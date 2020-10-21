LCNB CORP. Reports Financial Results for the Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020

Earnings, before provisions for loan losses and income taxes, increased 3.4% to $6,154,000 for the third quarter 2020 compared to $5,952,000 for the same period last year. For the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020, earnings, before provisions for loan losses and income taxes, increased 12.4% to $19,300,000, compared to $17,170,000 for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019.

Net income for the third quarter 2020 was $4,250,000, compared to $4,727,000 for the same period last year. Earnings per basic and diluted share for the third quarter 2020 were $0.33, compared to $0.36 for the same period last year. Net income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 was $14,333,000, compared to $14,082,000 for the same period last year. Earnings per basic and diluted share for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 were $1.11 compared to $1.07 for the same period last year.

Commenting on the financial results, LCNB President and Chief Executive Officer Eric Meilstrup said, “LCNB’s third quarter financial results demonstrate the resiliency of our business, employees, customers, and communities, as we navigate the unprecedented impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. While our asset quality remains relatively stable, we prudently increased our allowance for loan and lease losses to account for uncertainty regarding the long-term economic impacts of the COVID-19 crisis. I am encouraged that our core earnings before provision and tax expenses increased 3.4% during the third quarter and are up 12.4% year-to-date, as we benefit from our diverse non-interest income generating businesses and improvements in our cost of funds. Third quarter non-interest income increased 27.5% over the prior year period, and now represents 21.8% of total revenues, compared to 17.0% of total revenues in the 2019 third quarter primarily due to strong residential mortgage demand and higher fiduciary income.”

Mr. Meilstrup continued, “We are working hard to support our local communities and I am encouraged by the growth we experienced in net loans and total deposits which increased 7.6% and 6.1%, respectively, since December 31, 2019. Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, we have also supported our communities by offering customers impacted by the COVID-19 crisis the ability to defer certain loan payments and over the past three months we have experienced a material decline in the amount of deferrals. Overall, I am pleased with the underlying performance of our loan portfolio as third quarter 2020 net charge-offs were only $18,000, compared to $209,000 for the same period last year.”

“As we enter the fourth quarter, we remain focused on providing our communities with personalized financial services and we have started assisting our Paycheck Protection Program loan customers through the Small Business Administration forgiveness process. I am extremely proud of the continued dedication and hard work of LCNB’s employees and the positive contributions they provide our customers and communities,” concluded Mr. Meilstrup.

Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2020 was $13,529,000, compared to $13,578,000 for the comparable period in 2019. The slight decline for the three-month period was primarily due to market driven decreases in the average rates earned on loans and investments, partially offset by growth in the average balance of the loan portfolio. Net interest income for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2020 increased $1,146,000 to $41,705,000, as compared to the nine month period ended September 30, 2019. The increase for the nine-month period was primarily due to growth in the average balance of LCNB's loan portfolio, partially offset by a decrease in the average rate earned on that portfolio. Favorably contributing to the variances for both the three and nine month periods were market driven decreases in the average rates paid on deposits.

The provision for loan losses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 were, respectively, $712,000 and $1,952,000 greater than the comparable periods in 2019 partially due to adjustments for estimated impacts from the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Non-accrual loans and loans past due 90 days or more and still accruing interest increased $994,000, from $3,210,000, or 0.26%, of total loans at December 31, 2019 to $4,204,000, or 0.31%, of total loans at September 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to three loans that were newly classified during 2020.

Non-interest income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 was, respectively, $922,000 and $2,310,000 greater than the comparable periods in 2019 primarily due to increases in fiduciary income and gains from sales of loans, partially offset by a decrease in service charges and fees on deposit accounts. The increase for the nine month period included gains from the sale of equity securities, which is recorded in other operating income in the consolidated condensed statements of income, gains from the sale of debt securities, and an increase in income from bank owned life insurance. Income from bank owned life insurance increased year-to-date partially due to new policies purchased in the third quarter 2019 and partially due to a mortality benefit received during the first quarter 2020.

