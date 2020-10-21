Align Technology Announces Invisalign G8 With New Smartforce Aligner Activation Features

Latest evolution in SmartForce innovation improves treatment predictability for frequently treated case types

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) today announced the introduction of Invisalign G8 with SmartForce Aligner Activation, the latest of the company’s biomechanics innovations. Invisalign G8 with SmartForce Aligner Activation is informed by the company’s foundational biomechanics for clear aligners and its database of more than 9 million Invisalign patients to optimize tooth movements and further improve predictability for frequently treated crowding, crossbite, and deep bite cases.



“Our innovations are based on fundamental biomechanics, biomaterials science, and the orthodontic knowledge and experience gained from the more than 9 million Invisalign cases treated by Invisalign doctors – which help us define the optimal approach to specific tooth movements and case types,” said Raj Pudipeddi, Align senior vice president, chief innovation, product and marketing officer. “Invisalign G8 with new SmartForce Aligner Activation integrates optimal forces for correction in these frequently treated case types. Alongside our SmartTrack material and SmartStage technology, these latest innovations further improve treatment planning efficiency and predictability so that doctors can be even more confident in delivering great clinical outcomes.”

With SmartForce Aligner Activation, select areas of the aligner surface are specifically contoured to apply optimal forces to the tooth surfaces to control the location, direction and intensity of the force to produce the desired outcome and minimize unwanted movement. Specific, strategic contact areas between the aligner and the tooth are created by SmartForce Aligner Activation and work in concert with SmartForce features for even greater control of the force systems.

“Analysis of the tooth movements in the millions of cases shows us that certain tooth movements in treated case types require additional activation to achieve the desired tooth movement,” said Dr. Mitra Derakhshan, Align vice president, global clinical. “The additional activation is now automatically determined by the software and fabricated into the aligner as SmartForce Aligner Activation, thereby reducing doctors’ inclination to over correct certain movements in their treatment plans.”