SPYR Technologies Enters Apple HomeKit-Enabled Devices Market with Acquisition of IoT Technology Company

With this acquisition, SPYR enters the global “Internet of Things” (IoT) market, and more specifically, the segment of the market related to the development, manufacture, and sale of devices and accessories specifically built on Apple’s HomeKit framework. These products work within the Apple HomeKit ecosystem and are exclusive to the Apple market and its consumers.

DENVER, CO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire ‒ SPYR Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: SPYR), a holding company involved in building a portfolio of technology companies through targeted acquisitions, today announced that it has acquired Applied MagiX Inc., a registered Apple developer, and reseller of Apple ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion dollar smart home market, as its wholly owned subsidiary.

Applied MagiX and its leadership, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Harald Zink, and Chief Operating Officer (COO), Kelly Clark, bring a wealth of experience and knowledge in Apple products, product development, operating start-up technology companies, and market strategies. Additionally, Applied MagiX offers its network of industry professionals and resources that give SPYR/Applied MagiX access to opportunities to assist in achieving their goals.

Applied MagiX, which has its Apple Developer License as part of Apple’s Developer Program, soon will announce its initial products that will drive revenue for SPYR/Applied MagiX while the company continues to develop its signature line of products in the Apple HomeKit market.

SPYR President and CEO, James R. Thompson, said of the acquisition, “We are excited to have Applied MagiX under the SPYR umbrella. Applied MagiX represents the direction in which we see SPYR going and this targeted acquisition is just the beginning for SPYR’s growth and expansion in the technology industry. With the help of Dr. Zink and his team, we see a bright and prosperous future ahead for SPYR and its shareholders.”

Dr. Zink is an entrepreneur who has been involved with the development of Apple products since the trillion-dollar company’s earliest days. He has worked as a technology consultant for a host of Fortune 500 companies, providing guidance on Apple products and the Apple iOS ecosystem. Dr. Zink focuses on product development and the implementation of new technologies at Applied MagiX.