 

Enento Group’s financial information 2021

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 21 OCTOBER 2020 AT 3.30 P.M. EEST

Enento Group’s financial information 2021

Enento Group Plc will publish its Financial Statements Bulletin for 2020 on Friday, 12 February 2021. The Annual Report and Financial Statements 2020 will be published in week 10 at https://enento.com/investors/

Enento Group’s Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Monday, 29 March 2021. The notice to convene the Annual General Meeting will be given later on by the Board of Directors.

Enento Group’s financial reporting in 2021  

  • Financial Statements Bulletin for 2020 on Friday, 12 February 2021
  • Interim Report for January – March 2021 on Thursday, 29 April 2021
  • Half Year Financial Report for January – June 2021 on Wednesday, 21 July 2021
  • Interim Report for January – September 2021 on Friday, 29 October 2021

All financial reports are published in English and Finnish and they are also available at https://enento.com/investors/ after the publication.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

For further information, please contact:
Elina Stråhlman, CFO, tel. +358 10 270 7578
Pia Katila, Investor Relations Manager, tel. +358 10 270 7506

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 420 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2019 was 146 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.


Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.10.20
Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Enento Group’s shares
02.10.20
Invitation to Enento Group’s Virtual Capital Markets Day, 25 November 2020
01.10.20
Arbitration tribunal solved the dispute between Enento Group and Eniro
22.09.20
Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Enento Group’s shares