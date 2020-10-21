Result of the auction of 0.25 per cent DGB 2022 and 0.25 per cent DGB 2052
Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:
|ISIN
|Bid mill. DKK (nominal)
|Sale mill.DKK (nominal)
|Cut-off price
|Pro rata
|Yield
|99 23997 DGB 0.25% 15/11/2022
|6,350
|3,510
|101.875
|100 %
|-0.65 % p.a.
|99 24029 DGB 0.25% 15/11/2052
|2,340
|1,160
|108.70
|100 %
|-0.02 % p.a.
|Total
|8,690
|4,670
Settlement: 23 October 2020.
