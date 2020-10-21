Net Asset Value

As at the close of business on 20 October 2020 the estimated unaudited Net Asset Value per share was 95.72 pence (including accrued income, which excludes an amount of 1.275 pence per share in respect of the quarterly dividend to be paid on 30 October 2020).

Investments in the Company’s portfolio have been valued on a closing price basis.

Enquiries:

JTC Fund Solutions (Jersey) Limited

01534 700 000