Non-interest expense for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020 was, respectively, $671,000 and $1,326,000 greater than the comparable periods in 2019, primarily due to increases in salaries and employee benefits and other non-interest expenses. Salaries and employee benefits increased primarily due to salary and wage increases and newly hired employees, including additional business development positions. An increase in health insurance costs also contributed to the increase in employee benefits. Partially offsetting the increase for the nine month period was a decrease in FDIC insurance premiums due to a small bank assessment credit received during both the first and second quarters 2020. LCNB used the credit in full during those two quarters and the premium payment returned to a normal level for the third quarter 2020.

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company headquartered in Lebanon, Ohio. Through its subsidiary, LCNB National Bank (the “Bank”), it serves customers and communities in Southwest and South Central Ohio. A financial institution with a long tradition for building strong relationships with customers and communities, the Bank offers convenient banking locations in Butler, Clermont, Clinton, Fayette, Franklin, Hamilton, Montgomery, Preble, Ross, and Warren Counties, Ohio. The Bank continually strives to exceed customer expectations and provides an array of services for all personal and business banking needs including checking, savings, online banking, personal lending, business lending, agricultural lending, business support, deposit and treasury, investment services, trust and IRAs and stock purchases. LCNB Corp. common shares are traded on the NASDAQ Capital Market Exchange under the symbol “LCNB.” Learn more about LCNB Corp. at www.lcnb.com.

Certain statements made in this news release regarding LCNB’s financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business, are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by the fact they are not historical facts and include words such as “anticipate”, “could”, “may”, “feel”, “expect”, “believe”, “plan”, and similar expressions. Please refer to LCNB’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as well as its other filings with the SEC, for a more detailed discussion of risks, uncertainties and factors that could cause actual results to differ from those discussed in the forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on all information available to management and its knowledge of LCNB’s business and operations. Additionally, LCNB’s financial condition, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, but are not limited to:

the success, impact, and timing of the implementation of LCNB’s business strategies; the significant risks and uncertainties for LCNB's business, results of operations and financial condition, as well as its regulatory capital and liquidity ratios and other regulatory requirements, caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, which will depend on several factors, including the scope and duration of the pandemic, its influence on financial markets, the effectiveness of LCNB's work from home arrangements and staffing levels in operational facilities, the impact of market participants on which LCNB relies and actions taken by governmental authorities and other third parties in response to the pandemic; LCNB’s ability to integrate recent and future acquisitions may be unsuccessful, or may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; LCNB may incur increased charge-offs in the future; LCNB may face competitive loss of customers; changes in the interest rate environment may have results on LCNB’s operations materially different from those anticipated by LCNB’s market risk management functions; changes in general economic conditions and increased competition could adversely affect LCNB’s operating results; changes in regulations and government policies affecting bank holding companies and their subsidiaries, including changes in monetary policies, could negatively impact LCNB’s operating results; LCNB may experience difficulties growing loan and deposit balances; United States trade relations with foreign countries could negatively impact the financial condition of LCNB's customers, which could adversely affect LCNB 's operating results and financial condition; deterioration in the financial condition of the U.S. banking system may impact the valuations of investments LCNB has made in the securities of other financial institutions resulting in either actual losses or other than temporary impairments on such investments; difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyberattacks, that could negatively affect LCNB's ability to conduct business and its relationships with customers, vendors, and others; adverse weather events and natural disasters and global and/or national epidemics; and government intervention in the U.S. financial system, including the effects of recent legislative, tax, accounting and regulatory actions and reforms, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, the Jumpstart Our Business Startups Act, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, the capital ratios of Basel III as adopted by the federal banking authorities, and the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Forward-looking statements made herein reflect management's expectations as of the date such statements are made. Such information is provided to assist shareholders and potential investors in understanding current and anticipated financial operations of LCNB and is included pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. LCNB undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the date such statements are made.

