % Treasury stock, at cost (200,000 ) (200,000 ) — % (163,820 ) 22 % (150,000 ) 33 % Accumulated other comprehensive gain, net 32,682 38,149 (14 ) % 9,149 257 % 17,273 89 % Total stockholders’ equity 2,040,561 2,030,776 — % 2,036,011 — % 2,031,284 — % Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 16,733,767 $ 17,169,062 (3 ) % $ 15,667,440 7 % $ 15,379,878 9 % Common stock shares - authorized 150,000,000 150,000,000 150,000,000 150,000,000 Common stock shares - outstanding 123,260,760 123,239,276 125,756,543 126,697,925 Treasury stock shares 12,661,581 12,661,581 9,945,547 9,002,453

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 % change 9/30/2019 % change 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 % change Interest and fees on loans $ 134,430 $ 134,190 — % $ 158,115 (15 ) % $ 422,850 $ 474,878 (11 ) % Interest on securities 9,848 9,891 — % 11,373 (13 ) % 30,348 35,558 (15 ) % Interest on federal funds sold and other investments 942 980 (4 ) % 2,929 (68 ) % 3,951 8,577 (54 ) % Total interest income 145,220 145,061 — % 172,417 (16 ) % 457,149 519,013 (12 ) % Interest on deposits 22,871 29,451 (22 ) % 49,057 (53 ) % 93,435 144,730 (35 ) % Interest on other borrowings and convertible notes 4,712 5,796 (19 ) % 7,102 (34 ) % 16,972 21,196 (20 ) % Total interest expense 27,583 35,247 (22 ) % 56,159 (51 ) % 110,407 165,926 (33 ) % Net interest income before provision for credit losses 117,637 109,814 7 % 116,258 1 % 346,742 353,087 (2 ) % Provision for credit losses 22,000 17,500 26 % 2,100 948 % 67,500 6,300 971 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 95,637 92,314 4 % 114,158 (16 ) % 279,242 346,787 (19 ) % Service fees on deposit accounts 2,736 2,583 6 % 4,690 (42 ) % 9,452 13,423 (30 ) % International service fees 987 667 48 % 1,193 (17 ) % 2,443 3,146 (22 ) % Loan servicing fees, net 772 1,106 (30 ) % 189 308 % 2,243 1,656 35 % Wire transfer fees 892 820 9 % 1,058 (16 ) % 2,710 3,458 (22 ) % Net gains on sales of other loans 2,853 1,678 70 % 804 255 % 6,386 2,611 145 % Net gains on sales of securities available for sale 7,531 — 100 % 153 4,822 % 7,531 282 2,571 % Other income and fees 1,742 4,386 (60 ) % 4,908 (65 ) % 11,252 12,128 (7 ) % Total noninterest income 17,513 11,240 56 % 12,995 35 % 42,017 36,704 14 % Salaries and employee benefits 40,659 38,850 5 % 41,607 (2 ) % 122,011 121,333 1 % Occupancy 7,264 7,043 3 % 7,703 (6 ) % 21,717 23,219 (6 ) % Furniture and equipment 4,513 4,654 (3 ) % 3,851 17 % 13,426 11,323 19 % Advertising and marketing 1,601 1,315 22 % 2,377 (33 ) % 4,589 6,684 (31 ) % Data processing and communications 2,204 2,274 (3 ) % 2,821 (22 ) % 7,109 8,364 (15 ) % Professional fees 1,513 1,510 — % 5,241 (71 ) % 6,323 16,580 (62 ) % FDIC assessment 1,167 1,652 (29 ) % — 100 % 4,378 3,110 41 % Credit related expenses 1,793 1,361 32 % 1,031 74 % 4,816 3,258 48 % OREO expense (income), net 1,770 1,338 32 % (743 ) N/A 3,951 (812 ) N/A FHLB prepayment fee 3,584 — 100 % — 100 % 3,584 — 100 % Other 7,338 7,033 4 % 6,107 20 % 20,672 19,140 8 % Total noninterest expense 73,406 67,030 10 % 69,995 5 % 212,576 212,199 — % Income before income taxes 39,744 36,524 9 % 57,158 (30 ) % 108,683 171,292 (37 ) % Income tax provision 9,254 9,771 (5 ) % 14,566 (36 ) % 25,487 43,261 (41 ) % Net income $ 30,490 $ 26,753 14 % $ 42,592 (28 ) % $ 83,196 $ 128,031 (35 ) % Earnings Per Common Share: Basic $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.34 $ 0.67 $ 1.01 Diluted $ 0.25 $ 0.22 $ 0.34 $ 0.67 $ 1.01 Weighted Average Shares Outstanding: Basic 123,251,336 123,200,127 126,685,921 123,581,055 126,661,798 Diluted 123,536,765 123,430,891 127,007,469 123,895,084 126,895,970

