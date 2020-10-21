 

Result of the auction of 0.25 per cent DGB 2022 and 0.25 per cent DGB 2052

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:           

ISIN Bid mill. DKK (nominal) Sale mill.DKK (nominal) Cut-off price Pro rata Yield
99 23997 DGB 0.25% 15/11/2022 6,350 3,510 101.875 100 % -0.65 % p.a.
99 24029 DGB 0.25% 15/11/2052 2,340 1,160 108.70 100 % -0.02 % p.a.
Total 8,690 4,670      

Settlement: 23 October 2020.


