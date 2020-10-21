 

Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

                                                                                                                                                                         Company Announcement no. 72 – 2020
Copenhagen, October 21st, 2020


Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

Pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation, GreenMobility A/S hereby reports transactions made in GreenMobility A/S shares by persons obliged to report on transactions to the Danish FSA and Nasdaq First North Copenhagen.

      -       Tue Østergaard, Board Member, has purchased 7,462 shares in GreenMobility A/S, resulting in a total holding of 10,462 shares
             
For further details, please refer to the attached forms for notification and public disclosure of transactions performed by persons with managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

Best regards

GreenMobility A/S


For further information:

Anders Wall, VP Investor Relations GreenMobility, phone: +45 2540 3020, mail: aw@greenmobility.com
GreenMobility A/S, Landgreven 3, 1301 København K, CVR: 35521585, www.greenmobility.com

Certified Advisor
NORDEN CEF ApS
John Norden
Kongevejen 365, DK-2840 Holte
+45 2072 0200
jn@nordencef.dk

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible and sustainable transport in the form of electric, shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per-minute. Today, GreenMobility operates 400 EVs in Copenhagen; 200 EVs in Malmø and Gothenburg, and 100 cars in Aarhus. More than 100,000 people have signed up with GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for car sharing in large cities, that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is listed on the Nasdaq First North GM in Copenhagen.

Attachment