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) For the Three Months Ended

(Annualized) For the Nine Months Ended

(Annualized) Profitability measures: 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 ROA 0.72 % 0.64 % 1.12 % 0.68 % 1.12 % ROE 5.98 % 5.31 % 8.47 % 5.47 % 8.69 % ROTCE (1) 7.80 % 6.94 % 11.11 % 7.14 % 11.48 % Net interest margin 2.91 % 2.79 % 3.25 % 2.99 % 3.31 % Efficiency ratio 54.31 % 55.37 % 54.15 % 54.68 % 54.44 % Noninterest expense / average assets 1.73 % 1.60 % 1.85 % 1.73 % 1.86 % (1) Average tangible equity is calculated by subtracting average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets from average stockholders’ equity. This is a non-GAAP measure that we believe provides investors with information that is useful in understanding our financial performance and position. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended Pre-tax acquisition accounting adjustments and merger-related expenses: 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Accretion on purchased non-impaired loans $ 747 $ 658 $ 2,046 $ 2,464 $ 6,011 Accretion on purchased credit deteriorated/purchased credit impaired loans 4,584 3,046 5,234 17,079 17,916 Amortization of premium on low income housing tax credits (71) (70) (75) (212) (227) Amortization of premium on acquired FHLB borrowings — — — — 1,280 Accretion of discount on acquired subordinated debt (287) (284) (278) (854) (826) Amortization of core deposit intangibles (531) (532) (557) (1,594) (1,671) Total acquisition accounting adjustments $ 4,442 $ 2,818 $ 6,370 $ 16,883 $ 22,483

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 9/30/2019 Interest Annualized Interest Annualized Interest Annualized Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average Balance Expense Yield/Cost Balance Expense Yield/Cost Balance Expense Yield/Cost INTEREST EARNING ASSETS: Loans, including loans held for sale $ 12,728,558 $ 134,430 4.20 % $ 12,755,088 $ 134,190 4.23 % $ 11,911,658 $ 158,115 5.27 % Securities available for sale 2,010,907 9,848 1.95 % 1,750,156 9,891 2.27 % 1,798,239 11,373 2.51 % FHLB stock and other investments 1,342,641 942 0.28 % 1,317,049 980 0.30 % 482,952 2,929 2.41 % Total interest earning assets $ 16,082,106 $ 145,220 3.59 % $ 15,822,293 $ 145,061 3.69 % $ 14,192,849 $ 172,417 4.82 % INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES: Deposits: Demand, interest bearing $ 4,895,101 $ 6,546 0.53 % $ 4,903,786 $ 7,563 0.62 % $ 3,450,749 $ 15,802 1.82 % Savings 302,882 907 1.19 % 284,050 862 1.22 % 252,780 675 1.06 % Time deposits 4,703,640 15,418 1.30 % 4,954,446 21,026 1.71 % 5,368,753 32,580 2.41 % Total interest bearing deposits 9,901,623 22,871 0.92 % 10,142,282 29,451 1.17 % 9,072,282 49,057 2.15 % FHLB advances 353,587 1,323 1.49 % 593,407 2,238 1.52 % 632,500 3,112 1.95 % Convertible notes, net 202,470 2,370 4.58 % 201,169 2,358 4.64 % 197,410 2,322 4.60 % Subordinated debentures 99,819 1,019 3.99 % 99,534 1,200 4.77 % 98,690 1,668 6.61 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 10,557,499 $ 27,583 1.04 % $ 11,036,392 $ 35,247 1.28 % $ 10,000,882 $ 56,159 2.23 % Noninterest bearing demand deposits 4,239,108 3,510,783 2,958,233 Total funding liabilities/cost of funds $ 14,796,607 0.74 % $ 14,547,175 0.97 % $ 12,959,115 1.72 % Net interest income/net interest spread $ 117,637 2.55 % $ 109,814 2.41 % $ 116,258 2.59 % Net interest margin 2.91 % 2.79 % 3.25 % Cost of deposits: Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 4,239,108 $ — — % $ 3,510,783 $ — — % $ 2,958,233 $ — — % Interest bearing deposits 9,901,623 22,871 0.92 % 10,142,282 29,451 1.17 % 9,072,282 49,057 2.15 % Total deposits $ 14,140,731 $ 22,871 0.64 % $ 13,653,065 $ 29,451 0.87 % $ 12,030,515 $ 49,057 1.62 %