LCNB Corp. and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Condensed Income Statement Interest income $ 15,322 15,957 16,556 16,424 16,329 47,835 48,770 Interest expense 1,793 1,959 2,378 2,577 2,751 6,130 8,211 Net interest income 13,529 13,998 14,178 13,847 13,578 41,705 40,559 Provision (credit) for loan losses 976 16 1,173 (6) 264 2,165 213 Net interest income after provision 12,553 13,982 13,005 13,853 13,314 39,540 40,346 Non-interest income 4,278 3,319 3,839 3,222 3,356 11,436 9,126 Non-interest expense 11,653 11,116 11,072 11,007 10,982 33,841 32,515 Income before income taxes 5,178 6,185 5,772 6,068 5,688 17,135 16,957 Provision for income taxes 928 1,128 746 1,238 961 2,802 2,875 Net income $ 4,250 5,057 5,026 4,830 4,727 14,333 14,082 Amort/Accret income on acquired loans $ 181 294 667 400 302 1,142 881 Amort/Accret expenses on acquired

interest-bearing liabilities $ — 2 3 3 4 5 290 Tax-equivalent net interest income $ 13,594 14,066 14,254 13,937 13,679 41,914 40,915 Per Share Data Dividends per share $ 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.17 0.54 0.51 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.33 0.39 0.39 0.37 0.36 1.11 1.07 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.33 0.39 0.39 0.37 0.36 1.11 1.07 Book value per share $ 18.46 18.27 18.00 17.63 17.44 18.46 17.44 Tangible book value per share $ 13.66 13.47 13.18 12.78 12.57 13.66 12.57 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 12,937,865 12,940,975 12,926,077 12,912,106 12,932,950 12,934,987 13,135,134 Diluted 12,937,901 12,941,001 12,927,666 12,916,000 12,937,145 12,935,388 13,139,100 Shares outstanding at period end 12,926,686 12,975,879 12,969,076 12,936,783 12,927,463 12,926,686 12,927,463 Selected Financial Ratios Return on average assets 0.97 % 1.19 % 1.23 % 1.17 % 1.13 % 1.13 % 1.15 % Return on average equity 7.08 % 8.63 % 8.75 % 8.42 % 8.33 % 8.14 % 8.42 % Return on average tangible equity 9.56 % 11.74 % 12.00 % 11.63 % 11.57 % 11.07 % 11.75 % Dividend payout ratio 54.55 % 46.15 % 46.15 % 48.65 % 47.22 % 48.65 % 47.66 % Net interest margin (tax equivalent) 3.47 % 3.70 % 3.92 % 3.76 % 3.67 % 3.69 % 3.70 % Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent) 65.20 % 63.94 % 61.19 % 64.15 % 64.47 % 63.43 % 64.98 % Selected Balance Sheet Items Cash and cash equivalents $ 24,485 42,736 24,795 20,765 22,826 Debt and equity securities 199,044 194,883 183,123 219,791 239,730 Loans: Commercial and industrial $ 124,628 125,492 85,356 78,306 71,576 Commercial, secured