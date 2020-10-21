 

SPYR Technologies Enters Apple HomeKit-Enabled Devices Market with Acquisition of IoT Technology Company

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 15:30  |  72   |   |   

DENVER, CO, Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire ‒ SPYR Technologies, Inc. (OTC Pink: SPYR), a holding company involved in building a portfolio of technology companies through targeted acquisitions, today announced that it has acquired Applied MagiX Inc., a registered Apple developer, and reseller of Apple ecosystem compatible products with an emphasis on the growing multi-billion dollar smart home market, as its wholly owned subsidiary.

With this acquisition, SPYR enters the global “Internet of Things” (IoT) market, and more specifically, the segment of the market related to the development, manufacture, and sale of devices and accessories specifically built on Apple’s HomeKit framework.  These products work within the Apple HomeKit ecosystem and are exclusive to the Apple market and its consumers.

Applied MagiX and its leadership, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Dr. Harald Zink, and Chief Operating Officer (COO), Kelly Clark, bring a wealth of experience and knowledge in Apple products, product development, operating start-up technology companies, and market strategies. Additionally, Applied MagiX offers its network of industry professionals and resources that give SPYR/Applied MagiX access to opportunities to assist in achieving their goals. 

Applied MagiX, which has its Apple Developer License as part of Apple’s Developer Program, soon will announce its initial products that will drive revenue for SPYR/Applied MagiX while the company continues to develop its signature line of products in the Apple HomeKit market.

SPYR President and CEO, James R. Thompson, said of the acquisition, “We are excited to have Applied MagiX under the SPYR umbrella. Applied MagiX represents the direction in which we see SPYR going and this targeted acquisition is just the beginning for SPYR’s growth and expansion in the technology industry. With the help of Dr. Zink and his team, we see a bright and prosperous future ahead for SPYR and its shareholders.”

Dr. Zink is an entrepreneur who has been involved with the development of Apple products since the trillion-dollar company’s earliest days. He has worked as a technology consultant for a host of Fortune 500 companies, providing guidance on Apple products and the Apple iOS ecosystem. Dr. Zink focuses on product development and the implementation of new technologies at Applied MagiX.

Seite 1 von 3
SPYR Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
URW - Deferral of conversions between CDIs and stapled shares
Scatec Solar ASA – Private placement completed
Scatec Solar ASA - Contemplated private placement
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update to proposed bond agreement amendments
Information related to the explanatory documentation for the Combined General Meeting of ...
Victory Square Technologies Announces $4 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by ...
Valneva Announces Positive Initial Results for Second Phase 2 Study of Lyme Disease Vaccine ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Norsk Hydro: Hydro and Lyse to establish hydropower company
Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Valneva’s Chikungunya Vaccine Candidate Awarded EMA Prime Designation
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
12.10.20
SPYR Technologies Announces $15 Million Financing
07.10.20
SPYR, Inc. Begins Operating Under the Trade Name SPYR Technologies