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands) Nine Months Ended 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Interest Annualized Interest Annualized Average Income/ Average Average Income/ Average Balance Expense Yield/Cost Balance Expense Yield/Cost INTEREST EARNING ASSETS: Loans, including loans held for sale $ 12,581,703 $ 422,850 4.49 % $ 11,985,936 $ 474,878 5.30 % Securities available for sale 1,825,046 30,348 2.22 % 1,810,068 35,558 2.63 % FHLB stock and other investments 1,060,699 3,951 0.50 % 450,028 8,577 2.55 % Total interest earning assets $ 15,467,448 $ 457,149 3.95 % $ 14,246,032 $ 519,013 4.87 % INTEREST BEARING LIABILITIES: Deposits: Demand, interest bearing $ 4,668,594 $ 28,988 0.83 % $ 3,197,313 $ 42,807 1.79 % Savings 287,060 2,578 1.20 % 234,203 1,848 1.05 % Time deposits 4,852,286 61,869 1.70 % 5,694,778 100,075 2.35 % Total interest bearing deposits 9,807,940 93,435 1.27 % 9,126,294 144,730 2.12 % FHLB advances 513,376 6,208 1.62 % 715,814 9,110 1.70 % Convertible notes, net 201,204 7,074 4.62 % 196,217 6,930 4.66 % Subordinated debentures 99,536 3,690 4.87 % 98,410 5,156 6.91 % Total interest bearing liabilities $ 10,622,056 $ 110,407 1.39 % $ 10,136,735 $ 165,926 2.19 % Noninterest bearing demand deposits 3,573,448 2,931,080 Total funding liabilities/cost of funds $ 14,195,504 1.04 % $ 13,067,815 1.70 % Net interest income/net interest spread $ 346,742 2.56 % $ 353,087 2.68 % Net interest margin 2.99 % 3.31 % Cost of deposits: Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 3,573,448 $ — — % $ 2,931,080 $ — — % Interest bearing deposits 9,807,940 93,435 1.27 % 9,126,294 144,730 2.12 % Total deposits $ 13,381,388 $ 93,435 0.93 % $ 12,057,374 $ 144,730 1.60 %