by real estate 843,943 833,286 829,461 804,953 797,842 Residential real estate 327,689 334,349 318,009 322,533 320,703 Consumer 36,504 32,859 28,955 25,232 23,918 Agricultural 8,920 11,071 10,519 11,509 11,525 Other, including deposit overdrafts 403 283 436 1,193 456 Deferred net origination fees (1,927) (1,902) (349) (275) (128) Loans, gross 1,340,160 1,335,438 1,272,387 1,243,451 1,225,892 Less allowance for loan losses 5,974 5,016 5,008 4,045 4,167 Loans, net $ 1,334,186 1,330,422 1,267,379 1,239,406 1,221,725 Total earning assets $ 1,547,538 1,554,537 1,462,485 1,466,988 1,470,074 Total assets 1,725,615 1,735,332 1,636,280 1,639,308 1,644,447 Total deposits 1,430,394 1,438,921 1,345,872 1,348,280 1,355,383 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 9/30/2019 9/30/2020 9/30/2019 Selected Balance Sheet Items, continued Long-term debt 31,999 33,998 35,996 40,994 41,990 Total shareholders’ equity 238,585 237,047 233,478 228,048 225,492 Equity to assets ratio 13.83 % 13.66 % 14.27 % 13.91 % 13.71 % Loans to deposits ratio 93.69 % 92.81 % 94.54 % 92.22 % 90.45 % Tangible common equity (TCE) $ 176,624 174,823 170,994 165,304 162,485 Tangible common assets (TCA) 1,663,654 1,673,108 1,573,796 1,576,564 1,581,440 TCE/TCA 10.62 % 10.45 % 10.87 % 10.49 % 10.27 % Selected Average Balance Sheet Items Cash and cash equivalents $ 42,661 46,292 25,101 26,501 28,293 37,988 27,600 Debt and equity securities 197,788 182,371 204,912 231,115 243,553 195,033 253,113 Loans $ 1,339,608 1,318,753 1,252,554 1,230,845 1,227,806 1,303,770 1,218,183 Less allowance for loan losses 5,250 4,998 3,938 4,076 3,986 4,730 4,049 Net loans $ 1,334,358 1,313,755 1,248,616 1,226,769 1,223,820 1,299,040 1,214,134 Total earning assets $ 1,558,886 1,528,610 1,462,946 1,469,469 1,480,096 1,516,967 1,479,983 Total assets 1,741,998 1,704,303 1,638,486 1,643,793 1,654,034 1,695,103 1,642,186 Total deposits 1,445,573 1,412,082 1,346,770 1,352,101 1,365,702 1,401,636 1,350,678 Short-term borrowings 0 82 1,415 622 468 497 7,898 Long-term debt 33,020 34,964 38,325 41,742 41,988 35,427 43,067 Total shareholders’ equity 238,990 235,587 231,058 227,595 225,216 235,225 223,644 Equity to assets ratio 13.72 % 13.82 % 14.10 % 13.85 % 13.62 % 13.88 % 13.62 % Loans to deposits ratio 92.67 % 93.39 % 93.00 % 91.03 % 89.90 % 93.02 % 90.19 % Asset Quality Net charge-offs $ 18 8 210 115 209 236 92 Other real estate owned — — — 197 197 — 197 Non-accrual loans 4,110 3,876 2,829 3,210 3,523 4,110 3,523 Loans past due 90 days or more and

