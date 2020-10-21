 

CBS All Access’ First Feature-Length Documentary “CONSOLE WARS” Now Available in Canada

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.10.2020, 20:48  |  65   |   |   

CBS All Access, ViacomCBS’ subscription video on-demand and live streaming service, today announced that its feature-length documentary CONSOLE WARS is available to stream on the service in Canada starting today, Wednesday, Oct. 21. CONSOLE WARS is currently available to stream for CBS All Access subscribers in the United States and marks the first feature-length documentary for both the service and Legendary Television.

An Official Selection of the 2020 SXSW Film Festival, CONSOLE WARS takes viewers back to 1990 when Sega, a fledgling arcade company, assembled a team of underdogs to take on the greatest video game company in the world, Nintendo. It was a once-in-a-lifetime, no-holds-barred conflict that pit brother against brother, kids against grownups, Sonic against Mario and American’s unique brand of capitalism against centuries-old Japanese tradition. For the first time ever, the men and women who fought on the front lines for Sega and Nintendo discuss this battle that defined a generation.

CONSOLE WARS is produced and directed by Jonah Tulis and Blake J. Harris, author of the bestselling book of the same name, and also produced by Legendary Television and CBS Studios. Evan Goldberg, Seth Rogen, James Weaver, Josh Fagen (Point Grey Pictures) and Scott Rudin and Eli Bush (Scott Rudin Productions) are executive producers, and Julian Rosenberg (Circle of Confusion), Doug Blush (MadPix Films) and Katie Mustard produced the film.

About CBS All Access Canada:

CBS All Access is ViacomCBS’ direct-to-consumer digital subscription video-on-demand and live streaming service. For $5.99 CAD, CBS All Access offers Canadian viewers more than 8,500 commercial-free episodes on demand, spanning full current seasons of select CBS series, entire previous seasons and classic shows, as well as the ability to live stream CBSN, CBS News’ 24/7 streaming news service. CBS All Access is available in Canada at cbsallaccess.ca, on iOS and Android mobile and tablet devices, and connected device platforms including Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast and Roku devices. In addition, the service is now available on the newly launched Apple TV Channels.

To sign up for CBS All Access in Canada, visit: cbsallaccess.ca

About Legendary Television:

Legendary Television is a leading global full-service television studio specializing in financing, developing and producing quality genre and character-driven projects for multiple platforms. Championing compelling auteur-driven storytelling featuring renowned talent, Legendary’s Television roster includes: the reboot of the classic family adventure series LOST IN SPACE, for Netflix; CARNIVAL ROW, a fantasy noir drama starring Orlando Bloom and Cara Delevingne, for Amazon; and PACIFIC RIM, an original anime series expanding the story of the first two live action movies, for Netflix. Upcoming projects include: DUNE: THE SISTERHOOD, based on one of the most popular science fiction franchises of all time, for HBO Max; PAPER GIRLS, based on Brian K. Vaughan’s best-selling graphic novel, for Amazon; and DEBRIS, the sci-fi drama from J.H. Wyman and starring Jonathan Tucker and Riann Steele, for NBC. To learn more visit: www.legendary.com.

About CBS Studios:

CBS Studios is one of the industry’s leading suppliers of programming with more than 70 series currently in production across broadcast and cable networks, streaming services and other emerging platforms. The Studio’s expansive portfolio spans a diverse slate of commercially successful and critically acclaimed scripted programming, genre-defining franchises including the ever-growing “Star Trek” universe, award-winning late night and daytime talk shows, and an extensive library of iconic intellectual property.

For additional CONSOLE WARS information and photography, please click here.

VIAC-IR

Seite 1 von 2
ViacomCBS Registered (B) Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Gilead Announces New Data on Biktarvy for the Treatment of HIV in Black Americans
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces Closing of US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Snap Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
Heritage Cannabis Holdings Appoints U.S. Vice President of Medical Products and U.S. Vice President ...
Almonty Industries Inc. Provides Update for Its Sangdong Mine in South Korea
Mastercard, IDEMIA and MatchMove Pilot Fingerprint Biometric Card in Asia to Enhance Security and ...
Contango ORE to Present at the Red Cloud Virtual Oktoberfest Mining Showcase
Pioneer Natural Resources Announces Agreement to Acquire Parsley Energy
Carling Platform: Total Will Respect Its Commitments Related to the Development of Resins Business Within the Group
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
FSD Pharma Inc. Announces US$9.5 Million Registered Direct Offering
Fastly Provides Preliminary Third Quarter Revenue Results
NKLA Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Nikola Corporation Shareholders With Losses Exceeding ...
Logitech’s Q2 Sales Grow 75%, Operating Income Up Over 300%
Amazon Prime Day 2020 Marked the Two Biggest Days Ever for Small & Medium Businesses in Amazon’s ...
ROSEN Reminds Nikola Corporation Investors of Important November 16 Deadline in First Filed ...
Astrotech Subsidiary and Cleveland Clinic Partner to Develop a Rapid COVID-19 Breath Test
Oddo BHF Initiates Coverage of Carbios with a Buy Recommendation
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Canmart
Halo and Green Matter Purchase Bar X Ranch to Establish the Largest Cannabis Grow in the Northern ...
Gilead Presents Biktarvy Findings From Switch Studies & Analysis of Real-World BICSTaR Study At HIV ...
 Halo Launches Hush Edible Sales in California
Novacyt S.A.:  New Contract With UK DHSC for Instrument Platforms and COVID-19 Testing Kits
Westwater Resources Applauds the President’s Executive Order to Ensure Secure and Reliable ...
Moderna Announces Publication in The New England Journal of Medicine of Interim Results From Older ...
Vertex Provides Update on its Clinical Programs Targeting Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Quorum Health Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
J2 Global Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Hilltop Holdings Inc. Announces Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.10.20
Pierluigi Gazzolo verlässt ViacomCBS Networks International
20.10.20
Snoop Dogg, T.I., Monica, Cordae, G Herbo and Trae Tha Truth Added to the Star-studded Lineup Participants and Presenters at the 2020 BET “HIP HOP AWARDS”
20.10.20
Nickelodeon Lets Kids' Voices Be Heard This Election Season With Return of Bellwether “Kids' Vote” Poll and Brand-New Nick News: Kids Pick the President Special Hosted by Keke Palmer
20.10.20
Pierluigi Gazzolo to Leave ViacomCBS Networks International
20.10.20
ViacomCBS Announces Leadership of Global Streaming Organization
19.10.20
Over 7 Million Total Viewers Tuned In to BET’s Winning Line Up of Tyler Perry’s Trifecta of Original Series “House of Payne,” “Assisted Living” and the Return of “Sistas” Premieres and Encores L+3
19.10.20
BET’s ‘Project CRE8” Winning Film, “Alieu the Dreamer,” Starring Denzel Whitaker to World Premiere on Thursday, October 22 at 10 PM ET/PT on BET
14.10.20
BET+ Picks up New Scripted Comedy “Ms. Pat” From Award-winning Producers Brian Grazer and Lee Daniels
14.10.20
Nickelodeon Reveals First Look of Characters in Original Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years Animated Series
08.10.20
Nickelodeon and CBS Studios Announce Kate Mulgrew’s Return as Captain Janeway in Upcoming Animated Series Star Trek: Prodigy

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
26.06.20
2
2020 "BET Awards" Honors the Memory of NBA Legend Kobe Bryant With a Tribute From Global Superstar L