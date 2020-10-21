 

Ware2Go Merchant Survey The Delivery Experience Matters, Making Faster Shipping a Competitive Advantage

21.10.2020   

Ware2Go, the UPS (NYSE:UPS) founded on-demand fulfillment network and integrated tech platform enabling merchants of all sizes to offer one-to-two-day shipping, today announced results of a new merchant survey focused on customers’ shipping preferences, as well as their fulfillment strategies to meet evolving customer demands.

The Need to Ship Faster

According to merchants, customer behavior shows that faster shipping is more effective in driving conversions than discounts, with 65% of merchants reporting an increase in eCommerce cart conversions of up to 25% when they offer a one-to-two-day delivery promise. In fact, merchants said that the most impactful tactics to drive cart conversions involved shipping promise:

  • 56%, free shipping
  • 52%, 1-2-day shipping
  • 29%, free gift with purchase
  • 26%, in-cart discount

A significant majority of merchants (75%) believe that offering two-day shipping makes them more competitive, with 60% of those polled currently offering one-or-two-day shipping guarantees.

What’s more, fast shipping inspires customer loyalty, particularly during a time when 87% of consumers are shopping from home due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

  • 71% of merchants find that customers are willing to pay extra for one-to-two-day shipping to receive their products sooner
  • 59% say that offering two-day shipping guarantees brought more repeat customers
  • 39% say it gets them better online reviews
  • 22% view fast shipping as a way to beat out their competitors

These insights demonstrate that as customers do more shopping from home, the delivery experience becomes increasingly important and that businesses hoping to compete in the eCommerce space must build a fulfillment strategy to meet growing customer expectations.

Evolving Expectations Mean Evolving Operations

Fully one-third of merchants (33%) characterized themselves as B2E, or “Business to Everyone,” vendors, signaling the continued need for merchants to deliver effective service across multiple channels, including LTL and FTL shipments to wholesalers and retailers, as well as small parcel direct-to-consumer.

“Meeting consumer expectations for fast shipping requires powerful behind-the-scenes operations, from supply chain to last-mile delivery,” commented Ware2Go CEO Steve Denton. “Merchants who optimize those operations through strategic partnerships are poised for success in today’s eCommerce-driven, B2E economy. This research validates the need for the type of flexible and scalable infrastructure Ware2Go’s model affords its merchant partners.”