still accruing 94 38 39 — — 94 — Total nonperforming loans $ 4,204 3,914 2,868 3,210 3,523 4,204 3,523 Net charge-offs to average loans 0.01 % 0.00 % 0.07 % 0.04 % 0.07 % 0.02 % 0.01 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.45 % 0.38 % 0.39 % 0.33 % 0.34 % 0.45 % 0.34 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.31 % 0.29 % 0.23 % 0.26 % 0.29 % 0.31 % 0.29 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.24 % 0.23 % 0.18 % 0.21 % 0.23 % 0.24 % 0.23 % Assets Under Management LCNB Corp. total assets $ 1,725,615 1,735,332 1,636,280 1,639,308 1,644,447 Trust and investments (fair value) 524,502 516,076 455,974 435,664 411,724 Mortgage loans serviced 120,546 100,189 94,805 93,596 90,784 Cash management 119,520 116,615 77,471 75,948 117,530 Brokerage accounts (fair value) 267,307 255,276 235,278 268,059 262,038 Total assets managed $ 2,757,490 2,723,488 2,499,808 2,512,575 2,526,523

LCNB CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS



(Dollars in thousands) September 30,

2020

(Unaudited) December 31,

2019 ASSETS: Cash and due from banks $ 16,151 17,019 Interest-bearing demand deposits 8,334 3,746 Total cash and cash equivalents 24,485 20,765 Investment securities: Equity securities with a readily determinable fair value, at fair value 2,213 2,312 Equity securities without a readily determinable fair value, at cost 2,099 2,099 Debt securities, available-for-sale, at fair value 157,936 178,000 Debt securities, held-to-maturity, at cost 26,941 27,525 Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 4,652 4,652 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 5,203 5,203 Loans, net 1,334,186 1,239,406 Premises and equipment, net 35,309 34,787 Operating leases right of use asset 5,729 5,444 Goodwill 59,221 59,221 Core deposit and other intangibles 3,539 4,006 Bank owned life insurance 41,871 41,667 Interest receivable 9,559 3,926 Other assets 12,672 10,295 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,725,615 1,639,308 LIABILITIES: Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 426,989 354,391 Interest-bearing 1,003,405 993,889 Total deposits 1,430,394 1,348,280 Long-term debt 31,999 40,994 Operating lease liabilities 5,790 5,446 Accrued interest and other liabilities 18,847 16,540 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,487,030 1,411,260 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENT LIABILITIES — — SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Preferred shares – no par value, authorized 1,000,000 shares, none outstanding — — Common shares – no par value, authorized 19,000,000 shares; issued 14,157,303 and

14,111,810 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively; outstanding

12,926,686 and 12,936,783 shares at September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively 142,310 141,791 Retained earnings 111,760 104,431 Treasury shares at cost, 1,230,617 and 1,175,027 shares at September 30, 2020 and

December 31, 2019, respectively (19,639) (18,847) Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of taxes 4,154 673 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY 238,585 228,048 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,725,615 1,639,308

LCNB CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 INTEREST INCOME: Interest and fees on loans $ 14,379 14,872 44,428 44,072 Dividends on equity securities with a readily determinable fair value 13 15 40 47 Dividends on equity securities without a readily determinable fair value 5 16 33 48 Interest on debt securities, taxable 633 918 2,250 2,720 Interest on debt securities, non-taxable 249 379 788 1,340 Interest on interest-bearing time deposits — 3 — 11 Other investments 43 126 296 532 TOTAL INTEREST INCOME 15,322 16,329 47,835 48,770 INTEREST EXPENSE: Interest on deposits 1,567 2,475 5,416 7,225 Interest on short-term borrowings — 3 7 224 Interest on long-term debt 226 273 707 762 TOTAL INTEREST EXPENSE 1,793 2,751 6,130 8,211 NET INTEREST INCOME 13,529 13,578 41,705 40,559 PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 976 264 2,165 213 NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR LOAN LOSSES 12,553 13,314 39,540 40,346 NON-INTEREST INCOME: Fiduciary income 1,275 1,123 3,579 3,215 Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 1,506 1,616 4,038 4,421 Net gains (losses) on sales of debt securities — (20) 221 (37) Bank owned life insurance income 275 289 1,163 654 Gains from sales of loans 999 114 1,436 207 Other operating income 223 234 999 666 TOTAL NON-INTEREST INCOME 4,278 3,356 11,436 9,126 NON-INTEREST EXPENSE: Salaries and employee benefits 6,863 6,403 20,279 18,808 Equipment expenses 341 322 917 866 Occupancy expense, net 740 751 2,145 2,258 State financial institutions tax 424 433 1,280 1,307 Marketing 471 410 906 1,009 Amortization of intangibles 263 263 783 780 FDIC insurance premiums, net 112 (13) 142 225 Contracted services 435 455 1,312 1,394 Other real estate owned 2 1 (7) 52 Merger-related expenses — 27 — 114 Other non-interest expense 2,002 1,930 6,084 5,702 TOTAL NON-INTEREST EXPENSE 11,653 10,982 33,841 32,515 INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 5,178 5,688 17,135 16,957 PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 928 961 2,802 2,875 NET INCOME $ 4,250 4,727 14,333 14,082 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.18 0.17 0.54 0.51 Earnings per common share: Basic 0.33 0.36 1.11 1.07 Diluted 0.33 0.36 1.11 1.07 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 12,937,865 12,932,950 12,934,987 13,135,134 Diluted 12,937,901 12,937,145 12,935,388 13,139,100

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201020006307/en/