 

Eolus Vind AB interim report June 1 2020 – August 31 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 08:30  |  75   |   |   

Hässleholm, Sweden, October 21st, 2020

3 Months June 2020 – August 2020

  • Net sales 456.9 (1033.7) MSEK.
  • EBIT 76.8 (72.0) MSEK. Profit before tax 37.6 (72.6) MSEK. Net profit 32.8 (81.0) MSEK.
  • Earnings per share, before and after dilution equals 1.32 (3.25) SEK.
  • During the three month period 38 (28) wind turbines were taken into operations with a total installed capacity of 160.3 (104.4) MW.
  • During the three month period the equivalent of 39 (29) wind turbines with an installed capacity of 161.1 (105.2) MW was handed over to customers.
  • At the end of the period Eolus had 903 (524) MW under asset management.
  • In July Eolus signed a cooperation agreement with SCA regarding development of wind power projects. The goal is to reach around 1 000 MW of projects for realization in Sweden, Estonia and Latvia.
  • In July Eolus signed an agreement to acquire seven wind power projects in early development phase from Vindkraft Värmland. Together the projects can facilitate up to approximately 450 MW.
  • On August 27th, an Extraordinary General Meeting was held that decided to change the company’s financial year to run from January 1st to December 31st. The current financial year is extended to cover a period of 16 months, September 1st, 2019 to December 31st, 2020.
  • In August wind farm Bäckhammar (130 MW) was completed and handed over to KGAL who has signed a PPA with Amazon Web Services. Bäckhammar is the first wind farm outside North America to be commissioned with a PPA with Amazon Web Services. Eolus will deliver technical and administrative services for the wind farm.
  • In August wind farm Stigafjellet (30 MW) was completed and handed over to ewz. The wind farm is the first Eolus completes in Norway and Eolus will deliver technical and administrative services for the wind farm.

Significant events after the balance sheet date

  • In September Eolus signed an agreement with Commerz Real regarding the sale of the wind farms Boarp (24 MW), Dållebo (26 MW) and Rosenskog (18 MW) totaling 68 MW for a preliminary purchase price of EUR 82.5 million. An agreement have been signed with Siemens Gamesa Renewables for delivery of 7 Siemens Gamesa SG 5.8-170 wind turbines and 4 Siemens Gamesa SG 5.8-155 wind turbines to the wind farms which are expected to be completed in the autumn of 2023. Eolus will deliver technical and administrative services for the wind farms.
  • In October Eolus signed an agreement with Cubico Sustainable Investments regarding the sale of the turn key wind farm Wind Wall 1 (46.5 MW) located near Tehachapi in California, USA. Construction is ongoing and Wind Wall 1 is expected to be completed during the autumn of 2020.﻿
    Seite 1 von 3
    Eolus Vind Registered (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
CENTOGENE Announces Leadership Transition
Volkswagen Adopts NXP Battery Management Solutions for its MEB Electrical Vehicle Platform
Scatec Solar ASA - Contemplated private placement
Magna Names Seetarama (Swamy) Kotagiri Chief Executive Officer
Scatec Solar ASA – Private placement completed
CENTOGENE Increases Full-Year 2020 Guidance
Victory Square Technologies Announces $4 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by ...
URW - Deferral of conversions between CDIs and stapled shares
Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Novan’s NITRICIL Technology Shows In Vitro Antiviral Effect Against SARS-CoV-2 in Human Airway ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
Vaxart Announces Positive Hamster Challenge Study Data for its Oral COVID-19 Vaccine
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
Eolus to sell the 46.5 MW Wind Wall 1 project to Cubico Sustainable Investments
30.09.20
Eolus places order for 11 wind turbines, 68 MW with Siemens Gamesa Renewables
29.09.20
Eolus announces the sale of 68 MW wind power to Commerz Real AG Group