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended AVERAGE BALANCES: 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 % change 9/30/2019 % change 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 % change Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 12,728,558 $ 12,755,088 — % $ 11,911,658 7 % $ 12,581,703 $ 11,985,936 5 % Investments 3,353,548 3,067,205 9 % 2,281,191 47 % 2,885,745 2,260,096 28 % Interest earning assets 16,082,106 15,822,293 2 % 14,192,849 13 % 15,467,448 14,246,032 9 % Total assets 17,020,795 16,759,147 2 % 15,154,661 12 % 16,411,150 15,209,668 8 % Interest bearing deposits 9,901,623 10,142,282 (2) % 9,072,282 9 % 9,807,940 9,126,294 7 % Interest bearing liabilities 10,557,499 11,036,392 (4) % 10,000,882 6 % 10,622,056 10,136,735 5 % Noninterest bearing demand deposits 4,239,108 3,510,783 21 % 2,958,233 43 % 3,573,448 2,931,080 22 % Stockholders’ equity 2,039,555 2,016,947 1 % 2,010,458 1 % 2,028,074 1,964,146 3 % Net interest earning assets 5,524,607 4,785,901 15 % 4,191,967 32 % 4,845,392 4,109,297 18 % LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION: 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 % change 12/31/2019 % change 9/30/2019 % change Commercial loans $ 3,700,020 $ 3,415,111 8 % $ 2,719,818 36 % $ 2,645,770 40 % Real estate loans 8,713,536 8,686,939 — % 8,666,901 1 % 8,586,989 1 % Consumer and other loans 706,669 769,784 (8) % 889,288 (21) % 871,923 (19) % Loans, net of deferred loan fees and costs 13,120,225 12,871,834 2 % 12,276,007 7 % 12,104,682 8 % Allowance for credit losses (179,849) (161,771) 11 % (94,144) 91 % (93,882) 92 % Loan receivable, net $ 12,940,376 $ 12,710,063 2 % $ 12,181,863 6 % $ 12,010,800 8 % REAL ESTATE LOANS BY PROPERTY TYPE: 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 % change 12/31/2019 % change 9/30/2019 % change Retail buildings $ 2,311,516 $ 2,278,448 1 % $ 2,298,872 1 % $ 2,304,346 — % Hotels/motels 1,675,960 1,701,909 (2) % 1,709,189 (2) % 1,664,311 1 % Gas stations/car washes 824,378 836,314 (1) % 844,081 (2) % 911,494 (10) % Mixed-use facilities 754,096 706,827 7 % 785,882 (4) % 743,428 1 % Warehouses 1,022,657 1,040,303 (2) % 1,030,876 (1) % 949,336 8 % Multifamily 518,295 497,948 4 % 465,397 11 % 473,640 9 % Other 1,606,634 1,625,190 (1) % 1,532,604 5 % 1,540,434 4 % Total $ 8,713,536 $ 8,686,939 — % $ 8,666,901 1 % $ 8,586,989 1 % DEPOSIT COMPOSITION 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 % change 12/31/2019 % change 9/30/2019 % change Noninterest bearing demand deposits $ 4,488,529 $ 4,036,383 11 % $ 3,108,687 44 % $ 3,033,371 48 % Money market and other 4,763,893 4,831,679 (1) % 3,985,556 20 % 3,752,274 27 % Saving deposits 308,943 296,614 4 % 274,151 13 % 259,454 19 % Time deposits 4,446,991 4,958,856 (10) % 5,158,970 (14) % 5,189,651 (14) % Total deposit balances $ 14,008,356 $ 14,123,532 (1) % $ 12,527,364 12 % $ 12,234,750 14 % DEPOSIT COMPOSITION (%) 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Noninterest bearing demand deposits 32.1 % 28.6 % 24.8 % 24.8 % Money market and other 34.0 % 34.2 % 31.8 % 30.7 % Saving deposits 2.2 % 2.1 % 2.2 % 2.1 % Time deposits 31.7 % 35.1 % 41.2 % 42.4 % Total deposit balances 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 %

Hope Bancorp, Inc. Selected Financial Data Unaudited (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) CAPITAL RATIOS: 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 Total stockholders’ equity $ 2,040,561 $ 2,030,776 $ 2,036,011 $ 2,031,284 Common equity tier 1 ratio 11.36 % 11.50 % 11.76 % 11.89 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 12.09 % 12.24 % 12.51 % 12.65 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.19 % 13.23 % 13.23 % 13.38 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.02 % 10.08 % 11.22 % 11.18 % Total risk weighted assets $ 13,691,823 $ 13,388,522 $ 13,208,299 $ 12,951,936 Book value per common share $ 16.55 $ 16.48 $ 16.19 $ 16.03 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 1 9.63 % 9.32 % 10.27 % 10.43 % Tangible common equity per share 1 $ 12.70 $ 12.62 $ 12.40 $ 12.27 1 Tangible common equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents common equity less goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net divided by total assets less goodwill and core deposit intangible assets, net. Management reviews tangible common equity to tangible assets in evaluating the Company’s capital levels and has included this ratio in response to market participant interest in tangible common equity as a measure of capital. Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES CHANGES: 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Balance at beginning of period $ 161,771 $ 144,923 $ 94,144 $ 93,882 $ 94,066 $ 94,144 $ 92,557 CECL day 1 adoption impact — — 26,200 — — 26,200 — Provision for credit losses 22,000 17,500 28,000 1,000 2,100 67,500 6,300 Recoveries 2,428 252 2,536 939 780 5,216 2,797 Charge offs (6,350) (904) (5,957) (1,677) (2,602) (13,211) (6,432) PCI allowance adjustment — — — — (462) — (1,340) Balance at end of period $ 179,849 $ 161,771 $ 144,923 $ 94,144 $ 93,882 $ 179,849 $ 93,882 Net charge offs/average loans receivable (annualized) 0.12 % 0.02 % 0.11 % 0.02 % 0.06 % 0.08 % 0.04 % Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended NET LOAN CHARGE OFFS (RECOVERIES): 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Real estate loans $ 5,154 $ 148 $ 2,230 $ 203 $ 951 $ 7,532 $ (504) Commercial loans (1,451) 240 676 245 596 (535) 3,245 Consumer loans 219 264 515 290 275 998 894 Total net charge offs $ 3,922 $ 652 $ 3,421 $ 738 $ 1,822 $ 7,995 $ 3,635