 

Leaf Group to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results on October 29, 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
SANTA MONICA, Calif., Oct. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF), a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, today announced it will report its third quarter 2020 financial results after market close on October 29, 2020.  

Together with a standard earnings release announcing its third quarter 2020 financial results, Leaf Group will also release a Shareholder Letter, which will be posted on its investor website at ir.leafgroup.com on October 29, 2020. The Leaf Group Shareholder Letter will include a quarterly earnings review along with a more detailed discussion of business trends and key topics. Leaf Group will also host a conference call to discuss the results at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) on the same day.

Leaf Group Ltd. Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

  • Thursday, October 29, 2020
  • 5:00 p.m. Eastern / 2:00 p.m. Pacific
  • Please dial (833) 502-0482 (US/CAN) or (778) 560-2575 (International) to listen to the call
  • The conference ID is 5599376
  • A replay of the Conference call is available through November 5, 2020: (800) 585-8367 (US/CAN) or (416) 621-4642 (International)  
  • You may also visit the Leaf Group Investor Relations Homepage at ir.leafgroup.com to listen to a live webcast of the call

The earnings webcast will be archived within the Investor Relations section of Leaf Group’s website. To download an event reminder for your calendar, please click here.

About Leaf Group
Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE: LEAF) is a diversified consumer internet company that builds enduring, creator-driven brands that reach passionate audiences in large and growing lifestyle categories, including fitness and wellness (Well+Good, Livestrong.com and MyPlate App), and home, art and design (Saatchi Art, Society6 and Hunker). For more information about Leaf Group, visit www.leafgroup.com.

Investor Contacts
Brian Gephart
Chief Financial Officer
310-917-6414
IR@leafgroup.com

Shawn Milne
SVP Corporate Finance & Investor Relations
310-656-6346
shawn.milne@leafgroup.com

Media Contact
Sharna Daduk
VP, Communications
310-917-6405
sharna.daduk@leafgroup.com


