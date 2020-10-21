 

Align Technology Announces Invisalign G8 With New Smartforce Aligner Activation Features

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.10.2020, 22:00  |  37   |   |   

Latest evolution in SmartForce innovation improves treatment predictability for frequently treated case types

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) today announced the introduction of Invisalign G8 with SmartForce Aligner Activation, the latest of the company’s biomechanics innovations. Invisalign G8 with SmartForce Aligner Activation is informed by the company’s foundational biomechanics for clear aligners and its database of more than 9 million Invisalign patients to optimize tooth movements and further improve predictability for frequently treated crowding, crossbite, and deep bite cases.

“Our innovations are based on fundamental biomechanics, biomaterials science, and the orthodontic knowledge and experience gained from the more than 9 million Invisalign cases treated by Invisalign doctors – which help us define the optimal approach to specific tooth movements and case types,” said Raj Pudipeddi, Align senior vice president, chief innovation, product and marketing officer. “Invisalign G8 with new SmartForce Aligner Activation integrates optimal forces for correction in these frequently treated case types. Alongside our SmartTrack material and SmartStage technology, these latest innovations further improve treatment planning efficiency and predictability so that doctors can be even more confident in delivering great clinical outcomes.”

With SmartForce Aligner Activation, select areas of the aligner surface are specifically contoured to apply optimal forces to the tooth surfaces to control the location, direction and intensity of the force to produce the desired outcome and minimize unwanted movement. Specific, strategic contact areas between the aligner and the tooth are created by SmartForce Aligner Activation and work in concert with SmartForce features for even greater control of the force systems.

“Analysis of the tooth movements in the millions of cases shows us that certain tooth movements in treated case types require additional activation to achieve the desired tooth movement,” said Dr. Mitra Derakhshan, Align vice president, global clinical. “The additional activation is now automatically determined by the software and fabricated into the aligner as SmartForce Aligner Activation, thereby reducing doctors’ inclination to over correct certain movements in their treatment plans.”

Seite 1 von 3
Align Technology Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
CRISPR Therapeutics Reports Positive Top-Line Results from Its Phase 1 CARBON Trial of CTX110 in ...
Hexagon Composites ASA: Update to proposed bond agreement amendments
Scatec Solar ASA – Private placement completed
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
Victory Square Technologies Announces $4 Million Private Placement of Special Warrants Led by ...
CloudMD to Acquire the Largest Medical Directory in Canada with Robust, Up-to-Date, Information on ...
Norsk Hydro: Hydro and Lyse to establish hydropower company
Idorsia successfully completes capital increase with gross proceeds of CHF 535.5 million
Fortuna announces first gold pour at its Lindero Mine in Argentina
Titel
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Baudax Bio Provides Commercial and Corporate Update
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Auxly Announces No Material Change
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations from the Interim Analysis ...
Nemaska Lithium is Granted Court Approval of the Sale Proposal from Orion Mine Finance, ...
* * REVISED TIME * * CytoDyn to Hold Webcast on October 20 to Discuss DSMC’s Recommendations ...
“Under 1,000 Hours to Launch”: First Shipment of Approx. 9,000 Taat Cartons to Arrive in Ohio Nov 27, 2020, Additional 12.5 Tons ...
Titel
Taat Lifestyle & Wellness Ltd. Announces Upgrade to OTCQB Market
AgraFlora Organics Submits Response to Request for More Information from Health Canada and Moves ...
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Bolt Metals Corp. Completes Share Consolidation
TAAT Lifestyle & Wellness Announces Accelerated Expiry Date for Warrants
Shell third quarter 2020 update note
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Dr. Patrick Gruber to Participate in Water Tower Research Fireside Chat Series on Thursday, October 8, 2020 at 12: 00 pm EDT
Taat Announces Closing of CAD $6.75M Private Placement with Group of Investors including Ms. Debbie ...
LifeSci Acquisition Corp. Announces Merger Agreement with Vincera Pharma, Inc. to Create New ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22:08 Uhr
Align Technology Announces Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results
19.10.20
Align Technology Sues 3Shape in Texas Federal Court for Infringement of 7 Additional Patents
16.10.20
Align Technology Announces Commercial Availability of Previously Announced ClinCheck Pro 6.0 and ClinCheck "In-Face" Visualization for Invisalign Treatment
01.10.20
Align Technology to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Results on October 21, 2020

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
25.03.20
46
Align Technology -- A Reason to Smile